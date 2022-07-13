Quinta Brunson has made Emmys history this year thanks to her new series Abbott Elementary. Brunson has become the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations for comedy, and she is also the youngest Black woman to receive a nomination in the comedy acting category. Brunson was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series ("Pilot"). The show earned an impressive seven total Emmy nominations.

Prior to Brunson's well-earned nominations, Lead Comedy Actress and Comedy Writing had only seen one Black woman win each category -- Isabel Sanford in 1981 and Lena Waithe in 2017. In 2020, Issa Rae (Insecure) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) became the first Black women to receive nominations in both the Comedy Series and Comedy Acting categories.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style sitcom that follows a group of teachers at the fictional William R. Abbott Elementary, an underfunded public school located in Philadelphia. The show brings viewers through the daily lives of the teachers as they strive to give their students the best education they can, and deal with a principal who's not quite qualified for the job. While Season 1 was set almost exclusively within the school, Season 2 will give viewers a more personal look at the characters' home lives after school.

Abbott Elementary was created and written by Brunson, who also stars in the series as Janine. Her co-stars include Tyler James Williams as Gregory, Janelle James as Ava, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara, Chris Perfetti as Jacob, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. Brunson executive produces alongside Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Randall Einhorn.

About her historic nominations, Brunson told Variety:

"What I can say is everyone on ‘Abbott’ works so hard. They push themselves into new positions, from our actors, to our writing staff, to our production and art department, hair, makeup, everyone. It’s very often that this work is overlooked…I really did want the people who worked on this show to feel recognized for all the hard work they put into it. All of the nuance, and our commitment to making people have a good time for 22 minutes. I really have no words."

Since its debut, Abbott Elementary has garnered both critical and audience praise, quickly becoming a well-loved series drawing comparisons to shows such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. Last month, the series was nominated for a total of five TCA awards, leading the charge. Abbott Elementary's own James, Walter, and Ralph are set to host the ceremony on August 6.

Abbott Elementary Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.