From co-creators Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the Apple TV+ animated musical comedy series Central Park is in its third season, with wealthy hotel heiress Bitsy (voiced by Stanley Tucci) laser-focused on buying the park in her pursuit of turning it into condos. At the same time, park manager Owen (voiced by Leslie Odom, Jr.) hopes to find a way to keep that from happening.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Emmy Raver-Lampman (who voices the character of Molly, the daughter of Owen and Paige and a lover of comics, proclaiming herself the superhero Fista Puffs) talked about what she’s loved about getting to be a part of Central Park, the importance of representation in animation, which song will always hold a special place in her heart, that she’s someone who gets nervous with every project she joins, what she most enjoys about Molly’s story arc in Season 3, and what Fista Puffs and Allison Hargreeves (her The Umbrella Academy character) might think of each other.

Collider: You joined this show in Season 2, which gave you the advantage of knowing how delightful this fun, odd, and quirky show is. What have you most loved about being a part of this show, getting to do these songs, and playing this character? Is there one thing that stands out, or is it all of those things?

EMMY RAVER-LAMPMAN: I hate to take the easy answer, but it is all of those things. Representation like this, in the animated space, didn’t really exist when I was growing up. I didn’t have shows like this, in this space, that I could see myself in and that I felt like I was reflected in. Being a voice actor on an animated series wasn’t even something that had crossed my mind, as something that I could do, as an actor, because it just didn’t feel like a space that was available. Having the opportunity to represent a biracial character in an interracial family is just so profoundly moving and exciting to me. I truly feel so honored. And then, to be a part of this cast, this cast list is insane. I’m constantly learning, with every season that I watch. I’m growing and evolving and watching these unbelievable actors that are just absolutely the best at what they do, along with this creative team, the music team, the songs, and the music for the show. I’m Miss Musical Theater. Those are my roots. I don’t get a chance to sing very often anymore because I’m doing so much doing TV and film, so it’s just so nice to get to go into a studio, and sing and learn new music, and improv and try new things, and make a fool of myself, and laugh and have fun. It’s honestly such a joy, from top to bottom. It’s such a treat to be a part of this show. It’s really changed my life, in so many ways.

Image via Apple TV+

The songs on this show are so catchy.

RAVER-LAMPMAN: I know, they’re all earworms.

Do you have a favorite song from this season, or just from the show, overall?

RAVER-LAMPMAN: I will always have a special place in my heart for “Paint the World” because that was my very first session. When I got the part, that was the first song that we did, and I just remember being so nervous and also so excited. I just didn’t want to let anybody down. So, that will always have a special place in my heart, just because that was my first-ever experience, singing a song as an animated character. I just will never forget standing in our coat closet in our office, sweating to death, singing this song with Josh [Gad] and Loren [Bouchard], and the whole creative team and all the producers chiming in, for the first time, to welcome me to the show. It was an unforgettable moment. So, I think that that will probably always be my favorite song.

Are you someone who gets nervous, every time you start a new project, or is the experience different when you join an animated project?

RAVER-LAMPMAN: No, I get nervous every time, for everything, whether it’s a concert, the first day on set, a table read, or going into the studio. Even after two seasons, if it’s a day where I know I have a lot of songs to get done, I like to be as prepared and as professional as possible. I try as hard as I can to be as prepared and know the music as well as I can. I definitely still get nervous, but that’s just the pressure that I put on myself, which is good. That’s why we do it. It’s that adrenaline rush, especially of live theater. It felt similar doing this and going into the studio. So, yeah, I always get nervous, but I think that makes me know that I’m still alive.

Image via Apple TV+

I love that these characters get full story arcs, each season. What do you most enjoy about Molly’s arc, this season?

RAVER-LAMPMAN: I love that her arc is extremely human. This season, with Molly, we’re really diving into some grounded, really accurate, and true adolescent issues and, and big moments for a lot of teenage girls, especially teenage girls of color and biracial teenagers. Her accepting and loving and learning about her hair and her curl pattern is so important and something that I can relate to, so profoundly. There’s the deepening of her first relationship and how that dynamic plays out with her family. And Molly gets her period this season. That’s huge. Like when she went bra shopping with her dad last season, which was so endearing and so adorable, we are normalizing really important conversations and not shying away from them. We’re taking them head-on, with song and with comedy, but also with a very loving and important nature. These conversations are normal, and they should be had. These are huge moments, and there’s nothing about any of those things that should ever be embarrassing. No one should ever let you feel embarrassed about any of that, except sometimes your parents can. For me, they had a period part and I didn’t know what to do.

My dad used to buy me tampons, so I appreciate an animated series that can normalize things like that.

RAVER-LAMPMAN: Absolutely. We do need to talk about it more. There’s nothing weird about it, at all.

If Molly Tillerman, your Central Park character, and Allison Hargreeves, you’re The Umbrella Academy character, both existed in the flesh, what do you think Fista Puffs would think of The Umbrella Academy and Allison’s powers, and do you think Allison would be jealous to know that she doesn’t have a theme song like Fista Puffs does

RAVER-LAMPMAN: I think Allison would be extremely jealous to know that Fista Puffs has a theme song. Wow, I love this question. I feel like Fista Puffs would fit into The Umbrella Academy because her power is so weirdly specific, like all of the Umbrellas. I feel like it would make sense that she would have this control over her hair. They could use it as additional arms or appendages, or whatever. Wow, I’ve never even thought about this. I think Allison would have some serious thoughts about the fact that she doesn’t have her own theme song.

Central Park is available to stream at Apple TV+.