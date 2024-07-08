The Big Picture Emma Roberts discusses what she loved about her character in the Prime Video movie 'Space Cadet.'

Roberts talks about her experience collaborating with director Liz W. Garcia, as an actress and producer, and why she's a filmmaker she wanted to work with.

Roberts shares her excitement for her upcoming thriller, 'The Fourth Wall,' and her plans for spending time with her family over the summer.

[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Space Cadet.]

From writer/director Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Lifeguard), the Prime Video comedy Space Cadet follows Rex Simpson (Emma Roberts), a bartender and party girl with dreams of getting herself into NASA’s astronaut training program, even if she doesn’t quite have the necessary qualifications. Determined not to let her lack of scientific training hold her back, Rex goes all-in with her training, in order to become one of the top of her class and get herself sent to the International Space Station. Along the way, she captures the attention of the program’s deputy director, Logan (Tom Hopper), who’s attracted to her wit and instincts without knowing just how close he is to uncovering the truth.

The death of her mother derailed Rex’s focus on her dreams, choosing instead to focus on the next party. But when she learns about the opportunity to train at NASA, Rex’s supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu) gives her the push she needs to make Logan see what would make her a great candidate. An added romantic attraction between Rex and Logan complicates things, but as the mission to the ISS gets closer, Rex’s lack of qualifications could prove very risky.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Roberts talked about why she was drawn to Space Cadet from the title alone, what she loved about Rex, wanting to work with Garcia, the comedies she was reminded of, being proud of the additional executive producer credit, that tongue-twisting drink order scene, embracing her height difference with Hopper, her singing scenes, and who her cheerleader is in life. She also discussed why she found the upcoming movie The Fourth Wall so appealing, and why she thinks it will surprise audiences.

What Made 'Space Cadet' One of Emma Roberts' Favorite Scripts?

Collider: You’ve said that this was one of your favorite scripts that you’d ever read. What did you respond to most, especially with the first read of it? What are the immediate things that stuck out for you?

EMMA ROBERTS: First of all, the title was Space Cadet. I was like, “I know I’m gonna love this.” It spoke to me already. I love any story that is a fish out of water story, or about a young woman being underestimated, and then proving everybody wrong in an unconventional way. And I feel like I hadn’t really seen a movie like that in a while, especially something that, after I read it, I felt inspired and uplifted. Watching the movie, after we finished it, and seeing just how amazing everyone’s performance was and that it was truly like an ensemble cast and a group effort, with our writer/director Liz Garcia, who wrote the script, directed the movie and did such an amazing job, it was a really lovely thing to be a part of. I’m just glad that everyone I’ve talked to seems to have come away feeling good.

I saw Liz Garcia’s The Lifeguard and really liked that movie, so I was automatically interested in this film. What is it about her and her work that appeals to you that made you want to work with her?

ROBERTS: I’ve read a couple of her scripts in the past because we’ve almost worked together on a couple of things, but it hasn’t worked out for various reasons. And then, this one came around. She just has such a singular voice, but yet a relatable voice. It’s so her own and unique, but yet it speaks to so many people, and I think that’s a really hard thing to do. With this one, I think she really created a character that reminded me of all my favorite comedies, like Legally Blonde, Private Benjamin, and Romy and Michele, and those female roles that I haven’t seen in a while, where you’re smart, but not in the conventional way, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

You’re also an executive producer on the film. When did that become part of the conversation? Was that something that you immediately knew you want to do if you signed on?

ROBERTS: Initially, I was coming on as an actress, but then they actually extended that to me, also being a producer on the movie. That really meant a lot to me and made me feel more empowered and like I was really a part of the team, from the ground up. It just meant a lot. I’m really proud to have brought Rex to life as an actress, but to also have that credit on there meant a lot to me, as well. It’s not something that I expect on every movie, or that I get on every movie, or that I want on every movie, but with this one, I was really excited and proud to have that.

Are there areas where you’re finding that you have strengths as a producer? Are there things that you enjoy being more involved in that you didn’t realize you cared more about when you were just acting in something?

ROBERTS: I could go into such detail there, but I won’t because it’s actually so boring. I’m a problem solver at heart, and I love to problem-solve. Sometimes being an actress, you’re just sitting in your trailer waiting for people to solve problems all day, so it’s nice to get involved in the problem-solving sometimes because things inevitably come up.

The first scene in this movie where you’re delivering the drinks and repeating the order, how many times did you have to do that? I don’t know how you got through that. Did that become a tongue twister?

ROBERTS: I pretty much practiced that from the day that I got the script and I knew I was doing the movie. I just started saying it to myself. It was such a tongue twister. I can’t repeat it back to you now. I wish I could. I wanted to re-memorize it as a party trick for when the movie came out, but I have not yet. I love stuff like that. It’s so fun. I feel like the introduction to Rex repeating back that drink order is telling you who she is already.

You’re great at comedy and physical comedy. It was so fun to watch you and Poppy Liu together in this. What did you enjoy about finding your comedy stride alongside her, and what do you learn from working with her and the way she approaches comedy?

ROBERTS: It was so much fun to work with Poppy. Poppy is really a true comedic genius. When I saw the movie cut together with the scenes that I wasn’t in, I was laughing out loud, as if I didn’t read the script, when she was on camera because she would ad lib. The character was not written to be seven months pregnant, and Liz rewrote the role for Poppy because she happened be pregnant. I just can’t imagine Nadine, her character, being anybody else, in any other form. It just is Poppy, at that moment in her life. I love getting to see someone be so themselves and have the freedom to bring whatever they were bringing to the character, and it works. She steals the movie. She’s so funny. It’s crazy.

‘Space Cadet’ Writer/Director Liz W. Garcia Tailored the Characters to the Actors She Cast

I love the hug between you and Tom Hopper in this. As somebody who’s six feet tall, I love any time height is acknowledged. What was it like to figure that out? Was it fun to just play into that height difference?

ROBERTS: We probably did that a hundred times, I swear. It was so funny and ridiculous. Obviously, that was not in the script before because we had not cast Tom Hopper as Logan yet. Once we did, everybody looked at us and were like, “The height difference doesn’t even fit in the Zoom box.” It’s a compliment to Liz that she really tailored each role and scene to the people she had cast, and that made everybody feel super confident in their roles and that they could bring themselves to the roles. She just rolled with everyone’s differences and where everyone was at, physically and emotionally. I love that, and I think that’s part of her brilliance as a director.

You also sing twice in this movie. You have “Call Me Maybe” on a treadmill and a duet with Tom Hopper to “Mr. Jones” during karaoke. What are those moments like? Are they fun, or are they nerve-wracking? How do you decide on the song?

ROBERTS: Tom and I literally practiced Counting Crows for 20 minutes. There were so many song choices and directions, and we didn’t have a ton of rehearsal. “Mr. Jones” was one that we all knew, so we worked on it the night before. And then, on the day, we just went for it and we had so much fun. That song, once you hear it, I feel like everyone immediately knows what it is and you can’t help but sing along. And Carly Rae Jepsen is queen.

What was it like to sing while on the treadmill?

ROBERTS: Hence why it’s a very imperfect take on the song, but that’s why it’s fun. I love anytime there’s singing in a movie. It’s always fun. I don’t know why, but it just put a smile on my face. I was glad we got to have a couple of those in this.

Leading space camp seems like the perfect job for Rex. She’s absolutely who you would want to be your cheerleader. Who was your cheerleader, early on in your career, and do you still have one now, for those days that you need one?

ROBERTS: My mom is my cheerleader, for sure. She’s always been my biggest fan and my biggest supporter. Even now, when I’m filming five days a week, 12 hours a day, she brings my son to see me at work and she takes care of him. They have this amazing relationship, and I’m so grateful for that because I don’t think I could really do what I do and feel comfortable if I didn’t have her around to be with my son and also be there, always a phone call away. She’s the best, and I’m super grateful.

Emma Roberts Will Play a Kidnapped Former Teen Actress in the Thriller ‘The Fourth Wall’

What's next for you?

ROBERTS: Next, I’m teaming back up with Stampede, the producers of Space Cadet, and we’re doing a movie, called The Fourth Wall, which is a thriller and I play a former teen actress. I’m very excited for that. I think that people will be really surprised at the turns the movie takes. It’s one of the most original ideas I’ve ever heard, and I’m super excited to get to work with this team again, on that movie. It’s cool. It has much more depth to it than I think people will realize. So, I’m excited for that. And then, this summer, I just wanna spend some quality time with my family. I wanna see how people respond to [Space Cadet], and then I’ll move onto the next thing. I’m not really sure what’s next, after The Fourth Wall. Hopefully more comedy. I’m gonna need a half-hour comedy TV show season, after that.

