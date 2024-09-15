It may be hard to believe, but the award season is already gearing up, and tonight is the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards! Earlier this week, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw new records being set for series like Shōgun, which took home an impressive 14 wins ahead of tonight's award show, where the series is nominated in four additional categories, including Outstanding Drama Series. But, with series like 3 Body Problem, Fallout, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith also nominated for the top honor, it's truly anyone's race tonight.
The award show will be hosted by the father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, which should prove to make the night an entertaining one, even if our favorite shows don't win any awards. We'll be updating this list live as the winners are announced tonight, when the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards air on ABC at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. So keep scrolling once the hour is right and find out if your favorite series or actor is taking home a trophy tonight.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Reservation Dogs
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
You can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony when it airs live tonight on ABC at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Need help finding the show? Find out how to stream it here.