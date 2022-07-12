The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.

The first of her two nominations is Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, based on her work in the controversial teen drama Euphoria. Sweeney, who has played the character Cassie Howard since the series originally premiered in 2019, was a standout in the series' long-awaited second season. She is characterized by her need for male validation and a shaky sense of self, which often leads her to rely on her looks and hyper-sexuality. In Euphoria's second season, Cassie betrays her best friend Maddie by carrying on a relationship with her abusive ex, Nate. Her performance in the second season was met with universal acclaim.

Sweeney was also nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series category for her role as Olivia in HBO's limited anthology series The White Lotus. The series focused on a group of resort guests and employees as they intersect in often disastrous ways. Sweeney's Olivia was, in many ways, the Gen Z know-it-all of our nightmares: full of theory and detached judgments tipped off an acid tongue with a toe-curling level of vocal fry.

Image via HBO

After the nominations were announced, Sweeney posted her response to Instagram, which included footage of her calling her mom with the news. In the video, Sweeney is seen in the passenger seat of a car, calling her mom with the big news. The post included a caption that read,"[w]hat a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations!" Her statement continued, "[i]t's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and so grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!...thank you thank you!!"

The news comes as Sweeney's career is at an all-time high. Recently, she was cast in Sony's hotly-anticipated film Madame Web. Whether or not Sweeney will win her nominated categories, that's for time to tell. But until then, you can check out Sweeney's Instagram post below.