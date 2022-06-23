From director Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, the gloriously delightful and empowering Good Luck to You, Leo Grande follows Nancy (Emma Thompson), a 60-ish retired teacher who realizes that she’s just not satisfied with her sexual journey and decides to do something about that. Enter Leo (Daryl McCormack), a sex worker that’s equal parts charismatic and compassionate, who ends up establishing a deep human connection with a client that surprises him in ways he didn’t expect.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Thompson and McCormack talked about what most excited them and what most terrified them about taking this on, what it was like for McCormack to share scenes with someone that he was already a fan of, how the rehearsal process helped them left go of their own self-consciousness, the joy in finding an inner sense of freedom, how they worked through having to do so much dialogue, and what makes Nancy the everywoman.

Collider: First of all, I absolutely loved everything about this film. It’s everything that I never knew I wanted or imagined that I could even have, and I’m glad that it exists in the world. So, thank you for being a part of making that happen.

EMMA THOMPSON: Well, that’s made my day.

When you guys first read this script, what most excited you about it and what most terrified you about it? Did it feel equal parts exciting and terrifying?

THOMPSON: Yes, it was equal parts terrifying and exciting. I actually find it quite hard to think back, but I think the thing that frightened me most of all was, “Please God, let it be really delightful, pleasurable, interesting, and dynamic, all the way through.” I thought, if there’s one moment where we let the tension of the enjoyment of these characters drop, then we’re not gonna make it. The thing that frightened me was an artistic tension. There’s suspense within this movie, as well. Of course, that’s in the editing, so it was a collective anxiety, I felt, not only for myself, but for me and Daryl [McCormack] together, and for (director) Sophie [Hyde]. The editing is beautiful, as is the sensitivity that Sophie brought to an extraordinary screenplay, but it’s such a collective endeavor. The movie is such a beautiful synthesis of so many artistic prisms or crystals.

DARYL McCORMACK: For me, I think the most exciting and scary thing was together, in that we were completely exposed and the reliance for each other, as actors, was crucial because there was literally no one else we could turn to, in that room. That was scary because you’re vulnerable, as a performer, but it’s also exciting because there’s only one route, and that’s towards your fellow actor and towards the character that you’re trying to portray. I feel like that’s where the chemistry obviously lies between these two people. That felt like a complete joy because it was just about what we were feeling in the moment, and how these characters were moving, or going further away from each other. That was just all to play for, and that was the joy for me, just plugging in with Emma, every day, and going after these people and trying to find who they really are.

Emma, I always find it interesting when I hear that a writer has written a role with an actor in mind, and I read that was the case with this and your role. Did you know that, when you read it? It seems like that would create a sense of pressure, if you don’t like the script, because then how do you tell them?

THOMPSON: You’re right, it does create a pressure, absolutely. And often, you think, “Oh, God, what am I gonna say?,” if it’s something that you don’t like. But I know (writer) Katy [Brand]. I’ve known her for a long while, and I know how brilliant she is. I’d read her book on Dirty Dancing (I Carried a Watermelon) and we’d spoken. She’s a comedian, as well. She’s a real incredible talent. So, I thought, “If Katy has written it, at the very least, it’s gonna be beautifully written because she’s a great writer,” but I didn’t expect it to be a mind bomb. As you said, it’s something that you’ve been thirsting for, for so long, and that just hasn’t happened. And yet, it’s done so completely humanly. There’s no sense of being taught anything and it doesn’t go, “Now, we’re gonna bring this theme up.” It’s just a person. It’s just Nancy, and then Leo, and who are they? They’re just everything, it seems, because I suppose we all are, aren’t we?

Daryl, you’ve previously mentioned having been a fan of Emma Thompson, prior to doing this. What were your reference points for her work? Did you have any favorite performances of hers?

McCORMACK: Mrs. Trelawney (from the Harry Potter franchise). I’m not even joking. I enjoyed that character. Emma’s ability to be completely hilarious and, at the same time, heartbreaking and true and real, is a real gift, and I obviously knew that’s what this film required. I wasn’t really concerned about whether or not I could do the role. I was very much worried about myself, being an equal partner and not really dropping the ball because I really cared about this script, and these people felt like they deserved to be really represented in the best possible way. So, that was my introduction.

It seems a bit like a gift and a curse to work with someone you’re a fan of. The gift is that you know they’re going to deliver in scenes with you, but at the same time, how do you get out of your own head, so that you can just be in the moment with your scene partner, instead of thinking about who you’re working with?

McCORMACK: For me, it took a little bit of time.

THOMPSON: About 10 or 15 minutes? Seriously.

McCORMACK: When I met Emma, we spoke about the script, and we just really felt passionate about these people and this story. I think a lot of people think that these things stay there, but we are trying to be other people. We’re not really trying to carry too much of ourselves in.

THOMPSON: It’s something that happens before you meet someone. The thing that you admire is there, but then as soon as you meet the person, it all falls away. I had that when I was a young actor, meeting Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Redgrave. They were great heroes to me, but as soon as I met them and started working with them, we were actors working together. We had to make it as good as we could. And also, like me, they were working actors. That goes so quickly.

Emma, you’ve talked about how comfortable and safe this experience and this set was, especially thanks to your director, Sophie Hyde. I thought it was so interesting to hear that the three of you got naked with each other, to talk about your bodies, to rehearse together, and to find that comfort level. What was that experience like, for both of you, as actors and for these characters? How much did that really help things, going into filming?

McCORMACK: There’s something interesting about how we objectify ourselves. That day was so powerful. What Sophie did was she made us observe our body and highlight the things that we like, and we dislike. We slightly detached ourselves from our bodies, in order to go into that internal intimacy that’s driving these people to have that release. I think that was important because we needed to serve these people, at the end of the film. We needed to feel that. As actors, we were completely liberated to do so. That was amazing. It was like magic, I have to say. Through a bunch of simple exercises, we are really able to let go of our own self-judgment, and then serve these people.

THOMPSON: Yeah, it was really interesting. As women, Sophie and I are very particular shapes, and we feel shame about that. We don’t like our bodies. The journey for Nancy is towards something that’s way beyond me, and I admired that. Where she ends up is somewhere so spiritually uplifting and beautiful that I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to embody that. I hope I can try to reach it myself. When she gets to the end, and she looks at herself, she’s no longer seeing what she saw before. She’s not looking with eyes that judge, either positively or negatively. She’s looking at it, merely in a neutral way that is utterly accepting and also with a newfound, newborn sense. It’s like she’s being reborn. There’s an innocence to her, at that moment, that she’s been given something. I always thought of her like Eve in the Garden of Eden, before the fall. Being naked was not the point. It didn’t matter. She could’ve looked at herself fully clothed. The nudity is to do with being born again, in some way. She’s come into her body again. It’s been unlocked for her. It’s not the same, at all, as looking at yourself in the mirror because you’re thinking, “Does that look big? Does that look small? Is that saggy?” There’s no judgment

Since everyone, no matter how beautiful or how successful, has insecurities, did this project change your viewpoint on how you think about and view yourselves and your own bodies? Did this experience lessen your insecurities, in any way?

McCORMACK: It’s a challenge, every day. We live in a world that really corrupts our image of self, so we’re met with those challenges, every day, regardless of what we do and how we look. What I really took away from this experience of this film was that intimacy is so internal and so spiritual. Taking breaks from looking at ourselves or judging ourselves or seeing that physical surface, could do us a lot of good. That’s what it taught me, to just keep examining that element, that freedom. That’s where the joy is.

Daryl, this seems like it would be a bit of a tricky character, in the sense that he’s confident and self-assured, but he never really comes across as arrogant or cocky. What was it like to find that balance and find the right mix, to make him someone that could easily put a client at ease and be attractive to them and bring this fantasy to life, but not ever be off-putting?

McCORMACK: I think his sensitivity and his sense of generosity really helped. It’s not about him. His pleasure comes from seeing someone make those steps. What draws him to Nancy is that she’s making such a revolutionary, massive choice that he just has an amazing amount of respect and admiration for her to be doing this, in the very first place. He doesn’t have space to think about himself. He’s really just lending his service to her. It’s interesting because he is still aware of the physical and how that is an invite into experiencing intimacy, but what he’s really trying to offer is something a lot deeper. That was my main takeaway from him. He’s not self-aware, in that sense. He’s just trying to offer something deeper.

THOMPSON: You know what else I love about him is the fact he finds her quite funny. She’s unintentionally funny to him. We can see it, as the audience. Nancy is far too terrified by her own actions to notice anything at all, for quite a long time. We can see Leo going, “Okay. All right. So, we’ve got a long way to go here.” Just the fact that he’s so kind to her, even though he desperately wants to laugh about the list and the safe word, but just manages not to. We did laugh a lot when we were exploring. He brings out this bondage equipment, and she says, “I was just playing a game. It’s fine. We don’t have to play. It’s okay. We can stop.” The fact that he finds her funny is incredibly human and delicious.

The amount of dialogue in this is remarkable. It’s such a great way to get to know these characters in a compressed amount of time, but at the same time, the reality of that seems crazy, as far as actually shooting it all. Do you guys have any tips or tricks, as actors, that help you when you’re doing so much dialogue? Are there things that you do that help you to remember all of that?

THOMPSON: I’d learned as much of it as I could. Learning the whole thing, all at once, was quite a challenge. We knew the first 30 or 40 pages, and then, as we went on, we learned more. We were in a rolling learning situation, all the time. Of course, the better you know something, the more able you are to leave the words behind, and they’re just there. You’re not remembering anything. They just come out of you because they’re inside you, in some sort of extraordinary in-built way. Then, it becomes so spontaneous. And there was no improvisation because it was such a beautifully written script.

McCORMACK: We also shot in chronological order, as well. That was such a help.

THOMPSON: We couldn’t have done it any other way.

McCORMACK: Emotionally, it has its own journey. If we were to shoot out of order, to find those moments, in and out, would have been so difficult because they were so subtle. So, we were able to shoot 10 pages, and then that would be off the list. And then, we’d go to the next 10 pages. Bite size chunks kept us ticking along nicely. To have the whole script in our head would have been overbearing, in some way.

Nancy is a woman who clearly hasn’t been very vocal in what she wants and what would satisfy her in her life. Emma, are you someone who’s better at voicing what, or is that something you’ve learned to give more voice to?

THOMPSON: I probably have a lot of internal biases about being a woman and what I’m supposed to want and not want, or say and not say. In a general sense, nobody’s interested in what women want. Nobody’s interested in female sexual pleasure. Literally, across the board, it’s not of any importance. Having grown up, as a child through the so-called sexual revolution, that basically just made it easier for men to take what they wanted, as usual. There are really big discussions about where women are, at the moment. This movie and Nancy’s situation is made even more pointed and poignant because, in the post #MeToo atmosphere, the mainstream discussion about sex, consent, and abuse is much more available.

The conversation for women has become more acceptable and available, but there are certain aspects of Nancy’s experience that are more taboo. For instance, her announcement to Leo when she says, “I’m not sure, if I’d known what being a mother was like, whether I would’ve done it,” she knows he’s not gonna judge her, but I think that’s one of the biggest taboos in the movie. I know a lot of women who feel like that about motherhood, but they can’t say it because then the whole sacred nature of motherhood is utterly destroyed, and it’s too threatening. Of course, that’s the root of a lot of misogyny, as well. Motherhood is not fully discussed or understood, it’s just something that has to be relied upon. It has to be perfect, and if it’s not perfect, it’s the mother’s fault.

There’s an awful lot to unpack in this movie and to talk about, and it’s given to us in the form of this very normal, ordinary woman, who has done everything right. Let us not forget that. She’s ticked all the boxes. She’s done her work. She’s done her job. She’s been a good mom. She’s been a good wife. She’s looked after everyone. She’s probably made a lot of lists. Finally and suddenly, she’s doing something radically different and, for her, deeply revolutionary. Most of the time, when I see women like Nancy in films, they’re in supporting roles where they are next to someone else who’s doing the interesting thing. They’re not the focus. Nancy really is just the everywoman.

