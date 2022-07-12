The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are in! The Television Academy has announced its nominees for the upcoming award ceremony and while this year's nominations have many notable snubs and nods, the Lead Actress Categories remain some of the most interesting and most competitive of the award show.

In the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, Zendaya is nominated for her role as Rue in Euphoria; this nomination comes as no surprise as the actress seemingly locked the nod with her acclaimed performance in Season 2 Episode 5 of the hit show. The actress previously won her first Emmy in the same category back in 2020. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, co-leading ladies of the recently concluded Killing Eve, have both been nominated. While Oh was nominated for the show in the Drama category in 2019, both Comer and Oh were nominated in 2019 and 2020, with Comer taking home the award in 2019. Laura Linney was also nominated for her role as Wendy Byrde in the final season of Ozark, she also landed nominations in the same category in 2019 and 2020. Melanie Lynskey has been nominated for her captivating performance as adult Shauna in the freshman series Yellowjackets. Reese Witherspoon rounds out the nominees in this category by nabbing a nomination for her role as Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show.

In the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, Jean Smart is nominated for her role in Hacks. She will be going up against Rachel Brosnahan who nabbed a nomination for her role in Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Quinta Brunson is nominated for her freshman comedy series Abbott Elementary. Elle Fanning also nabbed a nomination for her role as Catherine The Great in The Great, a historical and satirical black comedy from Hulu. Other nominees include Issa Rae who landed a nomination for her enigmatic portrayal of Issa Dee in the final season of Insecure on HBO. Kaley Cuoco rounds off the list of nominees in this category, earning a nod for her role in The Flight Attendant.

Image via Prime Video

Julia Garner, who landed a Supporting Actress nomination for Ozark's final season, is also nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category. She is going up against Toni Collette who was nominated for her role in The Staircase, and Lily James who wowed critics and viewers in her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy. Also in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category, Amanda Seyfried was nominated for her as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. Margaret Qualley also landed a nomination for her role as the titular character in Netflix's The Maid. Sarah Paulson rounds out the nominees for her role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story; she previously nabbed the award in the Limited Series category in 2016 for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show will be held live on September 12, 2022, and will be broadcast in the United States on NBC. Check out the Television Academy's website for a full list of nominations.

You can also watch the full nomination announcement below: