The Walt Disney Company is the absolute winner of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, with 147 nominations across the many properties of the mass media conglomerate. Ninety-two of these nominations went to The Walt Disney Company’s two streaming services, Hulu and Disney+, underlining how the House of the Mouse is getting a good advantage in the streaming war.

For the past decades, Disney has been swallowing up the competition and adding many different companies to the frontlines. Disney’s last major acquisition was that of Fox, with brands such as 20th Century, FX, and Fox Television becoming part of the conglomerate's strategy to dominate the international multimedia market. So, considering the size of Disney and the impressive number of companies under the company’s umbrella, it’s not hard to understand how the conglomerate snatched so many Emmy nominations. Even so, the numbers are impressive.

Ahead of any Disney brand in the Emmy race comes Hulu, with a record of 58 nominations. As a result, Hulu is getting ahead of even Disney+, the home of popular properties such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. Hulu’s most significant shows at this year’s Emmy are Only Murders In the Building, with 17 nominations including Outstanding Comedy, and Dopesick, with 14 nominations including Outstanding Limited Series.

RELATED: 2022 Emmys Snubs Include 'Our Flag Means Death,' 'We Own This City,' and 'Atlanta'

After Hulu comes Disney+, adding 34 more nominations to the total. From those, 19 nominations come from the MCU alone, with Moon Knight leading the rank with eight nominations. While that’s still an impressive result for Marvel Studios, it’s a subpar performance compared to last year. In 2021, WandaVision got nominations in Limited Series, Best Actor, and Best Actress Limited Series. However, even though Marvel Studios is pushing many more TV shows nowadays, no live-action MCU production got a nomination for the main Emmy categories.

It’s worth noting that Marvel Studios’ What If…? got a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program while also offering a posthumous Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Chadwick Boseman, the same category where Jeffrey Wright was nominated for the same show. The series surprised even hardcore fans with its astonishing animation style and engaging story, standing out from every other recent MCU production.

The remaining Emmy nominations were distributed to the many Disney properties, including ABC. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For the first time ever, the award event will also live stream on Peacock.