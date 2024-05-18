The Big Picture Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos continue their successful collaborations with Bugonia, a comedy about conspiracy theorists kidnapping a CEO.

Jesse Plemons joins Stone and Lanthimos in Bugonia, following his acclaimed performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The trio also worked together on Kinds of Kindness, an anthology premiering on June 21, exploring different themes in their storytelling.

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos don't get tired of working together, and they don't have any reason to considering how successful their collaborations have turned out. The duo behind Poor Things will be reunited once again for Bugonia, an upcoming English-language remake of the South Korean title, Save the Green Planet. The movie will follow two conspiracy theorists who kidnap the CEO of a major company due to their belief that the executive secretly comes from outer space. While a release date for the comedy hasn't been set by its new distributor, Focus Features, another performer has been attached to the project.

Jesse Plemons, who recently starred in Killers of the Flower Moon, has also been confirmed to star in Bugonia. The actor received praise for his performance as Tom White in last year's hit directed by Martin Scorsese, which followed the story of how the Osage community in Oklahoma saw their resources and wealth stolen from them by investors.

Lanthimos, Stone and Plemons all worked together on this year's Kinds of Kindness, the upcoming anthology currently scheduled to hit the big screen in the United States on June 21. The movie premiered at this year's edition of the Cannes International Film Festival, where the distribution rights for Bugonia were acquired by Focus Features. The cast of Kinds of Kindness also includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn, as Lanthimos continues to explore different themes across the stories he works on alongside Emma Stone. The duo continues their impressive success story, which allowed Stone to win her second Academy Award earlier this year.

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos constantly break new barriers when it comes to their work together. In Poor Things, Stone stepped into the shoes of Bella Baxter, a woman who had killed herself, but was revived by Doctor Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). The narrative of the movie focused on how the character got to know the world from a different perspective, after the scientific process that brought her back to life made her lose her memory. The filmmaker and the actress also previously worked together on The Favourite, a comedy that followed the love triangle between Stone's character, Abigail Hill, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz).

A release date hasn't been set for Bugonia. Kinds of Kindness premieres June 21.