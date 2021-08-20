Much like the rest of awards season during a worldwide pandemic, the Emmys are going to look a little different this year — and require different things. Deadline reports that all attendees for this year’s Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be required not only to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend the event, but also a negative COVID test received within two days of the event. The awards, split into four ceremonies, have already limited attendance to nominees and a single guest per person.

With the Delta variant hampering California’s plans to re-open for live events, the Television Academy has been working with Los Angeles County health officials to ensure that the ceremonies meet requirements and are safe for all involved when they occur next month. Requiring a PCR test alongside vaccination records is the latest in a number of safety precautions taken by the Academy, including holding all four ceremonies in an air-conditioned tent adjacent to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Depending on what ceremony nominees are attending, the date of their negative PCR test varies. For those attending the Creative Arts ceremony on September 11, their test must come back negative on or after September 9. For either of the September 12 ceremonies, the date is on or after September 10, and for the primetime ceremony on September 19 — the one audiences will see — tests must come back negative on or after September 17.

The academy has also shifted a number of awards categories around to compensate for COVID regulations. Originally set to be announced at one of the September 12 Creative Arts ceremonies, the categories of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) will now be announced during the primetime telecast on September 19.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ on September 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. All three Creative Arts ceremonies will be edited into one long show that will air on September 18 on FXX, preceding the primetime ceremony.

