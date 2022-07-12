Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination at the 74th Emmy Awards for his voice work in Marvel Studios’ What If...?. The animated series explored the Multiverse and featured Boseman’s voice as four different versions of King T’Challa.

Boseman passed away in August 2020 after tragically losing a four-year battle against colon cancer. In 2021, the star received a posthumous Academy Awards nomination for his performance in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the last movie he would film. While fans expected Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to be Boseman’s final contribution to the world, the star’s voice returned for Marvel’s What If…?, ensuring he would be eligible for an Emmy Award nomination this year. That will surely be bittersweet news for fans, as we get reminded that Boseman is no longer with us and, at the same time, we can praise his fantastic work.

Boseman’s Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance nomination is not the last time the star will help the MCU to keep Wakanda forever alive. Although Marvel Studios promised never to recast the role of T’Challa, director Ryan Coogler kept working on a sequel for Black Panther even after Boseman’s death. Titled Wakanda Forever, the sequel will deal with the death of King T’challa and the impact it has on the nation of Wakanda. So, as art imitates life, the next Black Panther movie will be about mourning a person who inspired millions of lives worldwide.

Image via Marvel Studios

Boseman is not the only star to be graced with a posthumous Emmy Award nomination this year. Netflix also managed to get Norm Macdonald his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special with the pre-recorded Nothing Special. Unfortunately, the comedian died last year. As for Jessica Walter, the actress received her second consecutive posthumous Emmy nomination for her voice work in Archer. Walter passed away in March 2021, and her performance in Archer is the last work she left behind.

Curiously, Walter will be competing with Boseman for the prize of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rounding up the category are F. Murray Abraham for Moon Knight, Julie Andrews for Bridgerton, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, and Jeffrey Wright for What If...?.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For the first time ever, the award event will also live stream on Peacock. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to be released this November 11.

Listen to "For Chadwick" below, which was composed in his memory: