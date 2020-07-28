Emmy Nominations 2020: ‘Watchmen’ Dominates with More Nominations Than Any Other Show
The 2020 Emmy nominations have arrived! As usual, HBO dominated the proceedings but it was a limited series — Watchmen — that took the cake. Damon Lindelof‘s radical adaptation of the graphical novel racked up 26 nominations overall, more than any other program, including half of the directing nominations and nods for Regina King, Jean Smart, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr..
On the Best Drama Series side, Succession and Ozark appear to be the two frontrunners, but it was The Mandalorian that surprised with a nomination in the main category (although no acting, writing or directing noms). The Disney+ series bested Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in that top category, although the Apple drama scored solid acting noms and some other nominations as well.
As for comedies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is once again a major contender, but so is the final season of Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place, which scored multiple nominations.
With regards to snubs, Westworld fell short of its previous success for its somewhat rebooted third season, scoring only acting nominations for Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright in the major categories. And while Paul Mescal was rightly nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series, I’m disheartened that the brilliant Hulu series Normal People didn’t get more love. Ditto Hulu’s The Great, which absolutely deserved a nod for Nicholas Hoult’s incredible comedic performance. And perennial bridesmaid Late Night with Seth Meyers didn’t score a Best Variety Talk Show nomination once again, although the show’s writing team was rightly recognized.
The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on ABC on September 20th with Jimmy Kimmel hosting, come hell or high water. Indeed, we still don’t know how the show will take place yet — if it’ll be entirely virtual, if some people will assemble in a small theater, or if it’ll be a mix of the two. But Kimmel and the producers are forging on ahead, and we know at the very least it’ll be unlike any other Emmys ceremony in history.
Check out the list of main Emmy nominations below, and check back on Collider soon for our breakdown of the biggest snubs and surprises. Click here to see the full unedited list of nominees.
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Best Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark
Sarah Snook – Succession
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
D’arcy Carden – The Good Place
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Louis Gosset Jr. – Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Tracy Ullman – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Jean Smart – Watchmen
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Homeland, “Prisoners of War” – Leslie Linka Glatter
Ozark, “Fire Pink” – Alik Sakharov
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” – Ben Semanoff
Succession, “Hunting” – Andrij Parekh
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” – Mark Mylod
The Crown, “Aberfan” – Benjamin Caron
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur” – Jessica Hobbs
The Morning Show, “The Interview” – Mimi Leder
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” – Thomas Schnauz
Better Call Saul, “Bagman” – Gordon Smith
Ozark, “Boss Fight” – John Shiban
Ozark, “Fire Pink” – Miki Johnson
Ozark, “All In” – Chris Mundy
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” – Jesse Armstrong
The Crown, “Aberfan” – Peter Morgan
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” – Gail Mancuso
Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” – Ramy Youssef
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” – Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy
The Great, “Pilot” – Matt Shakman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” – Daniel Palladino
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” – James Burrows
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” – Daniel Levy
Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” – David West Read
The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” – Michael Schur
The Great, “Pilot” – Tony McNamara
What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration” – Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil
What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts” – Paul Simms
What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run” – Stefani Robinson
Best Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” – Lynn Shelton
Normal People, “Episode 5” – Lenny Abrahamson
Unorthodox – Maria Schrader
Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Nicole Kassell
Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning” – Steph Green
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” – Stephen Williams
Best Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Mrs. America, “Shirley” – Tanya Barfield
Normal People, “Episode 3” – Sally Rooney and Alice Birch
Unbelievable, “Episode 1” – Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman
Unorthodox, “Part 1” – Anna Winger
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” – Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
