The Big Picture The 76th Primetime Emmy nominations include The Bear and The Crown receiving multiple nominations.

Nominated actors include Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, and Matt Berry in various drama and comedy series categories.

The awards ceremony will occur on September 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, airing live on ABC and also available for streaming on Hulu.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Award nominations have been announced this morning in Los Angeles. Cris Abrego, Chair of the Television Academy, introduced Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale, who brought their trademark charm to the proceedings, revealing a list that included The Bear grabbing a record 23 nominations across the years.

Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series include Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Carrie Coon for The Gilded Age, Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Anna Sawai for Shōgun, Imelda Staunton for The Crown, and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show. For Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the nominees are Idris Elba for Hijack, Walton Goggins for Fallout, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun, Dominic West for The Crown, and Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Shōgun, Slow Horses, and Three Body Problem.

In the comedy categories, nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series include Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows, Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs. For Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the nominees are Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Maya Rudolph for Loot, Jean Smart for Hacks, and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale. The contenders for Outstanding Comedy Series are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows.

While it was not announced during the live broadcast, X-Men '97 picked up a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program for "Remember It," Guy Ritchie picked up a directing nomination for directing his series The Gentlemen, and Frasier picked up three nominations for various technical aspects of the beloved revival.

The Full List of 2024 Emmy Nominees

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

This will be the second Emmy ceremony held in 2024 due to the postponement of the 2023 Emmys from September to January, caused by the writers' and actors' strikes. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live coast to coast from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM ET (5:00 PM to 8:00 PM PT) on ABC.

Following the live broadcast, the ceremony will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more on this year's race for the Emmys. Check out the full list of nominees here.