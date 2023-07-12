The nominations have been unveiled for the 75th Emmy Awards and, for the most part, everything was as expected. Television giants like Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Succession raked in the nods, and expected actors like The Last of Us's Bella Ramsey got their due. Among the crowd, however, were a few surprises that seemingly came out of left field to snag themselves a nomination or two. Chief among them in the limited series category was the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi which, while acting as the thrilling reintroduction of Ewan McGregor's Jedi master, didn't reach the heights or critical acclaim of its peers in a very crowded category. It also was almost completely overshadowed by another show in the Star Wars canon — Tony Gilroy's excellent Andor, which received its own nomination as well.

Another surprising series to make the cut was Jury Duty. While the Freevee reality comedy was hailed for its unique concept and making the internet fall in love with Ronald Gladden, it was also a bit of a shock to see it make the cut in the strong Outstanding Comedy Series field ahead of critical darlings like Poker Face or Shrinking. Not only that, but the series received four nominations overall including a nod for James Marsden as a supporting actor. Daisy Jones & the Six was another shockingly dominant series, earning not just acting nods for Riley Keough and Camila Morrone, but also scoring a spot on that crowded limited series list. Between its competition and a middling critical reception, it was hardly expected to earn the sweeping recognition it did across a number of categories.

A pleasant shock for fans of Better Call Saul was to see Rhea Seehorn get her flowers once again in the supporting actress category for her role as Kim Wexler. She's only been nominated for the role one other time — last year, in fact — and it seemed like a strong possibility she would miss out again in her final shot with the Bob Odernkirk-led series. Also getting some much-deserved, albeit unexpected, recognition was Kathryn Hahn for Tiny Beautiful Things in the limited and anthology series category. Hahn elevated the Hulu series to greater heights and thus elevated herself above another crowded field to beat out strong contenders like Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers.

Massive Shows Got Even More Love Than Expected at the Emmys

Naturally, this was a big year for Succession which concluded its final season with an ending that left the Roys and the audience stunned. Killer performances by Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and more all rightfully earned their recognition, but not even the biggest show on television this year was immune to some surprises. Brian Cox, for all the brilliance he's brought to the series, was given a rather odd lead actor nomination despite only appearing in three episodes of the show's swan song. That's without mentioning the likes of Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck who, while certainly not bad choices, felt like choices made due simply to the hype surrounding Succession.

The 75th Emmy Awards will take place on September 18.

