The 74th Emmy Awards revealed the final list of nominees today, with Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus hauling at least 20 nominations each. While the three series will be disputing some of this year’s main prizes, Succession comes before everyone else as the favorite, with impressive 25 nominations.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession's third season gathered rave reviews as the HBO hit series kept exploring the power struggles of the Roy family. The series follows the multimedia tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the head of one of the biggest international media companies in the world. With old age knocking at his door, Logan knows he’ll soon have to retire, which means one of his children must take his place. So, the series explores the internal struggle of the different Roy children as they try to prove their worth to their father.

Besides being nominated for Outstanding Drama, Succession has also two cast members fighting for the Outstanding Actor prize: Cox and Jeremy Strong. The Succession cast will also be fighting for the Outstanding Supporting Actress prize, where J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook received a nomination. Succession has recently started production on its fourth season, and the sheer number of Emmy indications should be proof enough of why the series is one of HBO’s most successful dramas.

Image Via HBO

On the comedy side of things, Ted Lasso got a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, which should surprise no one. The series also saw six different cast members receive Supporting Actor/Actress nominations, including Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, and Nick Mohammed. The show's first season received a record-breaking twenty Emmy Award nominations in 2021, so we are all eager to see how well Ted Lasso performs this year.

Rounding up the list of most-nominated shows comes The White Lotus, which got an Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nomination. The series was renewed for a second season, but The White Lotus will return with a new cast and setting, allowing it to evade direct competition with Succession and Ted Lasso. Other shows worth noting are Hacks and Only Murders In the Building, each with 17 nominations for this year’s Emmys.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For the first time ever, the award event will also live stream on Peacock. Check out the full list of nominees below: