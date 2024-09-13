Kinds of Kindness, from the visionary Yorgos Lanthimos, knocked the socks off viewers when it debuted in theaters this year. Positioned as a "triptych fable", the three-part anthology film is structured around three distinct yet thematically interconnected stories. Each narrative features recurring actors like Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Emma Stone in different roles, and they are tied together by the enigmatic figure of R.M.F., a man who appears across all three stories.

The film launched on Hulu on August 30, and has been in the Top 15 of the streamer ever since. To celebrate the success of the film on Hulu, Collider is delighted to exclusively present three very cool, unique trailers for each chapter of the acclaimed anthology movie, which you can see below.

Welcome to "The Death of R.M.F."

The first tale follows Robert Fletcher, who follows every order from his overbearing boss Raymond, who also happens to be his lover and dominates every aspect of his life—including his marriage. When Raymond orders Robert to step over the line, Robert refuses and his life spirals out of control, before meeting Rita, another victim of Raymond's manipulation.

Buckle In, "R.M.F. is Flying"

This story follows Daniel, a police officer whose wife, Liz, mysteriously reappears after being lost at sea. Although Liz returns physically unharmed, her behavior and interests are unsettlingly different. Daniel grows paranoid, suspecting that Liz is no longer the same person. Tensions escalate as Daniel's erratic behavior, including an incident during a traffic stop, leads to his suspension.

Hungry? "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich"

This story follows Emily and Andrew, members of a mysterious cult led by Omi and Aka, who enforce strict rituals of "cleansing" in a sauna when members are accused of infidelity. The pair is on a quest to find a woman capable of reanimating the dead, with multiple candidates failing to meet their expectations. Emily secretly visits her estranged husband, Joseph, and their daughter, but when Joseph does an unspeakable act, Emily is removed from the cult against her will.

Collider's Chase Hutchinson loved the movie, describing it as a return to form for Lanthimos and hailing the cast, particularly Plemons who excels.

"In particular, Plemons is operating on just the right wavelength to convey everything from humor to dread, often at the same time. It is as though he has been working with Lanthimos for a lifetime, proving to be the standout of the cast. He is what makes the first section so good, capturing his character’s hilarious yet pathetic sense of insecurity at every turn. This is a tough balancing act to achieve, but he makes it look easy."

Kinds of Kindness is available now on Hulu. Check out the three trailers for each unique chapter above.

