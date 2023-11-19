Emma Stone will be joining the Five-Timers Club when she returns to host the December 2 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Noah Kahan joining her as the musical guest. The Poor Things actress will be seen in the classic late-night show in a couple of weeks, promoting the projects she's currently involved in. Given that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end, Stone will be able to openly promote her new film with Yorgos Lanthimos as well as her currently airing comedy series The Curse.

The Curse is a television series following a married couple that feels haunted by forces outside their control. Whitney Siegel (Stone) and her husband, Asher (Nathan Fielder) are busy with the production of Flipanthrophy, a sham of a television show about renovating houses that could use a hand. Everything seems to be going fine with their problematic project until the pair realize that they're struggling to conceive a child, leading them to believe that they've been cursed.

Stone will next be seen in theaters, when Poor Things finally makes its way to the big screen, telling the story of a character who's ready to know the world on her own terms. Bella Baxter (Stone) was created in a lab by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) in an experiment that would make Dr. Frankenstein proud. The result was the birth of Stone's character, an adult who will make her way in the world with the curiosity of a child. Before she knows it, Duncan Wedderbun (Mark Ruffalo) will offer her the opportunity of running away with him.

Who Is Noah Kahan?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Stone will be joined by Kahan in the upcoming episode. The young singer is responsible for hits such as "Northern Attitude" and "Stick Season." Combined with the La La Land star's sketches and comedy segments, Kahan will show the viewers his best live performances when the episode airs on December 1. The current season of Saturday Night Live has seen guests such as Jason Momoa and Timothée Chalamet adding their talent to the legacy the series has built over the course of decades.

Full episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature Weekend Update segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.



Release Date October 11, 1975 Genres Comedy Seasons 49 Cast Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim Rating TV-14

Watch on Peacock