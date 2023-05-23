When some people win an Oscar, they seem to do everything in their power to win another one, rejecting anything off the beaten path in favor of staid, predictable fare. Thankfully, this is not the path Emma Stone has chosen. After winning Best Actress for her performance in La La Land, she has occupied herself with pretty much whatever she wants. In addition to the countless projects she’s been attached to and left, such as Babylon and The Menu, she’s vamped around Swinging London in Cruella and is currently collaborating with Nathan Fielder for a TV show. Perhaps her favorite new creative partner, however, is the fascinating Greek auteur Yorgos Lanthimos: she’s starring in his upcoming adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s Poor Things as a Frankensteinian reanimated woman, and will also lead his mysterious new project, And.

Their partnership began, as so many great things do: with two lesbians fighting over the Queen of England. In 2018, Lanthimos’ film, The Favourite, premiered at the Venice Film Festival, winning the Grand Jury Prize for second place (finishing behind Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma) as well as the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for eventual Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Although it was set in a royal palace and concerned itself with political intrigue, The Favourite was far from a stuffy costume drama. In fact, it was one of the funniest, and most stylish, deliciously unhinged films of the 2010s, boasting a trio of outstanding performances and proving that, with their respective big swings, both Lanthimos and Stone had the juice.

What Is 'The Favourite' About?

Loosely based on the real-life relationship between Queen Anne of Great Britain and two of her closest advisers, The Favourite concerns itself with matters of love and power. In the early 18th century, Queen Anne (Colman) rules one of the most powerful countries in the world, but you wouldn’t know it from the way she acts: roaming around her chambers like a restless toddler, she much prefers eating cake and playing with her pet rabbits to running a country. She leaves that job to Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), her childhood friend and (in this movie) secret lover. To government ministers, she issues crisp, dismissive orders; to Queen Anne, she acts somewhere between a dominatrix and a fussy mother. (At one point, she basically orders the sulky Queen to go to her room.) This tidy arrangement is disrupted by the arrival of Abigail Masham (Stone), a former aristocrat sold off by her gambling-addict father in a card game, who climbs from the scullery to the Queen’s chambers and challenges Sarah’s position.

It may not surprise you to learn that Lanthimos has taken some artistic license. As far as anyone knew, Anne’s relationships with Sarah and Abigail were strictly platonic, with rumors suggesting otherwise intended to undermine the Queen’s political position. In addition, while Abigail’s conniving schemes are a delight to watch, the idea of her as an ambitious interloper was propagated by a spurned Sarah Churchill; most agree that Abigail was likely nowhere near as duplicitous as either Sarah or The Favourite suggests. Historical accuracy is not the name of the game here; the real attraction is witnessing the most toxic polycule in all of England, sniping at each other in sumptuous period detail. It’s All About Eve software running on Barry Lyndon hardware.

The Favourite, like The Great (a show written by The Favourite’s co-writer Tony McNamara, who also went on to write Cruella), takes advantage of the freedom allowed by a more casual approach to history. Subtle anachronisms, elegantly profane dialogue, and some indulgence in rude humor add to the freewheeling atmosphere. Characters use words like “cuntstruck” in casual conversation; Abigail monologues about her schemes while giving her husband (Joe Alwyn) a handjob; the choreography at a dance early in the movie involves a bit of voguing; there is a frank discussion about the Queen of England’s irritable bowels. As period pieces go, it’s a long way from A Man for All Seasons. But if cheeky irreverence was all The Favourite had to offer, it wouldn’t be one of the best movies of the 2010s: luckily, it has brilliant acting and superbly directed chaos.

Emma Stone Is Outstanding as Abigail Masham

All three of the main performances are terrific, earning their actresses well-deserved Oscar nominations. But while each member of the royal threesome is a fully-fleshed-out character, it’s Abigail who has the most dramatic, compelling arc, and Stone tears into the role with carnivorous gusto. She’s likable from her first scene, being flung from a carriage into a pile of what we can only hope is mud before finagling her way into a position as a scullery maid. Stone is sweet and charming, even in the face of Sarah’s snide dismissiveness: When Sarah suggests that the disheveled Abigail could take a position as a “monster for the children to play with,” Abigail chirps that she’d be happy to before giving a playful roar.

But even when Abigail is slaving away scrubbing dishes and being splashed with cold water in the baths, Stone never plays her as Cinderella. She carries herself with unshakable resolve, which remains compelling even as Abigail’s schemes become increasingly underhanded. She speaks frankly about past sexual assaults from the man she was married off to (“thankfully, I managed to convince him a woman has her blood 28 days a month,” she deadpans), and rationalizes that, if she ends up back on the streets “selling my arsehole to syphilitic soldiers,” a pure heart would be a cold comfort. And so her heel turn continues, Abigail’s demeanor growing ever more arch and confident — "As it turns out, I am capable of much unpleasantness," she tells Lord Harley (Nicholas Hoult) with a haughty grin. It’s easy to see why Stone was cast as Cruella; by turns puckish and imperious, she commands attention with every barbed putdown and dismissive snort.

Yorgos Lanthimos Spikes a Period Drama with Delicious Chaos

It’s also easy to see why Stone is so eager to work with Lanthimos again — it’s his direction that separates The Favourite from, say, The Little Hours. Before directing The Favourite, Lanthimos made his name with bizarre, unsettling arthouse dramas, replete with uncomfortable sexuality, bone-dry deadpan humor, and a particular brand of stylized dialogue that Roger Ebert once said “sounds composed entirely of sentences memorized from tourist phrasebooks.” In these films, such as Dogtooth and The Lobster, a man may be tortured with a toaster for masturbating, and an energetic re-enactment of Flashdance’s climactic scene may be followed by a young woman performing messy amateur dentistry on herself with a dumbbell. Off-putting, fascinating, and occasionally nightmarish, these films elicit a common refrain in various Letterboxd reviews: “What the fuck, Yorgos?”

The Favourite may not have the pod-person dialogue that had been Lanthimos’ signature, but his direction is as disorienting as ever and it fits the movie perfectly. Along with cinematographer Robbie Ryan, Lanthimos made extensive use of wide-angle and fish-eye lenses, turning small rooms into vast chambers and stretching hallways until they appear endless. The camera is set in all sorts of interesting places, often from an odd angle or a strange distance, setting the atmosphere even further off-kilter. The purposefully overstuffed production design, courtesy of Fiona Crombie, often gives the impression that the palace is trying to suffocate its occupants. The soundtrack bounces between Baroque standards from Bach and Handel and dissonant modern classical, such as Luc Ferrari’s creeping, nerve-fraying “Didascalies.” And whenever the audience gets too comfortable, Lanthimos will cut to slow-motion footage of duck racing or a naked man being pelted with oranges, just to remind them who they’re dealing with.

The decadent intrigue and rapier wit are all great fun, but Lanthimos’ direction adds a subtle strain of eerie surrealism to The Favourite. It suggests a court teetering on the edge of chaos, as though someone could drop a teacup and trigger the whole palace’s descent into anarchy. As various schemes unravel, and our main trio approaches their unhappy endings, it feels like entropy kicking in. Of course, it all falls apart; it was barely holding itself together, to begin with. The film, on the other hand, holds together perfectly, and hopefully, Stone and Lanthimos’ collaborative spirit does the same.