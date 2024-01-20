For decades, the Emmy Awards have honored the best television has to offer, recognizing everything from the greatest shows in genres from comedy to drama and actors' standout performances, as well as more technical categories acknowledging things like costumes. In short, snatching an Emmy is among the most notable achievements in the entertainment industry.

Plenty of shows have been snubbed by the Emmys over the years, from beloved shows which received only a few nominations or none at all to shows which have been nominated over and over again without ever scoring a win. Some have racked up dozens and dozens of nominations for everything from costume and set design to acting, and others boasted devoted fanbases, critical acclaim or often both. While it's no consolation, at least such shows, from fan-favorite comedies to acclaimed dramas, are in good company.

10 'Penny Dreadful'

13 nominations

Image via Showtime Networks

Classic characters from horror and 19th-century Victorian Gothic literature such as Frankenstein, Dracula and more all came together in Victorian London, as an explorer determined to rescue his daughter teamed up with a clairvoyant and sharpshooter to face off against them in the horror series Penny Dreadful. The series also dealt with the themes of religion and faith. It ran for three seasons on Showtime, from 2014 until 2016, and starred Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton.

Penny Dreadful was a great series which weaved together pieces of iconic horror and literature with mystery. Over its three-season run, it was nominated for a total of 13 Emmys - a few were for its music - but most were in technical categories such as prosthetic makeup, visual effects and production design. Given its characters and plot, it’s not surprising that it was nominated for so many Emmys; but what is surprising is that it never scored a single win, given everything from its Victorian sets to disturbing prosthetics and makeup that make it worthy of taking home at least one trophy.

9 'The Good Place'

13 nominations

Image via NBC

For four seasons, The Good Place followed Eleanor (Kristen Bell) through her experiences in the afterlife. When a person dies, they are sent to either the Good Place or the Bad Place, as determined by a numerical score given to their behavior while they were alive. At first under the impression she was sent to the Good Place by mistake, Eleanor was determined to prevent the truth from coming out before learning she was actually in the Bad Place.

The Good Place was nominated for 13 Emmys, including for its cast and guest stars, all of whom were a delight to watch, plus multiple nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series was beloved by fans for not just its humor but its overall premise, especially the Bad Place twist, and its surprising depth with the way it dealt with philosophical themes of morality and what happens to us when we die, yet it never won an Emmy.

8 'Parks and Recreation'

14 nominations

Image via NBC

The mocktuary-style sitcom Parks and Recreation premiered in 2009 and followed the hilarious day-to-day work of a parks and recreation department and their interactions with local government in Pawnee, Indiana, kicking off as a midlevel employee took on the task of turning an abandoned construction site into a park. The show ran for eight seasons and ended in 2015, with an ensemble cast including Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt.

Parks and Recreation is still beloved by fans years after it ended, and it received some recognition from the Emmys, too. Poehler, in particular, was nominated for her role as Leslie Knope, the character at the heart of the show, every year from 2010 through 2015. The show also earned nominations for its writing and Outstanding Comedy series, but despite a total of 14 nominations, it never won, with political comedy Veep usually snagging the statue instead.

7 'The Streets of San Francisco'

16 nominations

Credit: The TVDB

ABC’s police procedural The Streets of San Francisco paired a veteran cop with over 20 years of experience a newbie in the homicide division of the city’s police department. The series followed their relationship, and differences in age and experience, as they worked to solve murders. The series premiered in 1972 and ended in 1977, and it starred Karl Malden and Michael Douglas, the latter of whom would go on to become one of the best actors in Hollywood.

The Streets of San Francisco was a classic crime drama, regarded for its writing and a number of guests who later became famous in their own right; and the series served as a launching pad for Douglas’ career. The Emmy Awards recognized the show with multiple nominations for its cast, as well as Outstanding Drama, and a total of 16 nominations. But despite the high number of nominations, the series didn’t win a single one.

The Streets of San Francisco Release Date September 16, 1972

6 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'

16 nominations

NBC’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. told the story of two spies working for an organization called United Network Command for Law and Enforcement, also known as U.N.C.L.E., as they fought with the evil organization THRUSH. The show aired from 1964 until 1968. The agents reunited in 1983 in the TV movie The Return of the Man From U.N.C.L.E., and in 2015, a film remake was released featuring a new cast.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. was massively popular and spawned everything from a spin-off show to tie-in books and comics. It earned 16 Emmy nominations, including ones for cinematography, editing and Outstanding Dramatic Series, as well as nominations for stars Leo G. Carroll and David McCallum. But even though it was a hit and ran for over 100 episodes, its popularity didn’t translate to an Emmy win.

5 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

18 nominations

Image via Netflix

After living in a doomsday cult for 15 years, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) began a new life in New York City in Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. With the help of a new friend, street performer and Broadway hopeful Titus (Tituss Burgess), Kimmy discovered all modern life had to offer and tried to finally have a normal life. The show was a Netflix original series, and it premiered in 2015 and ended in 2020.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was hilarious and fun to watch, with great writing and a stellar cast. Its 18 Emmy nominations included Outstanding Comedy Series and nods for both Kemper and Burgess, two and four, respectively, and more than deserved. Kemper was wonderful as the charming, naive Kimmy, with her wonder at life beyond the cult, and Burgess was hilarious and great to watch as Titus. But despite their performances and the show’s consistent praise, none of its Emmy nominations translated to awards.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Release Date March 6, 2015

4 'Antiques Roadshow'

21 nominations

Credit: PBS

The long-running Antiques Roadshow, which airs on PBS, travels across the country with a team of experts who appraise antiques for their owners, uncovering everything from worthless heirlooms to valuable collectibles worth life-changing sums of money and delivering mini-history lessons at the same time. The show premiered in 1997 and has been on the air for an impressive 28 seasons and over 500 episodes. It is based on the British series of the same name.

The thrill of Antiques Roadshow comes from its possibilities, the shocking reveal that an item is worth thousands of dollars never gets old, and it can be fascinating to see what sorts of items people bring and learn the history behind them. The series has been nominated for an Emmy almost every year since 2002, with a total of 21 nominations. But despite its longevity and consistent nominations, it has never won.

Antiques Roadshow Release Date January 9, 1997

3 'Real Time with Bill Maher'

21 nominations

Image via HBO

HBO’s long-running Real Time with Bill Maher features the comedian hosting a roundtable discussion of politics and current events with a panel of three guests across the political spectrum, following a monologue from Maher and a one-on-one interview with a prominent guest. It is similar to Maher’s previous series, Politically Incorrect. Real Time has been on the air for 21 seasons after first airing in 2003 and has earned about as many Emmy nominations: 21.

Real Time with Bill Maher is just one of a number of late-night shows, including ones geared towards politics and current affairs, that the Emmys have recognized with nominations. In addition to the show’s 21 nominations, Maher himself has amassed 41. But Maher and Real Time have not been nominated in recent years, possibly due to his tendency to make controversial statements, such as his desire to bring Real Time back without writers before the end of the WGA strike in 2023.

Real Time with Bill Maher Release Date February 21, 2003

2 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

26 nominations

Image via CBS

Comedian Stephen Colbert entered the world of late-night talk shows in 2015 with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, taking the place of David Letterman. Like other late-night shows, The Late Show follows the format of a monologue, followed by interviews with celebrity guests and a musical performance. Colbert’s skill at discussing politics with humor has earned him a loyal fanbase with consistently solid ratings, plus the Emmy nominations to prove it.

The Late Show got its first Emmy nomination in 2017 and has been nominated every year since, including for direction, writing and Outstanding Talk Series. While Colbert himself has won multiple Emmys, including for his Showtime 2020 election night special and his work on political satire The Colbert Report, he has not won for The Late Show, and the show itself hasn’t won any of the Emmys it’s been up for.

1 'Better Call Saul'

53 nominations

Image via AMC

Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul tells the story of how sketchy lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) came to be. Set in the early 2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the series followed Jimmy McGill—as he was known before becoming Saul—as his moral ambiguity slipped further and further, while at the same time, former corrupt cop Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) started working as a fixer and enforcer for drug kingpins. The series first aired in 2015 and ended in 2022 after six seasons.

Better Call Saul was a slow-burn, character-driven story, and it was consistently hailed as one of the best shows on television. Over its six seasons, it was nominated for a whopping total of 53 Emmy Awards, double that of The Late Show, the next in line with the most nominations without a win. Its nominations included writing, directing and Outstanding Drama Series, plus acting nominations for Odenkirk and Banks, as well as Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito and Rhea Seehorn, all of whom were unforgettable in their roles.

