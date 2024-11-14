It's a good day for fans of Candace Bushnell as another one of the acclaimed author's novels is reportedly getting the TV treatment. Per Deadline, Bushnell will adapt her 2008 novel, One Fifth Avenue, teaming with Scream Queens alum, Emma Roberts, who will serve as an executive producer under her Belletrist Productions. Roberts will co-develop the project alongside Marci Klein, with Roberts also being considered for a starring role, details of which will be clear as development progresses.

No plot details have been revealed but with Bushnell handling the adaptation, the series is expected to closely follow the story in print. Like her popular book Sex and the City, the story in One Fifth Avenue unfolds in New York and centers around the wealthy inhabitants of its titular landmark building, which is the dream residence of the city's dreamers. At the center of the plot are three women - a hedge fund manager's wife, an elderly gossip columnist, and an immigrant actress. These women spend their days plotting their roadmap to fame and wealth and are determined to see it materialize. It is yet again another of Bushnell's clever encapsulation of the modern New Yorker's lifestyle with social climbers in a race to outshine each other.

The project is still being shopped around and is likely to sell fast given both Bushnell and Roberts' track record. Robert's no stranger to adapting female-centric stories, with Tell Me Lies as produced by her Belletrist Productions proving a major hit for Hulu. Bushnell, on the other hand, continues to reap from the success of Sex and the City with the Max sequel And Just Like That… now heading into its third season. Also producing the series is Karah Preiss, Robert's partner at Belletrist Productions. In a statement, Roberts, Klein, and Preiss said: “Candace Bushnell is a cultural force to be reckoned with. She is creatively responsible for the single most influential TV series and characters of the last 25 years, and we could not be more excited to be partnering with her on what we know will be the next great drama series about New York Society and all of its mishegoss.”

How Many Candace Bushnell Books Have Been Adapted To TV?

One Fifth Avenue marks the fourth of Bushnell's creations to receive the TV treatment. Following the success of Sex and the City, she penned more books and two others have made it to the small screens. Her 2005 novel, Lipstick Jungle was adapted into an NBC series while the Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries focused on the character Carrie Bradshaw, was made into a CW show of the same name. In a statement addressing the One Fifth adaptation, the author referred to the book as her favorite novel, writing:

“I’m so excited to be working with producers Marci Klein, Emma Roberts & Karah Preiss to bring my favorite novel to the small screen. One Fifth Avenue is a contemporary look at the upstairs/downstairs world of high-stakes real estate, tech bro billionaires, old guard society, new guard upstarts, wannabes, and busy bees in our modern Gilded Age. We can’t wait to start world building in one of the most iconic buildings in Manhattan, One Fifth Avenue.”

ABC had previously tried to adapt One Fifth Avenue back in 2012, but the project never came to fruition. Hopefully, it finds better luck this time. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

