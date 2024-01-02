To cite Emma Stone as only a "comedy star" is a disservice to her body of work. Between her Academy Award-winning work in La La Land and many other critically acclaimed performances, Stone has proven in more than a few instances that she's not bound exclusively to the comedy genre.

That being said, the comedy genre owes a lot to Stone, and she has pioneered female-led comedy films when the genre is so often reliant upon male stars. A worthy air to the legacies of all-time great comediennes like Lucille Ball, Goldie Hawn, and Sandra Bullock, Stone has starred in many hilarious movies throughout her career, including the recently-released Poor Things, bound to give her a fourth Oscar nomination and maybe even a second win. These are Emma Stone's funniest movies, proving that she might indeed be the genre's modern queen.

10 'The Croods' (2014)

Directors: Chris Sanders, Kirk DeMicco

The prehistoric era of human history isn't always the easiest to bring to life, as films like Early Man and Year One have shown. However, the 2014 animated film The Croods explored this era in history in an endearing way and gave Stone the chance to voice an interesting character. Stone voices Eep Crood, a young girl whose family lives by strict guidelines outlined by her father (Nicolas Cage). The film shows how the Crood family clan learns to open themselves up to new experiences upon the arrival of an enigmatic young man simply known as "Guy" (Ryan Reynolds).

Seeing the Croods evolve as they learn about new developments and cultural practices makes for a funny and occasionally informative story for children. While it's definitely geared towards a younger audience than most of Stone's films, The Croods packs a surprising amount of heart and meaning. Stone's vocal chemistry with Reynolds is so strong that the film ends up being a lot more heartfelt than it would be otherwise.

9 'Irrational Man' (2015)

Director: Woody Allen

Stone's best work often comes as a result of her chemistry with her co-stars, and 2015's Irrational Man gave her the chance to star opposite the great Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix stars as the idiosyncratic professor Abe Lucas, who strikes up a relationship with his student, Jill (Stone). After observing a series of strange scenarios on campus, the pair decide to see if they can manipulate the behavior of different people.

Stone and Phoenix do a great job at navigating Irrational Man's tonal shifts, as it takes a surprisingly dark direction by the time it concludes. Irrational Man works because it's a romantic black comedy about morally dubious characters. Although it's not evident at the beginning, the film slowly peels back the layers behind what motivates both Abe and Jill, showing how malicious they really are. It makes for an oddly dark satire of campus culture and adult relationships.

8 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Director: Marc Webb

Although not necessarily a great superhero movie, The Amazing Spider-Man is a great romantic comedy. Even though the film marketed itself as the "untold story" of Spider-Man's origins, The Amazing Spider-Man works best when it just focuses on the early romantic flings between Gwen Stacy (Stone) and Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield). Perhaps this would-be franchise could have been more successful if it set aside the Spider-Man mythology entirely and just focused on the two funny, charming young people at the center of its story.

Stone and Garfield are so great together that they even manage to elevate the disappointing sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Despite the film's obvious science fiction elements, The Amazing Spider-Man expertly shows how chaotic Peter Parker's life is. A terrific Andrew Garfield is the perfect match for Stone, their electrifying, humorous chemistry making the best of a so-so screenplay.

7 'Zombieland' (2009)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Zombieland takes a comedic spin on what the zombie apocalypse could look like if a group of unusual characters served as humanity's best hope for survival. The film follows the traveling loner Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) joining the lonely Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) as they make their way through what remains of society. They are soon joined by the deceiving Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and the four form an unlikely alliance.

The romantic chemistry between Stone and Eisenberg adds a touch of genuine emotion to what is otherwise a very silly movie. The film explores the "survival genre" interestingly, showing how it's often the most unexpected characters that are able to survive such deadly circumstances. Zombieland is rife with physical gags and darkly humorous action sequences, but it's the likability of characters like Wichita and Columbus that makes it an all-time great zombie movie.

6 'Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)' (2014)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) earned Stone her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film explores the midlife crisis of the former comic book movie actor Riggan Thompson (Michael Keaton), who attempts to relaunch his career by doing work on the stage. Thompson's comeback is thrown off by his daughter Sam (Stone), who has struggled with drug abuse in the past.

Sam is initially very cold and demeaning, and Stone does a brilliant job showing how Sam's desire to rebel against her father causes stress in both of their lives. Being a biting black comedy, Stone also adds sharp and wicked humor to Birdman through her interactions with the pretentious actor Mike Shiner (Edward Norton). Relentless and a tad pretentious, Birdman is both a love letter to and a condemnation of the creative process and a stellar showcase for everyone involved.

5 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Directors: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Crazy, Stupid, Love was the first of Stone's three starring roles opposite Ryan Gosling. It makes sense why the two are such natural screen partners; both actors have a sense of sardonic comedic timing that makes the material that they appear in seem fresh. The film follows Cal (Steve Carrel), a recently separated man who joins Jacob (Gosling), a notorious lothario, and learns how to be a hit with women. For his part, Jacob begins changing his ways when he falls for the charming Hannah (Stone).

Stone and Gosling are so endearing in their interactions that it doesn't even matter when the film begins to adhere to some of the same cliches that it is satirizing. A modern romantic comedy classic, Crazy, Stupid, Love understands why hallmarks in the genre exist. It's a film that follows a formula while still seeming exciting and hilarious.

4 'Superbad' (2007)

Director: Greg Mottola

Although best known for the star-making performances by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera at its center, Superbad also gave Stone her breakthrough role. She co-stars as Jules, the love interest to Hill's character Seth. Her role is essential to the film, as Seth can often be an obnoxious character. By showing that he actually has affection for Jules, Seth reveals himself to be a much more caring person than he initially seemed.

Superbad is a heartfelt, hilarious examination of how teenagers' priorities change in their last days of high school. Seth's relationship with Jules is one of the most unexpectedly hilarious yet surprisingly moving aspects of the film, crucial to Seth's character arc. A bonafide modern teen classic, Superbad is among the most hilarious and best R-rated comedies of the 2000s and an early display of Stone's stellar comedic chops.

3 'Easy A' (2010)

Director: Will Gluck

Even if Stone got her first major role in Superbad, Easy A was definitely the film that showed why she would become the comedic voice of a generation. The film follows teenager Olive Penderghast, who decides to give herself the reputation of being promiscuous. On its surface, Easy A is a simple high school sex comedy, but there's some surprising insight about just how ignorant and judgemental society can be.

Easy A examines how easily rumors can spread, and its satire on the spread of false information rings particularly true in the social media age. At the center of it all is Stone's spirited, spontaneous, instantly likable performance, a comedic tour-de-force that relies entirely on her natural charisma. Easy A is among the 21st century's best teen movies and one of Stone's most purely funny, enjoyable movies.

2 'The Favourite' (2018)

Director: Yorgos Lantihimos

The Favourite is a great period piece film for viewers who don't traditionally enjoy "costume dramas." The film explores a scandal at the heart of England in the early eighteenth century when the eccentric Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is caught in a love triangle between her advisor, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), and her new protégé, Abigail (Stone). Although Abigail feigns a sense of innocence in order to appeal to the Queen, her ruthless nature is evident by the time the story ends.

Stone earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her sardonic, calculating work. A surprisingly hilarious and quirky analysis of the English monarchy, The Favourite excels as a clever and insightful dissection of cunning and ambition. Accompanied by the equally marvelous Rachel Weisz and an Oscar-winning Olivia Colman, Stone delivers a remarkably confident, shifting, and hysterical turn that finds comedy in the most ruthless situations.

1 'Poor Things' (2023)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Stone reunites with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos for 2023's Poor Things, based on the eponymous 1992 novel by Alistair Gray. The Oscar-winner actress stars as Bella Baxter, a Victorian brought back to life by a scientist following her suicide. Upon meeting with debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), Bella runs away with him, setting off on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

Poor Things features Stone's bravest, most confident, and risk-taking performance. The film itself is yet another bizarre, surreal, hysterical effort from the idiosyncratic and unique mind of Yorgos Lanthimos, a unique combination of genres and themes that results in one of the best comedies of 2023. Brilliant and bold, Poor Things is a triumph of thought and execution and a highlight in Lanthimos and Stone's careers.

