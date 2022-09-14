Television's biggest night took a big hit on Monday night. Despite a historic night of wins, the Emmys experienced yet another historic downfall with a mammoth 25% drop-off in viewership from last year marking a record low for the special. The fall is especially troubling considering the awards show was seemingly on the rebound in 2021 following its previous cratering during 2020.

The 74th Emmy Awards only managed to draw in 5.9 million viewers compared to 7.9 million in 2021. Although the show was also streamed live on Peacock, the data isn't available yet. Those viewership numbers also fell a fair bit below 2020 which reached 6.4 million viewers. Thanks to being on NBC this year, the show was moved out of its typical Sunday slot for the sake of the ever-popular Sunday Night Football. Yet, it was still easily trounced by the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and the Broncos which racked up 19.8 million viewers in its simulcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Its ABC broadcast alone nearly doubled the Emmys with 10.3 million viewers.

In terms of individual demographics, the Emmys really felt the pain in the key demographics with 1.09 rating in the 18-49 range, good for a 42% freefall from last year's 1.9 rating. Again, the previous low was set by the 2020 show which still sat at a 1.3 rating. 2020 also had the excuse of being held near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, making those numbers a bit more understandable and forgivable. The last truly normal year, 2019, also saw historic lows at the time, though it still hit a 1.7 rating and 6.9 million viewers.

Hosted by SNL veteran Kenan Thompson and produced by Done+Dusted with Hudlin Entertainment, the 74th Emmy Awards was a big night for those involved even if the ratings weren't there. Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Succession all came away with the top honors for comedy, limited, and dramatic series respectively while Squid Game made waves with 6 wins including Lee Jung-Jae's historic Lead Actor in a Drama win making him the first Korean actor to accomplish the feat. It was also a good night for Abbott Elementary which saw both Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph take home historic victories while Zendaya became the first Black Woman to take home lead actress honors twice, both for Euphoria. Grammy winner Lizzo also got one step closer to the coveted EGOT status, winning Best Competition for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

