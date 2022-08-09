There is no such thing as too much Kenan Thompson, and now fans are about to get a bit more! Today, it was announced that the Saturday Night Live star will be hosting the 74th Emmy Awards. The award ceremony will air live on NBC on September 12 with the show simultaneously streaming live on Peacock.

Thompson is joining vast ranks of Saturday Night Live cast members to be given the honor of hosting the ceremony: recent years have seen Colin Jost, Michael Che, Seth Meyers, and Andy Sandberg all host the show. While this will be Thompson’s first time hosting the Emmys, it is not his first handling hosting duties. Just last year saw the performer hosting both the People’s Choice Awards and the Kid’s Choice Awards. He has also hosted the NHL Awards twice.

This fall will see Thompson enter his record twentieth season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. His work on the series has made him a perfect fit to host the Emmys, as Thompson often is playing hosts. Whether it's with his Steve Harvey impression or in everyone’s favorite “What’s Up With That?”, Thompson always slips naturally into a hosting position. He should also feel right at home at the Emmys as he has been nominated six times, even winning once.

Image via NBC

Aside from his work on Saturday Night Live, Thompson is also known for his recent sitcom Kenan as well as appearances on series like That Damn Michael Che and The Kids in the Hall. He is also known for beginning his career as a child actor in films like D2: The Mighty Ducks and Good Burger and series like All That and Kenan & Kel.

About taking on the role of Emmy’s host, Thompson said:

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, EVP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, also gave a statement on choosing Thompson to host the historic award ceremony, saying:

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

The 2022 Emmy Awards can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock on September 12.