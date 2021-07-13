The 2021 Emmy nominations have arrived! While 2020 was an odd year in many ways, Watchmen was the talk of the town when last year's Emmy nominations rolled around, and it reigned supreme during the virtual telecast alongside Succession and Schitt's Creek. For 2021, the Emmys have already commited to a live ceremony, which means the contenders from this robust list of nominees will be live and in person to accept their trophies for the best of television from the past calendar year.

The Crown and The Mandalorian lead in total Emmy nominations with 24 each, followed closely behind by WandaVision whcih racked up 23 nominations. Marvel Studios' first-ever TV series scored all the major nominations, including acting nods for Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn, and also dominated the Writing category with three nominations and a directing nomination. But it faces stiff competition in the Limited Series category, which also includes Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, and I May Destroy You.

The other Marvel series eligible, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, only picked up one major nomination for Don Cheadle for Guest Actor in a Drama Series, while The Mandalorian picked up two Guest Actor nods for Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers.

Perhaps the biggest shockers came in the Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series categories. Amazon's bloody superhero show The Boys scored a surprise Best Drama Series nomination, while Cobra Kai landed in Best Comedy.

Check out the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations below.

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – In Treatment

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr – Hamilton

Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Movie

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsbery – Hamilton

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Movie

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

