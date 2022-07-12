The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards have been announced! With the two-night event being held in just under two months, we can now start our speculation and debates on who will be bringing home the iconic golden statue. Among the list of different categories, the nominations for the three "Best Lead Actor" Awards, broken into the genres of Drama, Comedy, and Limited or Anthology Series, consist of a list of all-star talent from all around the world.

The nominees up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series see two nominations going to the stars of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, with Steve Martin being nominated for his role as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short for his portrayal of Oliver Putnam. The other nominations also include Jason Sudeikis as the titular American turned British football coach Ted Lasso in the Apple TV series of the same name, and Bill Hader, who also plays a titular character in the form of the disillusioned assassin protagonist of the HBO series Barry. The other nominees for\Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series are Donald Glover as Earn Marks in the FX series Atlanta and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia in Hulu's historical black comedy, The Great.

Moving from the comedic to the dramatic, the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series also sees a series taking two nominations for its leads, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong both being nominated for their roles as Logan Roy and Roman Roy, respectively, in HBO's Succession. The other nominations also include Adam Scott as Mark Scout from the Apple TV+ series Severence, Jason Bateman for his portrayal of Marty Byrde on Netflix's Ozark, with fellow Netflix star Lee Jung-jae also being nominated for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. Finally, Bob Odenkirk is also nominated for the award for his portrayal of the lovable criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul at AMC.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 2022 Emmys Snubs Include 'Our Flag Means Death,' 'We Own This City,' and 'Atlanta'

Unlike the previous two categories, the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie doesn't have any series of films being represented twice, with each nominee being from a different project. The nominees for this award include Colin Firth for his portrayal of Michael Peterson in HBO Max's The Staircase, with fellow HBO Max series star Himesh Patel also being nominated for his role as Jeevan Chaudhary in Station Eleven. Andrew Garfield is nominated for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven, along with Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Dopesick, both series coming from Hulu. To round out the actors, Oscar Isaac is nominated for his role as Jonathan Levy in the miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, and Sebastian Stan as the titular Tommy Lee in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to air PT on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. The show will also stream live on Peacock. Check out the full list of nominees in the video below.