'The Curse' will feature the Oscar-winning actress in yet another genre-bending scripted comedy.

Malcolm in the Middle guest star Emma Stone is returning to television for what sounds like another auteur-driven wild ride. Today Showtime announced that the Oscar-winning actress will star in the half-hour comedy series The Curse, directed by and co-starring Nathan Fielder of Nathan for You fame.

The official announcement, via Showtime, describes the series as follows:

The Curse is a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

Ensuring that this show will be the most chill possible will executive producers Josh and Benny Safdie, whose most recent film, Uncut Gems, was a real low-key adventure. (That is sarcasm, to be clear.) It promises to be a fascinating team-up, though, given Fielder's history as a creator and producer of occasionally cringe-y but surprisingly gentle semi-scripted series for Comedy Central and HBO Max, including the just-renewed (and wonderful) How to With John Wilson.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Showtime executive vice president of scripted programming Amy Israel in a statement. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. SHOWTIME continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

Stone's early career featured a fair amount of TV work, but following her breakout roles in Easy A and The Help, her last major series was the Netflix series Maniac directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, which also could be described as a "genre-bending scripted comedy." (Girl's got a type.) Meanwhile, this is the first major TV project from the Safdies, who have racked up numerous awards in the independent film realm.

No word on when we might expect to see The Curse on our screens, but in the meantime here are the best films currently available on Showtime.

