With the announcement of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, we are able to tally up the total numbers to see what shows and platforms brought home the highest amount of nominees. This year's winner of most nominations for a platform or network goes to HBO/HBO Max, with a staggering 140 Emmy nominations across 24 different series.

Leading the pack in nominations in this list of HBO series is Succession with a total of 25 nominations, making it the series that has the most nominations this year. These nominations include Outstanding Drama Series, two for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, as well as 2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for both J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. The series also saw 3 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen) and another 3 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter). Four nominees for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series also come from the HBO series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård) along with 3 nominations being for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria). Finally, series writer Jesse Armstrong also received a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

In addition to Succession taking home several big nominations and making up a large field of the nominees for many categories, other series that saw some great success include The White Lotus and Euphoria, both of which include history-making nominations. Sydney Sweeney has scored two of her first-time Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Limited or Anthology Series for her work on The White Lotus, joining four of her co-stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Natasha Rothwell in the running for the award. She is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in Euphoria, a series that also saw Zendaya be nominated as for a producing award, making her the youngest woman ever nominated for a producing category. The White Lotus was nominated for a total of 20 awards with it being followed up by Hacks and Euphoria, which received 17 and 16 nominations, respectively. Other big winners include Barry with 14 nominations which include Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Bill Hader's performance as the titular lead character and Station Eleven, which received 7 total nominations, which including a nomination for Himesh Patel for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

“We are incredibly proud of all our Emmy nominees,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “This is a testament to the amazing talent in front of and behind the camera as well as our gifted programming teams. Their commitment to creative excellence continues to break through to audiences in a meaningful way."

Below you can find a list of all the HBO/HBO Max series that have been nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards, as well as the number of nominations each show received:

Succession (25)

(25) The White Lotus (20)

(20) Hacks (17)

(17) Euphoria (16)

(16) Barry (14)

(14) Station Eleven (7)

(7) A Black Lady Sketch Show (5)

(5) George Carlin’s American Dream (5)

(5) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (5)

(5) Curb Your Enthusiasm (4)

(4) Flight Attendant (3)

(3) Insecure (3)

(3) The Staircase (2)

(2) Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (2)

(2) 100 Foot Wave (2)

(2) Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts (2)

(2) The Survivor (1)

(1) Scenes from a Marriage (1)

(1) Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (1)

(1) Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (1)

(1) The Gilded Age (1)

(1) How To with John Wilson (1)

(1) Peacemaker (1)

(1) The Righteous Gemstones (1)

The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to air PT on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. The show will also stream live on Peacock. Check out the full list of nominees in the video below.