The nominations are in for the 74th Emmy Awards and while some shows received the lion's share of nominations, including fan-favorites like Ted Lasso and Succession, a lot of popular shows have been given the cold shoulder by nominators. Our Flag Means Death may have been a critical hit that boasted the title of "Biggest New Series in the U.S. Across All Platforms," but it wasn't enough to snag a single nomination, despite the impressive performances by its leads Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby. And it wasn't Waititi's only snub, his award-winning FX comedy Reservation Dogs was similarly ignored by the Television Academy. But perhaps even more shocking was the lack of nominations for NBC's heartwrenching series This is Us, which has been an Emmy darling throughout its six-season run, but in its final season, it was left high and dry.

Station Eleven was met with a rather shocking snub, with neither Matilda Lawler nor Mackenzie Davis earning a nomination for the impressive work as Kirsten in the hit HBO Max limited series, though their co-star Himesh Patel earned a much-deserved nomination. But the limited series category as a whole largely overlooked some of its best performers and series this year, including We Own This City and Under the Banner of Heaven. Andrew Garfield did snag a nomination for Under the Banner of Heaven, but his co-stars went unnoticed. And Jon Bernthal getting snubbed for We Own This City?

While Stranger Things snagged a nomination for Best Drama Series, its cast was completely shunned, leaving fans of the series disappointed that Sadie Sink's performance was left without recognition. Another notable snub is Luke Kirby, who gave a heartbreaking performance as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while the series earned a slew of nominations, one of its strongest performers was left off the list. Selena Gomez's co-stars may have made the nominators laugh enough to be nominated for Only Murders in the Building, but she didn't make the cut, which is a crime most heinous. Barry got plenty of love, but Sarah Goldberg failed to pick up a nomination. And how did Jennifer Aniston fail to get nominated for The Morning Show? Another Apple TV+ lead that got snubbed was Elisabeth Moss, who starred in the thriller Shining Girls.

After a four-year break, Atlanta resurfaced with a new season, but it was met with a lackluster response by nominators who snubbed not only the series but its impressive cast. Yellowstone also failed to catch the eye of nominators, despite the critical success of the series and Tyler Sheridan's rise as a household name with his multitudinous projects. Outlander was also notably snubbed, despite its stars, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, regularly making its audience weep. Somehow comedic hits like The Afterparty and Black-ish failed to make the nominators laugh enough to get nominated.

The 74th Emmy Awards featured a lot of surprise nominations, but the snubs certainly don't go unnoticed. How can so many people get nominated for series that were otherwise ignored? And what did Yellowstone and This is Us do to get completely shunned by the Television Academy this year? Watch the Emmy announcements below: