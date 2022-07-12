If you only know Zendaya from the new Spider-Man trilogy, you’ll be shocked to know that the young actress has a lot more to offer as a performer and industry professional. The more she grows, the more it seems like the sky is the limit to the woman who started off her career as a child model. Today’s Emmy nominations put some milestones in Zendaya’s career, and they are probably just a few of many more to come.

TV fans already expected HBO’s hit series Euphoria to earn some nominations for its second season. Aside from the Outstanding Drama Series nomination – a first for the show at the Emmys – Zendaya earned her second-ever nomination for Best Actress. She had already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress ever to win in the category. She also became the second Black woman ever to win the trophy, after Viola Davis took home the price for her performance in How to Get Away with Murder.

Now, at 25, Zendaya is far from done breaking records. She became the youngest woman ever nominated for a producing category, as well as the youngest two-time acting nominee ever. On top of getting nominated for executive producing Season 2 of Euphoria, Zendaya also competes with none other than herself in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category with two songs: “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song”, which are featured in two different episodes of the series. This also makes her the first Black woman (and second Black person) to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year at the Emmys.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Leads This Year's Emmy Awards as Most Nominated Series

Euphoria is currently in hiatus at HBO, but Season 3 got greenlit before Season 2 even ended: The show became HBO’s biggest hit since Game of Thrones, and its second season finale was watched by more than six times the amount of viewers from the Season 1 finale. The series will continue to chronicle the life and bad decisions taken by Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and her group of friends. Even though the show centers around adolescents, the subject matter (especially the use of recreational drugs) has been target of criticism from concerned parents, which prompted Zendaya herself to post a disclaimer on Twitter earlier this year reminding readers that Euphoria “is for mature audiences”.

Zendaya is currently working on Dune: Part 2, which was greenlit by Warner Bros. after the immense success of the first film, which featured a small participation of the Emmy-winning actor. Now, however, her character Chani will be brought front and center as she has a bigger role in the story. Zendaya is also set to star in Challenger, the next movie by acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name).

You can stream all episodes of Euphoria on HBO Max.