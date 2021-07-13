The 2021 Emmy nominations have arrived! While 2020 was an odd year in many ways, Watchmen was the talk of the town when last year's Emmy nominations rolled around, and it reigned supreme during the virtual telecast alongside Succession and Schitt's Creek. For 2021, the Emmys have already commited to a live ceremony, which means the contenders from this robust list of nominees will be live and in person to accept their trophies for the best of television from the past calendar year.
The Crown and The Mandalorian lead in total Emmy nominations with 24 each, followed closely behind by WandaVision whcih racked up 23 nominations. Marvel Studios' first-ever TV series scored all the major nominations, including acting nods for Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn, and also dominated the Writing category with three nominations and a directing nomination. But it faces stiff competition in the Limited Series category, which also includes Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, and I May Destroy You.
The other Marvel series eligible, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, only picked up one major nomination for Don Cheadle for Guest Actor in a Drama Series, while The Mandalorian picked up two Guest Actor nods for Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers.
Perhaps the biggest shockers came in the Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series categories. Amazon's bloody superhero show The Boys scored a surprise Best Drama Series nomination, while Cobra Kai landed in Best Comedy.
Check out the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations below.
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – In Treatment
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr – Hamilton
Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Movie
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsbery – Hamilton
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Movie
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
