The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable as television’s biggest night approaches - the 76th Emmy Awards are about to begin! This year’s lineup is nothing short of legendary. Heavy hitters, record-breakers, and surprising first-time nominees are all vying for that golden statue. Once again, The Bear has stormed the Comedy category with a history of 23 nominations, crushing 30 Rock’s 2009 record. Meanwhile, Shōgun reigns supreme in Drama with a jaw-dropping 25 nominations.

With nearly 22,000 Academy members casting their votes, this year’s Emmys celebrate a diverse mix of fresh talent and bold programming - just when the TV landscape needed it most. Among the 36 first-time performer nominees are wild card Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun), and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows).

Don’t miss out on one of Hollywood’s most celebrated events. Here’s where you can catch the 76th Emmy Awards.

Is the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Premiering on TV?

The 76th Emmy Awards premieres live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. on Sunday, September 15 at 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT. Audiences can tune in to the event on ABC.

Is the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Streaming Online?

Audiences can also steam the 76th Emmy Awards on-demand the day after they air, starting September 16. This option is available for those who have the Hulu + Live TV plan, priced between $76.99 and $89.99 per month.

Can You Watch the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Without Hulu?

Besides Hulu, viewers can also tune into the 76th Emmy Awards on Fubo and Sling TV. Fubo, starting at $79.99 per month, offers over 170 channels covering news, entertainment, and sports.

Alternatively, Sling TV subscribers can choose the Blue plan, which starts at $30 for the first month (then $40 monthly), or go for the combined Orange & Blue package at $45 for the first month (regularly $55 per month).

Is There A '76th Emmy Awards' Pre-Show?

The Emmys isn’t complete without a little pre-show glam. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live show airs on Sunday, September 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT. The show will stream on PEOPLE’s website and all their social channels - YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and even the Roku Channel.

Who’s Hosting the ‘76th Emmy Awards’?

The 76th Emmy Awards bring double the charm and laughs with Emmy Award-winning duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy as this year’s hosts. This father-son powerhouse will make history as the first-ever family duo to take on hosting duties. The two are best known for their work on Schitt’s Creek, ultimately becoming a beloved TV staple, bagging nine Emmys in its final season.

Besides his work on Schitt’s Creek, Eugene has taken audiences on a global adventure in The Reluctant Traveler, a travel series where Eugene hilariously steps out of his comfort zone to explore the world’s most extraordinary hotels and cultures. Meanwhile, Dan’s comedic timing and Hollywood cred continue to grow with appearances on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Netflix’s Sex Education.

In a joint statement, Dan and Levy share their excitement upon receiving the opportunity to host this year’s Emmys.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," said Eugene and Dan. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Joining these hosts are a lineup of star-studded presenters, including Matt Bomer, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Steve Martin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Dick Van Dyke and Kristen Wiig.

Who Are Nominated for the ‘76th Emmy Awards’?

Check out some of the major nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown Netflix Fallout Prime Video The Gilded Age HBO The Morning Show Apple TV+ Mr. & Mrs. Smith Prime Video Shōgun FX Slow Horses Apple TV+ 3 Body Problem Netflix

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary ABC The Bear FX Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO Hacks HBO Only Murders in the Building Hulu Palm Royale Apple TV+ Reservation Dogs FX What We Do in the Shadows FX

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer Netflix Fargo FX Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+ Ripley Netflix True Detective: Night Country HBO

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Peacock Quiz Lady Hulu Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video Scoop Netflix Unfrosted Netflix

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race CBS RuPaul's Drag Race MTV Top Chef Bravo The Traitors Peacock The Voice NBC

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show Comedy Central Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC The Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Carrie Coon The Gilded Age Maya Erskine Mr. & Mrs. Smith Anna Sawai Shōgun Imelda Staunton The Crown Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba Hijack Donald Glover Mr. & Mrs. Smith Walton Goggins Fallout Gary Oldman Slow Horses Hiroyuki Sanada Shōgun Dominic West The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri The Bear Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building Maya Rudolph Loot Jean Smart Hacks Kristen Wiig Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry What We Do in the Shadows Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building Martin Short Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White The Bear D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster True Detective: Night Country Brie Larson Lessons in Chemistry Juno Temple Fargo Sofía Vergara Griselda Naomi Watts Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer Fellow Travelers Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer Jon Hamm Fargo Tom Hollander Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Andrew Scott Ripley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski The Gilded Age Nicole Beharie The Morning Show Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Greta Lee The Morning Show Lesley Manville The Crown Karen Pittman The Morning Show Holland Taylor The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano Shōgun Billy Crudup The Morning Show Mark Duplass The Morning Show Jon Hamm The Morning Show Takehiro Hira Shōgun Jack Lowden Slow Horses Jonathan Pryce The Crown

The Emmys air on ABC and Hulu on September 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST.

