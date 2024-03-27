Throughout the years and through her now decades-long career (she got her start in 2004, in the VH1 reality show In Search of the New Partridge Family), Stone has proven that her talents, both in the comedy and dramatic genres, are undeniable. After winning two Oscars for Best Actress, Emma Stone is a poignant name in the film industry and one of the most promising actors of her generation.

With so much buzz around her second Academy Award win, some may wonder which are the best Emma Stone films — a question Collider has previously answered. But which ones are worthy of a second look? To celebrate the star's undeniable gifts, we look back at Emma Stone's most rewatchable movies, ranking them from least to most rewatchable.

10 'The Favourite' (2018)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Before getting the lead role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Stone had already collaborated with the filmmaker in his Academy Award-nominated feature The Favourite. Set in 18th century England, this offbeat period drama follows a frail Queen Anne (portrayed to perfection by Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning role), as she endears herself to Stone's character, a new servant that gets on the nerves of Queen Anne's status quo (Rachel Weisz).

Thanks to its stimulating narrative and well-written screenplay, this engaging game of cat and mouse ranks high among the best Yorgos Lanthimos movies. Despite not being the most rewatchable movie in Stone's body of work (with possibly its slow pace is to blame), the visually stunning The Favourite is still quite enjoyable a second or third time around. As expected, the acting performances, including Stone's as the witty Abigail, are nothing short of incredible.

The Favourite Release Date November 23, 2018 Cast Olivia Colman , Rachel Weisz , Emma Delves , Faye Daveney , Emma Stone , Paul Swaine Runtime 120

Watch on Hulu

9 'The House Bunny' (2008)

Director: Fred Wolf

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Starring Anna Faris in the lead role, this Fred Wolf comedy centers around Playboy bunny Shelley, who struggles to find her place in the world after being kicked out of the Playboy Mansion. That's when she finds a job as the housemother for an unpopular sorority full of socially awkward girls, including Stone's nerdy Natalie.

While Wolf's movie is far from a masterpiece — it's even a bit formulaic at times compared to better movies in the comedy genre — it still provides audiences with an entertaining time in front of the screen and helps keep boredom at bay. As such, it's not difficult to grasp the fact that some cinephiles probably press play on The House Bunny more than they would like to admit.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Poor Things' (2023)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Despite its incredible visuals and score, Stone, who steps into the shoes of Bella Baxter — a young woman brought back to life via brain transplant — remains the major highlight of Lanthimos' critically acclaimed 2023 film, which centers around its protagonist's intriguing journey of self-discovery around the world alongside Mark Ruffalo's lawyer on-screen counterpart.

While Poor Things' boldness, ambition, and bizarre execution are part of what makes a second watch unlikely for some, others may particularly enjoy all of these aspects and decide to give it a rewatch, if not only for its incredible production design, which rightfully took home an Oscar just this year. Throughout its entirety, Lanthimos' movie is unconventionally entertaining, featuring memorable characters and visuals that keep viewers invested.

Watch on Hulu

7 'Superbad' (2007)

Director: Greg Mottola

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (the script is loosely based on their experience in Grade 12 at Point Grey Secondary School in Vancouver) and starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in the lead roles, Greg Mottola's coming-of-age comedy centers around two co-dependent high school seniors who are forced to face separation anxiety after their plan to stage a party (where they would lose their virginity) goes downhill.

Superbad's charm relies on its rewatchability — with a fun storyline and a handful of hilarious jokes, Mottola's movie is engaging and keeps audiences invested. Hill and Cera's chemistry, which cemented the two as one of the most memorable comedy duos from the 2000s, is what makes this comedy work so well, too. Stone brings to life Seth's love interest, Emma, perfectly putting her comedy skills to practice.

Watch on Peacock

6 'Cruella' (2021)

Director: Craig Gillespie

Image via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Based on Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and set against the backdrop of 1970s London emerging punk scene, Cruella follows Disney's titular character and illustrates an alternate tale about the antagonist, portraying a young, clever, and eccentric Estella, wonderfully played by Stone, as she makes a name for herself in the fashion industry and later blossoms into her alter ego, Cruella de Vil.

Graig Gillespie's over the top movie may not be the best Disney live-action ever made. However, the stylish Academy Award-winning film (Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design) still delivers what it promises: an absorbing origin story about one of Disney's most famous villains. Cruella is, of course, elevated by Stone's impeccable and believable portrayal, which makes the film one of her most rewatchable.

Watch on Disney+

5 'La La Land' (2016)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Image via Lionsgate Films

While Damien Chazelle's romantic musical is quite a heartbreaking watch that some may not want to get through for a second time, La La Land arguably makes for an even more emotional viewing experience when viewers hit the play again. Starring Ryan Gosling opposite Stone in two of their best (the latter won her first Best Actress Oscar), it depicts the unforgettable relationship between aspiring actress Mia and jazz musician Sebastian as they attempt to make it to stardom.

La La Land is a great movie for various reasons, two of them being how it manages to fully immerse audiences through its picturesque cinematography and production design and the incredible score it features. At the same time, Chazelle's heart-wrenching love story has audiences rooting for its nuanced, three-dimensional characters and the genuine bond they share.

La La Land Release Date November 29, 2016 Cast Ryan Gosling , Emma Stone , Amiée Conn , Terry Walters , Thom Shelton , Cinda Adams Runtime 126

Watch on TBS

4 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Director: Marc Webb

Image via Sony

Some would argue that Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is the best of the bunch, and it's not particularly difficult to see why. While far from masterpieces, The Amazing Spider-Man films are enjoyable and filled with emotion, making it easy for audiences to connect with the characters. The first installment in the franchise follows Peter Parker as he makes peace with his new superpowers, which emerge when he's bitten by a genetically altered spider.

Although the entire trilogy has great rewatchability, Marc Webb's 2012 film is possibly the most rewatchable of the three (when the subject is Emma Stone and her lovable on-screen counterpart, fans probably won't find it easy to look back to The Amazing Spider-Man 2). With an intriguing dramatic narrative and some action-packed scenes, The Amazing Spider-Man is indeed amazing, offering audiences a now fan-favorite depiction of the beloved Peter Parker.

Watch on Disney+

3 'Zombieland' (2009)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Combining the post-apocalyptic and road trip subgenres, Ruben Fleischer's highly enthralling first installment of the comedy franchise sees four survivors, namely Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and his cohorts Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who join forces to stay alive and make their way to a safe haven in Los Angeles.

Zombieland benefits from a well-crafted, effective screenplay that doesn't take itself too seriously and will likely have audiences chuckling throughout; that is one of the major reasons why Fleishcer's movie endures an extremely rewatchable feature (especially if readers are into zombie films). A staple in the genre, Zombieland features Stone as one of her most unforgettable characters — a clever apocalypse survivor who used to con men out of money.

Watch on Apple TV

2 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Directors: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Be it thanks to its talented cast or the engrossing plot, Crazy, Stupid, Love is easily among the best romantic comedies to come out of the 2010s. The story follows the soon-to-be-divorced Cal, played by The Office's Steve Carrell, as he attempts to navigate through life after heartbreak. When he finds Gosling's bimbo bachelor Jacob Palmer, who teaches him how to navigate the dating scene, his life takes a gigantic turn.

Stone steps into the shoes of Cal's daughter, Hannah, who ends up developing a relationship with Gosling's on-screen counterpart. Naturally, this comes as a surprise to the protagonist; the film's hilarious ending is one of the most popular in the genre. Crazy, Stupid, Love is easily one of the most rewatchable movies in Stone's filmography, if only for the chaotic premise, great comedic acting, and immaculate chemistry between Gosling and the star.

Watch on Hulu

1 'Easy A' (2010)

Director: Will Gluck

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Partially inspired by the classic 1850 novel The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne, Easy A centers around Stone's Olive, who lies to her best friend about losing her virginity to one of the college boys. When a girl overhears their conversation, her story soon spreads across the entire school — and she takes advantage of it in order to advance her social and financial status.

This rewatchable romantic comedy is a huge landmark in Stone's filmography, as it propelled the star to further fame when she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. It is easily one of her most hilarious features; though it can come off as a bit silly at times, Easy A is cleverly written and full of quotable lines that cement it as an impactful film for 2010s pop culture.

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: Everything We Know About Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos’ 'Poor Things' Follow-up, ‘Kinds of Kindness’