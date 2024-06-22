Emma Thompson has enjoyed a long, successful career and is often rightfully hailed as one of the best actors of our time. Beyond acting, Thompson has also proven to be a talented screenwriter and remains the only person to win Academy Awards for both acting and writing, a testament to her skill at both, as well as her contributions to film.

Thompson's best roles in her decades-long career include everything from an eccentric professor in the Harry Potter franchise to a number of characters in period dramas, including a total of six collaborations with Kenneth Branagh, who she also married then later divorced. Her work in acclaimed period pieces in particular has earned her multiple Oscar nominations and wins, and her body of work, especially her best films, showcase not just her talent for acting but her skill at balancing humor and drama.

10 'Nanny McPhee' (2005)

Directed by Kirk Jones

Thompson plays the titular nanny in Nanny McPhee, who uses magic to reign in the seven children in her care—after they had already driven dozens of previous nannies to quit—in 1860s Victorian England. The children meet their match with the mischievous Nanny McPhee, who inevitably has a profound impact on the family and helps keep them together when their great-aunt threatens to separate them. Thompson also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Thompson is just barely recognizable in the role of Nanny McPhee, with heavy makeup and prosthetics disguising her appearance—like Mary Poppins with a twist. It’s one of Thompson’s most well-known films, and she plays the character with the perfect balance of seriousness and cunning charm, as she teaches the children five lessons which go beyond just behaving at home. She revisited the role in the 2010 sequel Nanny McPhee Returns.

9 'Brave' (2012)

Directed by Brenda Chapman and Mark Andrews

Animated Pixar film Brave, set in the Scottish Highlands, follows the feisty, headstrong archer princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) who, like any teenager, butts heads with her parents, King Fergus (Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson). Despite being expected to marry, Merida decides to forge her own path in life, and after being granted one wish, she accidentally turns her mother into a bear and is forced to find a way to change her back.

Brave is an underrated gem from Pixar—it’s a twist on Disney’s familiar princess stories about misunderstandings and the relationship between mother and daughter that’s heartwarming and heartbreaking in equal measure. It’s a great example of the heart, tight writing and touch of humor Pixar has become known for. Thompson is great as the voice of the regal Elinor, infusing her with sincerity and strength, perfect for the character of a well-intentioned but difficult mother.

8 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

The beloved Harry Potter series follows the titular boy wizard as he fights to take down the evil Voldemort, responsible for killing his parents, while balancing life at the wizarding school Hogwarts. Thompson plays Hogwarts’ eccentric Divination teacher, Professor Sybill Trelawney, who does have some ability to predict the future but is often wrong and therefore dismissed as a fraud. Thompson has appeared in three of the franchise’s eight films, including its final installment, Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Thompson first appeared in the series in the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and is just one of many iconic British actors to appear in the franchise. The only downside to her role as Trelawney is audiences didn’t see enough of Thompson’s wonderful take on the character. Thompson was the perfect choice to bring Trelawney from page to screen, as she perfectly captured her odd personality, from her sense of style to her demeanor.

7 'In the Name of the Father' (1993)

Directed by Jim Sheridan

In the Name of the Father tells the story of petty thief Gerry Conlon (Daniel Day-Lewis) who was arrested as the prime suspect in an IRA bombing of a pub in Belfast in the 1970s. Gerry would then spend the next 15 years working to prove his innocence and clear his name. Thompson plays the lawyer working to help Gerry. The film is based on a true story, as well as Conlon’s autobiography.

In the Name of the Father is often overlooked in Thompson’s filmography, but it’s among her best. She delivers a memorable performance as lawyer Gareth Peirce—some of her best moments are Gareth’s impassioned moments in court presenting evidence to prove Gerry’s innocence. Lewis also impresses as the wrongfully imprisoned Gerry, and the film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including one for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Thompson.

6 'The Remains of the Day' (1993)

Directed by James Ivory

Set in the 1930s in England, The Remains of the Day follows an English butler, James Stevens (Anthony Hopkins), who works for Lord Darlington (James Fox). James remains fiercely loyal to his employer, even as doing so comes at a cost to his personal life, but James begins to reconsider when he learns of the lord’s association with Nazis. The film is based on the novel of the same name.

The Remains of the Day is a moving look at morality and how it affects one’s personal choices, but the film is also a love story. Thompson plays Miss Kenton, a housekeeper hired by James, and the two clearly have chemistry. Hopkins and Thompson both deliver memorable performances—Thompson in particular is both charming and bold as needed. The film also features a great appearance from Christopher Reeve as an American millionaire who has recently purchased the estate.

The Remains of the Day A butler who sacrificed body and soul to service in the years leading up to World War II realizes too late how misguided his loyalty was to his lordly employer. Release Date November 19, 1993 Director James Ivory Cast Anthony Hopkins , Emma Thompson , Christopher Reeve , James Fox , Peter Vaughan , Ben Chaplin

5 'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Directed by John Lee Hancock

In Saving Mr. Banks, a biopic about Mary Poppins creator P.L. Travers, Thompson plays Travers herself as she resists Walt Disney’s (Tom Hanks) attempts to buy the movie rights from her. The film follows Travers’ life as a child in the Australian outback through to her time in Los Angeles as Disney tries to win her over. The film also featured a star-studded supporting cast, including Colin Farrell, B.J. Novak, Paul Giamatti, Jason Schwartzman, Bradley Whitford and Ruth Wilson.

It’s fitting that Thompson played Nanny McPhee, a character similar to Mary Poppins, and then went on to play the creator of Mary Poppins herself, a role she embodies perfectly. She and Hanks play wonderfully off of each other, especially in Travers’ more curmudgeonly moments as she butts heads with just about everyone. Thompson’s acting skills are on full display here, and she earned multiple awards for her work as Travers.

Saving Mr. Banks A compelling drama that explores the challenging process of bringing "Mary Poppins" to the silver screen. The story centers on the tense negotiations between Walt Disney and P.L. Travers, the author of the Mary Poppins series, who is initially resistant to Disney's adaptation. Through flashbacks, the film reveals Travers' childhood and the inspiration behind her beloved character, shedding light on her protectiveness over her work Release Date November 29, 2013 Director John Lee Hancock Cast Tom Hanks , Emma Thompson , Colin Farrell , Paul Giamatti , Ruth Wilson , Jason Schwartzman

4 'Howards End' (1992)

Directed by James Ivory