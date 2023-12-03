The Big Picture A new SNL sketch has cast members running around NYC, finding joy in doing tasks in public while in their birthday suits.

The sketch introduces novel ideas paired with SNL's oddity, reminding viewers why the show has lasted so long.

While we may not embrace the idea of public nudity, we understand the desire for freedom and the sketch taps into that feeling.

Sometimes, you just can only find happiness when you're on the back of a garbage truck in New York City in your birthday suit. At least, that's what Saturday Night Live claims in its latest sketch. In one of the more eccentric sketches of the night, host Emma Stone and the cast of SNL are seen running around the city and helping out where they can. The only catch – they're all completely naked. Which is, perhaps, not advisable – certainly not in New York City, and certainly not while taking out the trash.

Stone hosted the episode with musical guest Noah Kahan and as is the case with many of Stone's appearances on Saturday Night Live, the actress delivered a stellar and hilarious episode. More often than not, the seasonal changes this time of the year bring gloomy mood changes as well. So this sketch might be onto something wondering what we can do to make ourselves feel better. While they may not have had the right idea, at least it's the thought that counts.

Though the sketch might be silly, it really does make you laugh, especially with Marcello Hernandez and Chloe Troast's arrival. They also can only seem to find their joy in doing tasks in public while naked as can be. The excitement in the sketch comes from the fact that everyone seems to embrace this life, even the Statue of Liberty. Singing about running around the city in your birthday suit? Those are often the sketches that stick with fans long after the episode ends.

Why Silly 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches Work

Every now and again, sketches try to be topical or take jokes from whatever is trending on social media. However, when sketches like these appear, they are appreciated for introducing novel ideas paired with the unique Saturday Night Live oddity that has contributed to show's longevity. The sketch also goes beyond comedy and shows off the musical talent of its guest host and cast, particularly Bowen Yang who opens the sketch alongside Stone. It might be simple, but it is just silly enough that it works and makes us laugh. We all understand that feeling of wanting some kind of freedom. Maybe not the "taking off all our clothes and riding around New York City naked" type of freedom, but freedom all the same.

Check out Stone in SNL's New York City sketch below:

