The Big Picture The trend of big-name shows dominating Emmy nominations is changing, allowing for underrated shows to shine.

Actors like Maya Rudolph, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Matt Berry are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

New series like Reservation Dogs, Shōgun, and The Morning Show are shaking up the Emmy race, making it more exciting.

There have been a lot of changes to the Emmys over the years, including what types of shows and actors are nominated (and who actually takes home the prize in each category). It has become increasingly rare for network shows to be nominated, and streaming has very clearly taken over in a major way. But over the past several years, there has been another trend that has been making the awards rather predictable. Big-name shows like Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us ended up completely dominating all of the categories. These shows also featured large ensemble casts, so they commanded every acting category (with some casts taking up four or five nominees out of 8), making it exceedingly impossible for fresh faces or lesser known shows to get any attention. In fact, if one didn't know better, they would think that viewers were only watching a very small number of shows instead of the rather vast amount of programming that's actually being consumed every year.

Because there are no rules that limit how many nominations a specific series can garner (even in one particular category), the last few years have turned out some pretty boring Emmy races. Many shows that were equally worthy of recognition were verifiably snubbed. And it seemed like that's how the Emmy nominations would continue for the time being. However, there are several shows that are now over (like Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) or are in between seasons (like The White Lotus and The Last of Us), which means that there are available spots for series and actors that can now receive some well-deserved Emmy love. Of course, The Bear still dominated with a record-breaking 13 nominations this year. But this round of Emmy nominations certainly feels different from the same old shows and actors being nominated like they have over the course of the past few years.

These Underrated Shows Have Received the Spotlight at This Year's Emmys

Without those major powerhouses taking up space in the nominations, there are several shows that are finally being honored. AppleTV+'s The Morning Show has received nominations in the past for several of its actors (including a win for Billy Crudup in 2020), but despite its star power, has never managed to snag a spot in the Best Drama category until now. The same is true for HBO's The Gilded Age. It won a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Production Design in 2022 but has always been shut out of major categories until this year. These two shows can definitely hold their own against other impressive series, such as The Crown, Shōgun, and Fallout, so their inclusion will make for a much more interesting race.

There was also room for other series to earn a nomination for Best Comedy. Reservation Dogs, which has already wrapped up its third and final season on Hulu, has long been a critic's favorite but other than a few technical categories, has never received any Emmy attention in prior seasons. This year, the show landed a Best Comedy nomination (alongside other fan favorites that include The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building.) It is really exciting that Reservation Dogs will finally get the respect it deserves, and it is another example of a show that slipped under the radar for Emmy voters in previous years.

The Emmys Are Allowing Several Actors To Get the Recognition They Deserve

Aside from the main categories of Best Comedy and Best Drama, there are also many actors who have garnered Emmy nominations this year that have been excluded in the past. If shows like Succession and White Lotus were still dominating, they likely never would have gotten the chance to compete at all. For example, Maya Rudolph has won several Emmys (for her roles in Saturday Night Live and Big Mouth), but this year she was nominated for her role in the hilarious AppleTV+ comedy, Loot. Rudolph gets to lean into all of her zany, comedic antics in this part, so it's a wonderful thing that she's finally getting more attention for her talents for the second season of the show. Another comedic actor who was nominated is D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear Smallhill, in Reservation Dogs. This young actor has been earning rave reviews for his role in the perennially-snubbed show. The fact that he gets to shine because some bigger-name actors weren't eligible this year is actually a true blessing (both for his career and for viewers who might be more likely to check out the show now). Plus, Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows has finally earned a nomination for his silly portrayal of vampire Lazlo in a role that has delighted viewers for five seasons so far.

The Emmys have also finally caught on to the amazing Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski, who were recognized for their roles in The Gilded Age (in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively). This is another example of an ensemble cast that has a number of remarkable actors. But until some of those other shows left some spaces open for them, there was never any room for them to snag nominations before. Additionally, there are several actors from brand-new projects who might have been snubbed if they had been eligible in previous years. Shōgun's Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, and Hiroyuki Sanada all received nominations that might have been impossible in prior competitions. Likewise, the entire supporting cast of The Morning Show, including Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and Holland Taylor in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category, and Mark Duplass and Jon Hamm for Supporting Actor in a Drama, were all recognized for their impeccable work in Season 3 of the series.

Although there are several shows that would likely have been nominated no matter what the competition was (looking at you, True Detective and Fargo), this year's race is much more intriguing than it has been in previous years. There are many new shows that have entered the game this year that might have been shut out if those old juggernauts had still been around to compete. Ripley, Palm Royale, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith are all high-quality series that have earned plenty of praise, and have definitely shown they can compete with other heavy-hitters in their categories. But it would have been much less likely for them to rack up the nominations if they had been competing against shows like Better Call Saul and House of the Dragon. All of these examples prove that this year's Emmy race is much more wide open, which will hopefully lead to more fresh blood being included in the competition from now on. At the very least, we have a less predictable and more interesting Emmy race to watch than in years past.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on September 15 on ABC in the U.S.

See the Nominations Here