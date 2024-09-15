It may be hard to believe, but the award season is already gearing up, and tonight is the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards! Earlier this week, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw new records being set for series like Shōgun, which took home an impressive 14 wins ahead of tonight's award show, where the series is nominated in four additional categories, including Outstanding Drama Series. But, with series like 3 Body Problem, Fallout, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith also nominated for the top honor, it's truly anyone's race tonight.

The award show will be hosted by the father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, which should prove to make the night an entertaining one, even if our favorite shows don't win any awards. We'll be updating this list live as the winners are announced tonight, when the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards air on ABC at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. So keep scrolling once the hour is right and find out if your favorite series or actor is taking home a trophy tonight.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Idris Elba, Hijack

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Reservation Dogs

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

You can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony when it airs live tonight on ABC at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Need help finding the show? Find out how to stream it here.