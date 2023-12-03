Emma Stone hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Noah Kahan to promote her new movie Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos and what a show it was. Stone, who has hosted the show five times now, entered into the coveted Five-Timers Club and celebrated the night in style. And yes, she did have the iconic line-up of celebrities coming out to welcome her into the club like many celebrities before her.

Tina Fey and Candice Bergen returned to Studio 8H to welcome Stone into the Five-Timers Club, dropping by during her monologue to let her know there was a new special section there for women that was created by Bergen herself. During the monologue, the trio naturally slides in some jokes about other five-timers including Martin Short and Woody Harrelson. It was a nice moment for Stone who was then given her own Five-Timers Club jacket by both Fey and Bergen.

While Stone didn't get into much about her life or her current projects in the opening monologue, it was nice to see two iconic women in the Five-Timers Club coming to wish Stone well as she joins their ranks. There are currently 25 people in the Five-Timers Club and most of them are men. Stone joining marks the sixth woman to join the elite line-up of hosts for Saturday Night Live but it is still not an even playing field. Stone expressed a deep well of love for SNL during the monologue, saying that joining the Five-Timers Club is something she's been dreaming about for a long time.

Emma Stone's Love for 'SNL'

Image via NBC

Like many other hosts before her, Stone talked about how Saturday Night Live was a show she loved when she was a child. Getting to be a member of the Five-Timers Club means a lot to her, and it's clear how much she loved coming back to host the show again, where she met her husband Dave McCary who was a segment director. A fun monologue overall, it was a nice entry into the Five-Timers Club and while it didn't have the fanfare that some have in the past, it was perfect for Stone's entry into the club and she's a very worthy member.

Watch the full monologue below and check out the rest of the episode on Peacock.

