Emma Stone is one of the generation's finest and most versatile actresses. The two-time Oscar winner rose to prominence in the late 2000s before jumping to stardom with her Golden Globe-nominated leading turn in the now-seminal teen comedy Easy A. From there, Stone became an A-lister, starring in acclaimed hits like The Help, blockbusters like The Amazing Spider-Man, and awards darlings like Birdman and La La Land, for which she received Oscar nominations, winning for the latter.

Starting in 2018, Stone entered into a long-term creative partnership with Greek writer and director Yorgos Lanthimos. The five-time Oscar nominee became a household name with movies like The Lobster before earning international acclaim for his period comedy The Favourite, starring Stone, Rachel Weisz, and an Oscar-winning Olivia Colman. From there, Stone and Lanthimos have reunited two more times, with each project receiving acclaim from critics. The actress and the director share a unique understanding of each other's strengths and shortcomings, quirks and interests, unlike few other creative partnerships in modern entertainment. Stone has expressed how they "have something that (she) can't explain, and (she is) so grateful for." Indeed, their complicity on-screen is enviable, producing three of the best movies of the last decade. These are all three movies Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have made so far, ranked by how unique they are, how acclaimed they were, and how well they portray the creative strengths of their star and director.

3 'Kinds of Kindness' (2024)

Also Starring Jesse Plemmons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley

Stone and Lanthimos' most recent effort is Kind of Kindness, an absurdist anthology movie featuring Stone in three different roles. A self-described "triptych fable," the film tells three distinct stories: one about Robert (Jesse Plemmons), a man whose boss and lover, Raymond (Willem Dafoe), controls every aspect of his life; one where police officer Daniel (Plemmons) becomes suspicious of the woman who just arrived, claiming to be his long-lost wife, Liz (Stone); and one about Emily, a cultist searching for a woman who can seemingly revive the dead.

Kinds of Kindness can be too much for mainstream audiences; indeed, even those accustomed to Lanthimos' quirky and often disturbing nature might have some trouble tolerating the tonal changes and bizarre, often discomforting imagery. Yet, those who are already converted to the Lanthimos faith will surely enjoy it, appreciating the return to the brutal and unconventional storytelling that made the director a household name. Stone is great as always, especially during the third story, "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich," of which she is the undeniable protagonist. Kinds of Kindness will not be for everyone, and it is, undeniably, the weakest of the actress and the director's three collaborations. Yet, there is still much to appreciate here: a daring narrative, a refreshing willingness to subvert and provoke, and a cast of characters more than willing to let their freak flag fly.

2 'The Favourite' (2018)

Also Starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Nicholas Hoult

Set in the early 18th century, The Favourite is a satirical and pitch-black historical comedy starring the mighty Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, the sixth and last monarch of the House of Stuart, a depressed, self-destructive, and mentally fragile woman starving for love, attention, and understanding. Her constant companion is her longtime friend and occasional lover, Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz), who controls every aspect of her life. However, their dynamic soon changes upon the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Masham (Stone), whose seemingly innocent demeanor soon endears her to both Anne and Sarah. However, this unassuming young woman will soon reveal herself more cunning than expected.

Period dramas have seldom been this biting and riveting. The Favourite is a savage yet delightfully unhinged study of greed, passion, longing, power, betrayal, and the true meaning of love. The three actresses are at the top of their game: Colman gives the performance of a lifetime, blending the grotesque with the profoundly affecting, as a physically and emotionally broken woman barely holding on. For her part, Weisz is equally outstanding in arguably the best role of her career as the calculating and Machiavellian Duchess of Marlborough. Stone is the third ingredient that brings it all together, crafting a seemingly perfect ingenue that soon shows her claws, proving her bite is much worse than her barely audible bark. In The Favourite, Lanthimos is at his most curious and appreciative: the film is a complex portrayal of human dynamics, connections, and exchanges that uses a key historical moment to deal with timely, still-resonant themes.

1 'Poor Things' (2023)

Also Starring Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef

Based on the eponymous 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things is a genre-defying masterpiece that showcases the greatest strengths of Lanthimos and Stone. The actress plays Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman reanimated following her suicide using the brain of a baby. Now learning everything for the first time, Bella challenges her "father," scientist Godwin "God" Baxter (Willem Dafoe) and caretaker, Max McCandles (Ramy Youssef), to run away with debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) on a wild, sex-filled adventure to see the world and find herself.

Poor Things challenges notions, expectations, and conventions with a thoroughly provocative and thought-provoking tale about finding oneself. Bella Baxter is the role of a lifetime, and only an actress as confident and engaging as Stone could've brought her to the silver screen. As the liberated and unbothered Bella, Stone is all heart and drive, delivering a volcanic tour de force that might very well come to define her career. Poor Things is unafraid, adopting a refreshing approach to its weighty themes — sex, identity, the power of creation, and one's purpose in life — with delightful, near-demented glee. Like most other Lanthimos movies, Poor Things is willing to go where few other films would, featuring wild, discomforting, and surreal imagery and themes, and Stone is right at home bringing them to life, using her well-known gift to find the humor in the most unexpected places. Despite being highly charged and often quite off-putting, Poor Things is arguably the most life-affirming movie of the 21st century and a true triumph from two artistic talents at the peak of their abilities.

