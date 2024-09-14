The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable as television’s biggest night approaches - the 76th Emmy Awards are about to begin! This year’s lineup is nothing short of legendary. Heavy hitters, record-breakers, and surprising first-time nominees are all vying for that golden statue. Once again, The Bear has stormed the Comedy category with a history of 23 nominations, crushing 30 Rock’s 2009 record. Meanwhile, Shōgun reigns supreme in Drama with a jaw-dropping 25 nominations.

With nearly 22,000 Academy members casting their votes, this year’s Emmys celebrate a diverse mix of fresh talent and bold programming - just when the TV landscape needed it most. Among the 36 first-time performer nominees are wild card Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun), and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows).

Don’t miss out on one of Hollywood’s most celebrated events. Here’s where you can catch the 76th Emmy Awards.

Blended image showing James Spader, Bryan Cranston, and James Gandolfini.
Related
The 10 Best Lead Actor Emmy Winners of the 21st Century, Ranked

They are the ones who knock.

Is the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Premiering on TV?

Emmy-Nominated-Dramas
Image by Jefferson Chacon

The 76th Emmy Awards premieres live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. on Sunday, September 15 at 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT. Audiences can tune in to the event on ABC.

Is the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Streaming Online?

hulu-logo
Image via Hulu

Audiences can also steam the 76th Emmy Awards on-demand the day after they air, starting September 16. This option is available for those who have the Hulu + Live TV plan, priced between $76.99 and $89.99 per month.

Hulu Subscription Plans

Can You Watch the ‘76th Emmy Awards’ Without Hulu?

Emmy-Nominated-Comedies
Image by Jefferson Chacon

Besides Hulu, viewers can also tune into the 76th Emmy Awards on Fubo and Sling TV. Fubo, starting at $79.99 per month, offers over 170 channels covering news, entertainment, and sports.

Fubo Subscription Plans

Alternatively, Sling TV subscribers can choose the Blue plan, which starts at $30 for the first month (then $40 monthly), or go for the combined Orange & Blue package at $45 for the first month (regularly $55 per month).

Sling TV Subscription Plans

Is There A '76th Emmy Awards' Pre-Show?

Tisha Campbell on the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards
Image via Getty 

The Emmys isn’t complete without a little pre-show glam. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live show airs on Sunday, September 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT. The show will stream on PEOPLE’s website and all their social channels - YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and even the Roku Channel.

Who’s Hosting the ‘76th Emmy Awards’?

The 76th Emmy Awards bring double the charm and laughs with Emmy Award-winning duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy as this year’s hosts. This father-son powerhouse will make history as the first-ever family duo to take on hosting duties. The two are best known for their work on Schitt’s Creek, ultimately becoming a beloved TV staple, bagging nine Emmys in its final season.

Besides his work on Schitt’s Creek, Eugene has taken audiences on a global adventure in The Reluctant Traveler, a travel series where Eugene hilariously steps out of his comfort zone to explore the world’s most extraordinary hotels and cultures. Meanwhile, Dan’s comedic timing and Hollywood cred continue to grow with appearances on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Netflix’s Sex Education.

In a joint statement, Dan and Levy share their excitement upon receiving the opportunity to host this year’s Emmys.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," said Eugene and Dan. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Joining these hosts are a lineup of star-studded presenters, including Matt Bomer, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Steve Martin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Dick Van Dyke and Kristen Wiig.

Who Are Nominated for the ‘76th Emmy Awards’?

Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country, and Jon Hamm in Fargo Season 5.
Image by Jefferson Chacon

Check out some of the major nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

the-crown-season-6-part-1-elizabeth-diana-brightened
Image via Netflix

The Crown

Netflix

Fallout

Prime Video

The Gilded Age

HBO

The Morning Show

Apple TV+

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Prime Video

Shōgun

FX

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

3 Body Problem

Netflix
Emmy-Nominated-Dramas
Related
Here’s Where You Can Stream the 2024 Emmy-Nominated Drama Shows

It's anyone's game with these eight incredible dramas.

1

Outstanding Comedy Series

Jacob, Janine, Melissa, Gregory, and Barbara smiling and carrying rugs in the pilot episode of Abbott Elementary
Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary

ABC

The Bear

FX

Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO

Hacks

HBO

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Palm Royale

Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs

FX

What We Do in the Shadows

FX
Emmy-Nominated-Comedies
Related
Here’s Where You Can Stream the 2024 Emmy-Nominated Comedy Shows

Is 'The Bear' really a comedy, though?

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Episode 4 Baby Reindeer B
Image via Netflix 

Baby Reindeer

Netflix

Fargo

FX

Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+

Ripley

Netflix

True Detective: Night Country

HBO
Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country, and Jon Hamm in Fargo Season 5.
Related
Here's Where You Can Stream the 2024 Emmy Nominations for Best Limited/Anthology Series

Five incredible miniseries are nominated this year.

1

Outstanding Television Movie

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh hugging in Quiz Lady
Image via TIFF, 20th Century Fox

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Peacock

Quiz Lady

Hulu

Red, White & Royal Blue

Prime Video

Scoop

Netflix

Unfrosted

Netflix

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars
Image via Paramount+

The Amazing Race

CBS

RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV

Top Chef

Bravo

The Traitors

Peacock

The Voice

NBC
Emmy-Nominated-Reality-Shows
Related
Here’s Where You Can Stream the 2024 Emmy-Nominated Reality Shows

Add a dash of reality to your Emmy watch parties.

1

Outstanding Talk Series

jimmy-kimmel-featured
Image via ABC

The Daily Show

Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers

NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Mariko kneels in a forum full of other kneeling figures in Shogun
Image via Hulu

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show

Carrie Coon

The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai

Shōgun

Imelda Staunton

The Crown

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba as Sam looking back at a threat offscreen in Season 1, Episode 6 of 'Hijack.'
Image via Apple TV+ 

Idris Elba

Hijack

Donald Glover

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins

Fallout

Gary Oldman

Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada

Shōgun

Dominic West

The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) looking at something offscreen to the left in The Bear
Image via FX

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear

Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph

Loot

Jean Smart

Hacks

Kristen Wiig

Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Laszlo, played by Matt Berry, in What We Do in the Shadows.
Image via FX

Matt Berry

What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Sofia Vergara in Episode 5 of Griselda
Image via Netflix

Jodie Foster

True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson

Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple

Fargo

Sofía Vergara

Griselda

Naomi Watts

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers
Image via Showtime

Matt Bomer

Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd

Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm

Fargo

Tom Hollander

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott

Ripley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Greta Lee as Stella Bak on The Morning Show.
Image via Apple TV+

Christine Baranski

The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie

The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown

Greta Lee

The Morning Show

Lesley Manville

The Crown

Karen Pittman

The Morning Show

Holland Taylor

The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano in the Shogun finale
Image via FX

Tadanobu Asano

Shōgun

Billy Crudup

The Morning Show

Mark Duplass

The Morning Show

Jon Hamm

The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira

Shōgun

Jack Lowden

Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce

The Crown

The Emmys air on ABC and Hulu on September 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST.

75th Emmy Awards Poster-1
The Emmys
Awards Show

Ceremony to celebrate the 75th edition of the Primetime Emmy awards.

Release Date
January 15, 2024
Main Genre
Awards Show
Seasons
75
Studio
Fox

Watch on Hulu