One of the most important, albeit unquantifiable, factors in the success of a film is the chemistry between its lead actors. Good chemistry can be the deciding factor in whether audiences believe the relationship being portrayed. This, in turn, can make or break a film. Fortunately, through excellent casting directors and efficient chemistry tests, even unexpected pairings have resulted in great on-screen chemistry.

Thankfully for all movie audiences, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are now household names. However, before Stone was re-teaming with Yorgos Lanthimos and Ryan Gosling was showing off his impeccable chemistry (and abs) with Margot Robbie in Barbie and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, the duo came together to produce some of their best work. After carving out individual, very different paths for themselves in the 2000s, the pair met on 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love to great success. Smartly, they would parlay this undeniable chemistry into two more films over five years. While, unfortunately, their collaboration has only resulted in a handful of movies, their chemistry is indisputable, and so is the quality of the work they have produced. Ranging from contemporary musicals to period pieces, here are Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's three films together, ranked on the strength of their chemistry and the quality and larger impact of the film.

3 'Gangster Squad' (2013)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Following their successful partnership in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling reunited two years later for Ruben Fleischer's Gangster Squad. While their characters are involved in a romantic plot, this is the only film in their collaboration that is not primarily romantic. Based on real-life events, Gangster Squad is the story of an anti-organized Crime Unit of the LAPD set up in 1949 to battle the rise of organized crime in Los Angeles. This unit — portrayed by an ensemble of actors including Ryan Gosling, Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi, Robert Patrick and Michael Pena — aims to take down the notorious crime kingpin, Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn). Emma Stone plays Grace Faraday, Mickey Cohen's romantic partner who falls in love with Ryan Gosling's character.

While Gosling and Stone are reliably great together, most of the film falls apart around them. Her character is never fully realized, and a lot of the writing, unfortunately, falls flat. Gangster Squad never fully knows what it wants to be, vacillating between a historical biopic and a big, explosions-heavy, and quite blunt action film. The talented ensemble cast tries their best but never successfully elevates the material beyond a shlocky B-movie, at best.

2 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Marisa Tomei, and John Carroll Lynch join Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in this 2011 ensemble comedy. Written by eventual This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Crazy, Stupid, Love marked the first chemistry-filled collaboration between Gosling and Stone. The film also signaled Gosling's eventual shift to lighter films, including his next team-up with Steve Carell in Adam McKay's 2015 Wall Street satire The Big Short. In Crazy, Stupid, Love, recently divorced Cal Weaver (Carell) seeks the help of the womanizing Jacob Palmer (Gosling) to increase his confidence and make him more romantic. However, things take a turn when Jacob unexpectedly falls in love with recent law school graduate Hannah (Stone). While Cal is the main character, the central romance is, undoubtedly, the relationship between Gosling and Stone's characters.

Crazy, Stupid, Love is a hilarious film that finds all the members of its impressive ensemble doing some of their best work. Gosling is pulling double duty here, as his platonic/mentor-protégé relationship with Carell and romantic relationship with Stone both need to work for the film to be successful. He excels at both, and fans of this film were not the least bit surprised to see him pull off later comedic performances in Barbie and The Fall Guy. For Emma Stone, despite making her film debut in the R-rated Superbad, her successful performance in the film and her ability to hold her own against screen icons proved that, as an actress, she was ready for more adult material.

Gosling and Stone's chemistry in the film is electric and, as stated earlier, is a big reason why the film works. From their first ill-fated meeting to the end of the hilariously heartwarming story, it is clear that these characters are meant to be together. A box office hit, Crazy, Stupid, Love has joined the rare list of films that, while profitable on release, has simultaneously become a cult classic among its fans. With each passing year and the increasing dearth of similarly hilarious and touching rom-coms, Crazy, Stupid, Love's outstanding quality becomes more pronounced.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Following the success of his 2014 film Whiplash, Damien Chazelle wrote and directed the original musical romantic film La La Land. He sought to reinvent the traditional musical and ground it in reality while honoring Los Angeles' creative population and the risks they take to achieve their dreams. After the original duo of Miles Teller and Emma Watson dropped out, Chazelle cast Gosling and Stone as his leads, and the trio went on to achieve musical perfection.

In the film, Ryan Gosling's Sebastian and Emma Stone's Mia meet and fall in love while chasing their creative dreams. Sebastian is a pianist who has dreams of opening a jazz club, and Mia is a struggling actress trying to land her big break. Their multiple chance encounters push them into a seasons-spanning relationship that has a long-lasting impact on their romantic and professional lives. La La Land is a towering achievement from all the people involved and results in a sweeping romantic musical drama that hits all the highs (and lows) that audiences didn't know they wanted.

Damien Chazelle's direction is exquisite, and the film's musical elements simultaneously echo the genre's greatest triumphs of the past while presenting a more contemporary feel. However, despite the film operating at high levels, the best part is undoubtedly the relationship between Mia and Sebastian. In their third collaboration and first time as the leads, Gosling and Stone's chemistry is undeniable and brings with it the history of their 5 years working together. Audiences are invested in every stage of their relationships while also hoping for the best in their pursuits. La La Land gets audiences to believe in the romance of Hollywood, the power of the arts, and the Los Angeles skyline. It remains romantic while also being realistic about the difficulty of "making it" in the industry and the parts of ourselves that can be lost or improved through the right relationship at the right time. And just when you think you can predict where the film is going, La La Land produces a gut punch that will most likely leave you in a puddle of tears.

As is the case with most great musical performances, La La Land tasks Gosling and Stone with a high-wire balancing act of singing, dancing, and acting, and they clear each bar phenomenally. For their performances in the film, Stone received her first Academy Award, and Gosling was recognized with his second Academy Award nomination. In spite of its emotionally divisive and bittersweet ending, La La Land remains one of Stone and Gosling's most rewatchable efforts and ranks as their best collaboration by a considerable margin.

