The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable as television’s biggest night approaches - the 76th Emmy Awards are about to begin! This year’s lineup is nothing short of legendary. Heavy hitters, record-breakers, and surprising first-time nominees are all vying for that golden statue. Once again, The Bear has stormed the Comedy category with a history of 23 nominations, crushing 30 Rock’s 2009 record. Meanwhile, Shōgun reigns supreme in Drama with a jaw-dropping 25 nominations.
With nearly 22,000 Academy members casting their votes, this year’s Emmys celebrate a diverse mix of fresh talent and bold programming - just when the TV landscape needed it most. Among the 36 first-time performer nominees are wild card Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun), and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows).
Don’t miss out on one of Hollywood’s most celebrated events. Here’s where you can catch the 76th Emmy Awards.
Is the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Premiering on TV?
The 76th Emmy Awards premieres live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. on Sunday, September 15 at 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT. Audiences can tune in to the event on ABC.
Is the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Streaming Online?
Audiences can also steam the 76th Emmy Awards on-demand the day after they air, starting September 16. This option is available for those who have the Hulu + Live TV plan, priced between $76.99 and $89.99 per month.
Can You Watch the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Without Hulu?
Besides Hulu, viewers can also tune into the 76th Emmy Awards on Fubo and Sling TV. Fubo, starting at $79.99 per month, offers over 170 channels covering news, entertainment, and sports.
Alternatively, Sling TV subscribers can choose the Blue plan, which starts at $30 for the first month (then $40 monthly), or go for the combined Orange & Blue package at $45 for the first month (regularly $55 per month).
Is There A '76th Emmy Awards' Pre-Show?
The Emmys isn’t complete without a little pre-show glam. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live show airs on Sunday, September 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT. The show will stream on PEOPLE’s website and all their social channels - YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and even the Roku Channel.
Who’s Hosting the ‘76th Emmy Awards’?
The 76th Emmy Awards bring double the charm and laughs with Emmy Award-winning duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy as this year’s hosts. This father-son powerhouse will make history as the first-ever family duo to take on hosting duties. The two are best known for their work on Schitt’s Creek, ultimately becoming a beloved TV staple, bagging nine Emmys in its final season.
Besides his work on Schitt’s Creek, Eugene has taken audiences on a global adventure in The Reluctant Traveler, a travel series where Eugene hilariously steps out of his comfort zone to explore the world’s most extraordinary hotels and cultures. Meanwhile, Dan’s comedic timing and Hollywood cred continue to grow with appearances on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Netflix’s Sex Education.
In a joint statement, Dan and Levy share their excitement upon receiving the opportunity to host this year’s Emmys.
"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," said Eugene and Dan. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."
Joining these hosts are a lineup of star-studded presenters, including Matt Bomer, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Steve Martin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Dick Van Dyke and Kristen Wiig.
Who Are Nominated for the ‘76th Emmy Awards’?
Check out some of the major nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Drama Series
|
The Crown
|
Netflix
|
Fallout
|
Prime Video
|
The Gilded Age
|
HBO
|
The Morning Show
|
Apple TV+
|
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
|
Prime Video
|
Shōgun
|
FX
|
Slow Horses
|
Apple TV+
|
3 Body Problem
|
Netflix
Outstanding Comedy Series
|
Abbott Elementary
|
ABC
|
The Bear
|
FX
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|
HBO
|
Hacks
|
HBO
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
Hulu
|
Palm Royale
|
Apple TV+
|
Reservation Dogs
|
FX
|
What We Do in the Shadows
|
FX
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
|
Baby Reindeer
|
Netflix
|
Fargo
|
FX
|
Lessons in Chemistry
|
Apple TV+
|
Ripley
|
Netflix
|
True Detective: Night Country
|
HBO
Outstanding Television Movie
|
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
|
Peacock
|
Quiz Lady
|
Hulu
|
Red, White & Royal Blue
|
Prime Video
|
Scoop
|
Netflix
|
Unfrosted
|
Netflix
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
|
The Amazing Race
|
CBS
|
RuPaul's Drag Race
|
MTV
|
Top Chef
|
Bravo
|
The Traitors
|
Peacock
|
The Voice
|
NBC
Outstanding Talk Series
|
The Daily Show
|
Comedy Central
|
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|
ABC
|
Late Night with Seth Meyers
|
NBC
|
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|
CBS
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
|
Jennifer Aniston
|
The Morning Show
|
Carrie Coon
|
The Gilded Age
|
Maya Erskine
|
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
|
Anna Sawai
|
Shōgun
|
Imelda Staunton
|
The Crown
|
Reese Witherspoon
|
The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
|
Idris Elba
|
Hijack
|
Donald Glover
|
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
|
Walton Goggins
|
Fallout
|
Gary Oldman
|
Slow Horses
|
Hiroyuki Sanada
|
Shōgun
|
Dominic West
|
The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
|
Quinta Brunson
|
Abbott Elementary
|
Ayo Edebiri
|
The Bear
|
Selena Gomez
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
Maya Rudolph
|
Loot
|
Jean Smart
|
Hacks
|
Kristen Wiig
|
Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
|
Matt Berry
|
What We Do in the Shadows
|
Larry David
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|
Steve Martin
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
Martin Short
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
Jeremy Allen White
|
The Bear
|
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
|
Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|
Jodie Foster
|
True Detective: Night Country
|
Brie Larson
|
Lessons in Chemistry
|
Juno Temple
|
Fargo
|
Sofía Vergara
|
Griselda
|
Naomi Watts
|
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|
Matt Bomer
|
Fellow Travelers
|
Richard Gadd
|
Baby Reindeer
|
Jon Hamm
|
Fargo
|
Tom Hollander
|
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
|
Andrew Scott
|
Ripley
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|
Christine Baranski
|
The Gilded Age
|
Nicole Beharie
|
The Morning Show
|
Elizabeth Debicki
|
The Crown
|
Greta Lee
|
The Morning Show
|
Lesley Manville
|
The Crown
|
Karen Pittman
|
The Morning Show
|
Holland Taylor
|
The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
|
Tadanobu Asano
|
Shōgun
|
Billy Crudup
|
The Morning Show
|
Mark Duplass
|
The Morning Show
|
Jon Hamm
|
The Morning Show
|
Takehiro Hira
|
Shōgun
|
Jack Lowden
|
Slow Horses
|
Jonathan Pryce
|
The Crown
The Emmys air on ABC and Hulu on September 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST.
