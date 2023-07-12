The 75th Emmy Awards nominations have officially arrived, with the competition now in full swing for some of this year's best television series across scripted comedy, drama, and unscripted and reality programs. The nominations were officially revealed on July 12, focusing on shows that aired new episodes between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. The ceremony itself is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 18, live from the Peacock Theater at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX. There is currently no host attached, but the telecast will be produced by Dionne Harmon, Jesse Collins, and Jeanna Rouzan-Clay.

Succession came out as this year's most nominated show, gaining a total of 28 nominations. In the drama category, The Last of Us and The White Lotus followed closely behind, with 24 and 23 nominations, respectively. For comedy, Apple TV+'s beloved series Ted Lasso took charge with 21 nominations. Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also dominated in the comedy category, garnering 14 total nominations. HBO was overwhelmingly ahead of the competition as far as streaming and network platforms go, with Apple TV+ and Netflix also taking charge. Meanwhile, ABC and FOX were the predominant networks with nominations.

Despite the excitement of seeing many deserving shows gain recognition, the nominations come at a tumultuous time in the industry. Writers are currently on strike to receive better and long-overdue compensation for their work, and a SAG-AFTRA strike is on the horizon as well. For the time being, the Emmys ceremony will continue as planned. However, studio inaction and cruel tactics on the strikes may potentially delay or cause larger disruption to the awards.

Check out the Full List of Emmy Nominees for 2023:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (HBO)

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (HBO)

Theo James, The White Lotus (HBO)

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Matthew MacFayden, Succession (HBO)

Alan Ruck, Succession (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+).

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy (Showtime)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy (Showtime)

Kathryn Han, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Joseph Lee, Beef (Netflix)

Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Young Manzino, Beef (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Merritt Weaver, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers (FOX)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (FOX0

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart