The Menu and Babylon are two of the buzziest late 2022 releases. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Margot Robbie, respectively, the films have generated considerable conversation, with The Menu becoming a critical and commercial success.

RELATED: Underrated Movies About Filmmaking To Watch After 'Babylon'

Curiously, both films have something in common: their female lead roles were originally supposed to be played by Emma Stone. The Oscar-winning actor has been attached to numerous projects throughout her celebrated career, and she's passed on the opportunity of playing some memorable roles. Whether because of scheduling conflicts or other behind-the-scenes reasons, Stone ultimately walked away from these movies, opening the door for other talented actors.

1 Margot - 'The Menu' (2022)

Mark Mylod's horror comedy The Menu follows Margot, a young woman who accompanies her partner to an exclusive restaurant on a secluded island. However, upon arrival, she realizes something odd is happening in the kitchen led by perfectionist celebrity chef Julian Slowik.

In early 2019, Alexander Payne became attached to direct The Menu. In April, Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes were announced as the film's stars. However, the film lingered for years, and Stone left to pursue other projects. In 2021, Anya Taylor-Joy replaced her, although Fiennes remained with the project. The Menu received acclaim from critics, who considered it among the best horror comedies in recent years, and Taylor-Joy earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work.

2 Nellie LaRoy - 'Babylon' (2022)

Image via Paramount

Stone collaborated with Damian Chazelle in 2016's La La Land, winning an Oscar for her portrayal of struggling actor Mia Dolan. The two were set to reunite in Chazelle's Babylon, with reports in 2019 claiming Stone would star opposite Brad Pitt. Ultimately, Stone left the film due to scheduling conflicts, with Margot Robbie replacing her.

Babylon premiered in late 2022, receiving mixed reviews from critics. Robbie's performance earned critical acclaim, securing her a Golden Globe nomination and throwing her name into the Best Actress race. However, the film underperformed commercially, becoming one of 2022's biggest box-office disappointments.

3 Barbara Minerva/Cheetah - 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

2017's Wonder Woman was a massive critical and commercial success. Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot earned a lot of goodwill and received more freedom to develop the sequel, initially set to premiere in 2019. Deadline senior film reporter Justin Kroll reported on February 2018 that Jenkins and the studio originally offered the role of Cheetah to Stone, who passed.

RELATED: The Best DC Movies Not In The DCEU, Ranked

Jenkins then chose Kristen Wiig, who ultimately played Cheetah in the film, to a divided critical and fan reception. Wonder Woman 1984 also received mixed reviews, with many criticizing Jenkins' creative choices. Apparently, there won't be a third film in the series, so it's safe to say Stone dodged a bullet with this one.

4 Meg March - 'Little Women' (2019)

Greta Gerwig chose Little Women as the follow-up to her Oscar-nominated work in 2017's Lady Bird. Frequent collaborator Saoirse Ronan was announced as being in talks for the project in mid-2018 alongside Emma Stone. However, she ultimately dropped out of the film because of scheduling conflicts with promoting The Favourite, allowing Emma Watson to take over the role.

Little Women received near-universal acclaim, with critics praising it for successfully adapting its period setting for modern audiences. Watson earned positive reviews for her work, while Ronan and co-star Florence Pugh received Oscar nominations for their performances.

5 Elizabeth Bennet - 'Pride And Prejudice And Zombies' (2016)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Jane Austen's beloved novel Pride and Prejudice received a genre novel adaptation in 2009 that introduced zombies to the classic story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Hollywood was eager to adapt the novel, although the project lingered in development for years, with numerous directors attached. In 2011, when Craig Gillespie was still attached as director, he offered the lead role to Emma Stone, who declined it.

Ultimately, Gillespie left the project, with Burr Steers taking over as director. Lily James played Lizzie in the film, which received mixed reviews and was a commercial failure. Stone would work with Gillespie years later in the live-action adaptation of Cruella.

6 Edith Cushing - 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Stone was set to collaborate with prolific Mexican director Guillermo del Toro in 2015's Crimson Peak. The actor would co-star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in a Gothic tale about a young woman experiencing supernatural horror in her new husband's secluded mansion. However, Stone dropped out because of a scheduling conflict, with Cumberbatch following soon afterward.

Mia Wasikowska and Tom Hiddleston replaced them, and the film came out in 2015. Crimson Peak received mixed-to-positive reviews, although time has been kind to it. Nowadays, it's widely considered one of the best Gothic horror movies of the new millennium.

7 Hope Van Dyne - 'Ant-Man' (2015)

The MCU introduced Ant-Man in 2015's eponymous film. Prior to the film's release, Marvel considered many names to play his female partner, Hope Van Dyne, who would suit up as the Wasp in the sequel. Among these names was Emma Stone, who was reportedly offered the role but turned it down.

RELATED: The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023, According To IMDb

Evangeline Lilly ultimately played Hope in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp; she'll reprise the role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Stone also tried her luck in the superhero genre with the Amazing Spider-Man series, explaining why she might've been reluctant to do another comic book movie.

8 Molly Tracey - '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Three years after they first worked together, Emma Stone was set to reunite with her Superbad co-star Jonah Hill in 2012's 21 Jump Street. However, she ultimately passed on the role, which went to future Oscar winner Brie Larson.

21 Jump Street received critical acclaim, with many praising the humor and Hill and co-star Channing Tatum's performances. The film received a similarly well-received sequel, although Larson didn't reprise her role. As for Stone and Hill, they reunited in 2018 to star in Cary Joji Fukunaga's black comedy series Maniac.

9 Amber - 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder's highly-stylized psychological fantasy film Sucker Punch has an impressive cast of young and talented women from the noughties. Emma Stone was originally meant to be part of the film, playing the role of the shy Amber. However, she left the project due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced with Jamie Chung.

Sucker Punch received mainly negative reviews from critics, who praised the visuals but heavily criticized Snyder's screenplay. The film's depiction of its female characters was also condemned, with many considering it sexist and misogynistic.

NEXT: Supporting Actors Who Shined In A Lead Role