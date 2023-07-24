Hercule Poirot may be the most famous of Agatha Christie’s iconic heroes, and the whip-smart detective has certainly been on his fair share of big-screen adventures. Each generation seemingly has its own Poirot in the same way that there’s a new reboot of James Bond, Spider-Man, or Batman that everyone remembers from their childhood. Compared to previous adaptations, Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 reboot of Murder on the Orient Express is steeped in the British director’s woefully melodramatic style and haunted by computer-generated vistas. While its much-delayed 2022 sequel, Death on the Nile, is a victim of many of the same issues, the second Poirot adventure did get a major boost of star power thanks to a fantastic performance by Emma Mackey. Even though the film contains a lot of great actors like Annette Bening and Sophie Okonedo, Mackey emerges from the shadow of Branagh’s direction to deliver the standout performance of the film.

Emma Mackey Is a Scene Stealer in 'Death on the Nile'

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Branagh wasn’t the first filmmaker to tackle the story of Death on the Nile; Christie’s novel was first brought to life on the big screen in 1978 by The Towering Inferno director John Guillermin, with Peter Ustinov in the role of Poirot. Branagh’s version tells the same story; Poirot is on vacation aboard a luxury cruise line in Egypt after receiving an invitation from his close friend Bouc (Tom Bateman) when he begins to suspect that his fellow tourists are not what they seem to be. He’s immediately made aware of the scandals surrounding Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), who he had observed six weeks earlier at a nightclub. While Simon was previously engaged to his committed lover Jackie de Bellefort (Mackey), he has since become engaged and married to the illustrious heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot).

While the talk of scandal turns the situation into an obvious setup for some sort of twist, Mackey does a great job of playing into the melodrama. Even if there’s room to be suspicious of both Linnet and Simon, they seem to be genuinely in danger whenever Jackie is around. There’s a noticeable shift in Mackey’s performance in the gap between the nightclub sequence and the beginning of the vacation. She was previously the life of the party and madly in love with Simon, toasting her drink in celebration of their relationship. When she boards the ship that soon becomes a crime scene, she is completely disheveled, almost mute, and moping around over being scorned by Simon. However, goes far beyond simply being an upset lover; it feels as if there’s a genuine sense of danger around Jackie. She's not only upset, she's vengeful.

At the same time, Mackey is also able to draw in some sympathy from the viewer which makes her the least likely suspect once the bodies begin stacking up. Even though Simon and Linnet keep insisting that Jackie is “obsessive” and intends to inflict harm on them both, this is a rich couple claiming that the now-vulnerable person they both screwed over presents some sort of legitimate danger. There’s a heartbreaking sense of innocence to Mackey’s performance that even inspires the infamously reclusive Poirot to open up; in a critical sequence, Poirot discusses his past for the first time by talking about his experiences fighting in World War I and his failed relationship with the nurse Katherine (Susannah Fielding). Mackey’s initially glowing reactions are actually fairly convincing before the twist of the story is revealed.

Emma Mackey Stands Out From the Rest of the Cast of 'Death on the Nile'

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Branagh’s version of Death on the Nile is superior to his adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express because of the circumstances of the central murder itself. While Murder On The Orient Express attempted to suggest a deeper moral understanding of why a murder could be justified and the ethical questions that surrounded it, Death on the Nile is simply a series of scenes surrounding rich people getting upset with each other. It’s a goofy melodrama amplified to the extreme and the actors who accept that are the ones who give the best performances. It’s a hard tone to crack; the performances by Rose Leslie as Linnet’s maid Louise Bourget and Letitia Wright as Rosie Otterbourne feel a bit too serious, but Hammer and Gadot are heightening their eccentricities to a degree that feels simply absurd. Mackey is clearly the one who understands that there needs to be a sense of superficiality that is still somewhat rooted in reality.

This is evident once the actual details of the case spill out; Jackie and Simon were the masterminds behind the murders, and their initial “separation” was only a sham in order for Simon to wed Linnet and gain control of her fortune upon her murder. Simon immediately becomes a suspect in the wake of his wife’s death due to the financial benefits that he gained, but the further reveal that Jackie was in cahoots with him the whole time actually comes as a shock given how unhinged Mackey’s performance had been in the earlier scenes. Based on her breakdown in front of Simon and crazed ramblings, it appeared that Jackie posed more of a threat to herself than anyone else.

It would be one thing if Mackey only had to save one movie, but she was also living up to high expectations; in the 1978 film, the role of Jackie is played by Mia Farrow in a similarly unhinged and nuanced performance. Living up to the legacy of one of the greatest actresses of all time was always going to be a challenge, but Mackey actually walks away from the film in a different place than Farrow. While Death on the Nile is a fairly lesser film within Farrow’s filmography of classics, it serves as one of Mackey's breakout roles (after Sex Education, of course) that should encourage viewers to check out her work in better projects like the 2022 biopic, Emily.

Mackey is a future star, and it may be somewhat amusing to look back at Death on the Nile years from now as a stepping stone she had to take in order to launch the rest of her career. Death on the Nile isn’t a bad movie, but Mackey’s performance elevated it to the point that it felt like a shame that the rest of the project wasn’t matching her.

Mackey is part of another A-list cast in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is in theaters now.