Emmy Nominations Announcement: How to Watch Live

The 2020 Emmy nominations will be announced this morning, and you may be wondering how to watch the livestream of the event. Well, you’re in luck! At 8:30am PT on Tuesday, July 28th the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced live on the Emmys official website, Facebook, and YouTube channel – or you can just watch it in the video we have at the bottom of this article.

Leslie Jones will host the reveal of the nominees, but in contrast to previous years during which the event was held at a ballroom full of reporters, this year’s announcement is taking place virtually. Indeed, the former SNL cast member will host the event remotely, and she will be joined in the announcement by some other familiar faces. Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma will all take part in the virtual event, reading off the nominees in the major categories like Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Limited Series, and more.

And while we know how to watch the Emmy nominations announcement, we still don’t know how to watch the actual Emmys. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event, but given the pandemic the Emmys team has not yet revealed how the event will be taking place. Some TV hosts like Jimmy Fallon have gone back into their studios (albeit without audiences), so it’s likely Kimmel will host the event from somewhere instead of livestreaming from his home, but honestly who knows.

The 2020 Emmys are still set to air live on ABC on September 20th at 5pm PT, so it’ll be interesting to see how that manifests. For now, tune into the Emmy nominations livestream announcement below this morning at 8:30am PT and check back on Collider around that time for our full breakdown of the snubs and surprises!