Emmy Nominations 2020: ‘Watchmen’ Dominates with More Nominations Than Any Other Show

The 2020 Emmy nominations have arrived! As usual, HBO dominated the proceedings but it was a limited series — Watchmen — that took the cake. Damon Lindelof‘s radical adaptation of the graphical novel racked up 26 nominations overall, more than any other program, including half of the directing nominations and nods for Regina King, Jean Smart, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr..

On the Best Drama Series side, Succession and Ozark appear to be the two frontrunners, but it was The Mandalorian that surprised with a nomination in the main category (although no acting, writing or directing noms). The Disney+ series bested Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in that top category, although the Apple drama scored solid acting noms and some other nominations as well.

As for comedies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is once again a major contender, but so is the final season of Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place, which scored multiple nominations.

With regards to snubs, Westworld fell short of its previous success for its somewhat rebooted third season, scoring only acting nominations for Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright in the major categories. And while Paul Mescal was rightly nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series, I’m disheartened that the brilliant Hulu series Normal People didn’t get more love. Ditto Hulu’s The Great, which absolutely deserved a nod for Nicholas Hoult’s incredible comedic performance. And perennial bridesmaid Late Night with Seth Meyers didn’t score a Best Variety Talk Show nomination once again, although the show’s writing team was rightly recognized.

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on ABC on September 20th with Jimmy Kimmel hosting, come hell or high water. Indeed, we still don’t know how the show will take place yet — if it’ll be entirely virtual, if some people will assemble in a small theater, or if it’ll be a mix of the two. But Kimmel and the producers are forging on ahead, and we know at the very least it’ll be unlike any other Emmys ceremony in history.

Check out the list of main Emmy nominations below, and check back on Collider soon for our breakdown of the biggest snubs and surprises. Click here to see the full unedited list of nominees.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Sarah Snook – Succession

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

D’arcy Carden – The Good Place

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Louis Gosset Jr. – Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracy Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Homeland, “Prisoners of War” – Leslie Linka Glatter

Ozark, “Fire Pink” – Alik Sakharov

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” – Ben Semanoff

Succession, “Hunting” – Andrij Parekh

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” – Mark Mylod

The Crown, “Aberfan” – Benjamin Caron

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur” – Jessica Hobbs

The Morning Show, “The Interview” – Mimi Leder

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” – Thomas Schnauz

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” – Gordon Smith

Ozark, “Boss Fight” – John Shiban

Ozark, “Fire Pink” – Miki Johnson

Ozark, “All In” – Chris Mundy

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” – Jesse Armstrong

The Crown, “Aberfan” – Peter Morgan

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” – Gail Mancuso

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” – Ramy Youssef

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” – Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy

The Great, “Pilot” – Matt Shakman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” – Daniel Palladino

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” – James Burrows

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” – Daniel Levy

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” – David West Read

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” – Michael Schur

The Great, “Pilot” – Tony McNamara

What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration” – Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts” – Paul Simms

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run” – Stefani Robinson

Best Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” – Lynn Shelton

Normal People, “Episode 5” – Lenny Abrahamson

Unorthodox – Maria Schrader

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Nicole Kassell

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning” – Steph Green

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” – Stephen Williams

Best Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Mrs. America, “Shirley” – Tanya Barfield

Normal People, “Episode 3” – Sally Rooney and Alice Birch

Unbelievable, “Episode 1” – Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman

Unorthodox, “Part 1” – Anna Winger

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” – Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice