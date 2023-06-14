The underrated Emmy Rossum is back on television with Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. The actress rose to prominence thanks to 2004's The Phantom of the Opera before achieving critical and fan acclaim with her lauded role as the complex and fascinating Fiona Gallagher in Showtime's hit Shameless.

Despite being a constant and reliable presence on film and television, Rossum sadly remains somewhat underrated. However, fans of her work know she is one of the most versatile young actresses working today, with many of her projects receiving high scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

7 'Dare' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Based on Adam Salky's critically acclaimed 2005 short film, Dare stars Zach Gilford, Ashley Springer, and Rossum. The plot revolves around three high school students - an aspiring actress, her best friend, and a loner - who develop a complicated and sexually daring relationship.

Dare is a bold, clever, albeit hyper-sexualized look at adolescence, powered by Salky's singular vision and a trio of stellar lead performances. Rossum shines as Alexa, one of her first mature roles after her breakthrough in The Phantom of the Opera. Underrated but worthwhile, Dare is a superior entry in the crowded teen genre.

6 'Cold Pursuit' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Liam Neeson stars in the 2019 action thriller Cold Pursuit. The story revolves around Nels Coxman, a Colorado snowplow driver whose son is murdered by the members of a violent cartel. Angry and with nothing to lose, he begins targeting the cartel, including their psychotic leader, Viking.

Rossum plays a supporting role as Kim Dash, a police officer from Coxman's town who tries to prevent the violence and bloodshed from escalating. Cold Pursuit is far from great, but a self-aware, silly tone, a strong performance from Liam Neeson, and a committed supporting cast make it worth the admission price.

5 'A Futile And Stupid Gesture' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Based on the eponymous 2006 book, A Futile and Stupid Gesture stars Will Forte as comedy writer Douglas Kenney. The plot chronicles the rise and fall of National Lampoon, a game-changing magazine that revolutionized the American comedy scene of the 1970s. Rossum plays a supporting role as Kathryn Walker, a theater actress.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture is a farcical look at a pivotal moment in comedy history. Elevated by Forte's delirious performance, the film paints a suitable chaotic look at the 1970s comedy scene, a crucial time that produced some of the greatest comedic forces in modern pop culture. A Futile and Stupid Gesture might play it too safe, but it successfully subverts the tropes of the traditional biopic.

4 'Songcatcher' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Two-time Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer stars in the 2000 drama Songcatcher. The plot follows Lily Penleric, a musicologist who abandons her comfortable life at a university to investigate Appalachian folk music in the North Carolina mountains. Rossum plays Deladis Slocumb, a young orphaned girl and music prodigy who joins Lily on her adventure.

Although Songcatcher is a movie about music, it isn't a musical. However, it successfully integrates music into its plot, featuring several lovely and spell-binding folk tunes that perfectly complement the story; in fact, they might be the main reason to watch this underrated film. Rossum sings in the soundtrack, playing Deladis as a spirited young girl with a unique understanding of music.

3 'Shameless' (2011-2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Adapted from the eponymous UK series, Shameless follows the chaotic lives of the Gallagher clan. Rossum plays the family's de facto matriarch, Fiona, the eldest daughter who sacrificed her life to care for her five siblings: Lip, Ian, Carl, Debbie, and Liam.

Fiona is among the most fascinating characters in modern television. Self-sabotaging, mercurial, erratic, and selfless to a point, Fiona is a tornado of emotions and Shameless' beating heart. The actress received universal acclaim for her performance, with many critics and fans considering her the show's anchor. Rossum left Shameless in season 9, and while the show continued for two more chapters, things weren't the same after Fiona's departure.

2 'Angelyne' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Singer, actress, model, and overall entertainer Angelyne is the source for the 2022 Peacock limited series Angelyne. Rossum stars in the titular role, with the show chronicling Angelyne's rise to fame in the 1980s and her unbelievable background as the Polish-born daughter of Holocaust survivors.

Angelyne lives and dies with Rossum's nuanced and profound performance. The actress gives a career-best portrayal in a story about the fickle and elusive nature of the ever-changing fame monster, doing justice to its larger-than-life subject who pioneered the "fame for fame's sake" mantra. Angelyne is among the best shows on Peacock and further proof that Rossum is a severely underrated and versatile actress.

1 'Mystic River' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Rossum first rose to prominence with a small but pivotal role in Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning neo-noir crime thriller Mystic River. The plot follows three friends childhood friends - Jimmy, Dave, and Sean - whose friendship ends after a traumatic event. Reuniting as adults after Jimmy's daughter is murdered, the three become increasingly distrustful of each other.

Mystic River is among the best Clint Eastwood movies and a brilliant showcase for Tim Robbins. Rossum plays Katie, Jimmy's doomed daughter, and she knocks it out of the park. Although her screen time is limited, Rossum makes the most out of her character, delivering a sympathetic portrayal that makes audiences empathize with Jimmy's quest for vengeance.

