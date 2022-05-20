The Peacock limited series Angelyne explores L.A.’s original billboard icon from the ‘80s, as she rose to fame and became known for her curvy figure, reminiscent of a neon Barbie doll, and the pink Corvette she drove around town. Many consider Angelyne (Emmy Rossum) the original influencer in a world before social media, and yet somehow so much of her life still remains a mystery due to the mythology that she created for herself.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Rossum (who’s also an executive producer on the project) talked about why this was such a dream project for her, how scary it was to take on, being fascinated with the self-created mythology, how she approached forming her performance, the life-changing experience of meeting her, seeing the outward transformation she went through, and whether she feels like she’s any closer to knowing who the real Angelyne is.

Collider: First of all, I just have to say, wow, bravo, kudos, and congratulations on your work in this role. It’s wild to watch you as Angelyne. What was the most exciting thing about taking her on, and what was the most terrifying thing about taking her on?

EMMY ROSSUM: Wow. This is an icon that I first saw when I was 13 years old, somebody who is mythological in L.A., and also in my heart and mind. This is a complete dream project for an actor to raise their hand and say, “Hey, I have an idea. What if we do a show about this?” And then, to have people step on board and to get to surround myself with powerful women, it’s really a dream come true. I think the scary thing about it is everything. Everything felt new about it. I was playing a character that is so completely different than anything I’ve ever done before, from a technical perspective and also from just an emotional perspective, spanning decades, aging in both directions, and having a different voice, a different walk, a different body and a different look. But that’s what excited me. I like that feeling of being scared and not knowing if I can do it. It makes me slightly obsessive. I think to do anything great, you have to be a little bit obsessed

Image via Peacock

Everybody in Los Angeles, during a specific time period, knows the name Angelyne, we know the pictures on the billboards, and we know the car, but I don’t think we realize that we really don’t know anything about her, at all. What did you find most interesting about her? Is it the mystery of her?

ROSSUM: It’s exactly what you just said. I’m completely fascinated by the mythology of her, by all the contradicting stories and fairy tales about her, and by the fact that she’s never done anything to dispel any of the rumors about her, because she knows, and she’s so brilliant. She knows that it only further fuels the enigma and the mystery. It’s just like what you said, how can you be so known and yet so unknown, at the same time? I think it was made possible because of not only her fierce commitment to transforming her entire life and her very being into art, but she also rose to fame at a time before the internet, where you could really create your own identity and define yourself in a way that really broke from many historical facts about your life before that. She really embodied that and embraced that, and I think she is an enigma.

When you’re playing somebody who wants to be known by everyone, but doesn’t want anyone to actually know her, where do you start? What was the way in for you? How did you figure out taking her on?

ROSSUM: There was a lot of reading, research, and watching. I bought her meditation tapes on eBay. I would listen to them constantly. And I really would look at things that she had said. I think she’s a little bit of a guru. She has a little bit of a philosophical side. I would read her writings, and look at her art and her paintings, and her magazine that self-published, Hot Pink. I would think about the depth and poignancy behind the whimsical visual that she was presenting. I think she actually has something quite profound to say, and I think she’s a renegade and a rebel.

So, it was embracing every aspect of that, from listening for hours and months and years to perfect the voice and the walk, and working with a movement coach and a vocal coach to find the high shadow tones of the different squeals. It was about learning it so well that it becomes second nature, and then forgetting it all and just embracing your own version of the character. I am really not trying to define who Angelyne is, instead offering this kaleidoscopic narrative of all the different narratives about her, that come together to formulate the icon that is Angelyne.

Image via Peacock

What’s it like to actually meet her?

ROSSUM: Amazing and life-changing, really, truly. We met at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and the first thing that she said to me was, “So why do you have such a hard-on to play me?” And I thought, “That’s why.” She is in control in every room that she goes into. She is incredibly authentic. She is uncompromising. I just melted. I told her how moving I thought she was, how strong I thought she was, how original I think she is, and we bonded over our shared love of Eckhart Tolle and Alan Watts and meditation. I told her that I hoped the show would really capture the more magical fairytale elements of the stories that she tells, in the Barbarella-esque way that she presents herself, visually, and she seemed to really like it. After that, she met with our writers and producers, and gave us her life rights and consent to do the story. I was really, really, really so happy.

That’s really cool. So, there are stages to the transformation in this. What was it like to figure that out and to see it all come together, as the hair got bigger and the boobs got bigger?

ROSSUM: We had an incredible team of hair and makeup and prosthetics artists and a costume designer, with Kate Biscoe, Danny Glicker, and Vincent Van Dyke. It was just an incredible team around me and there to support, so really all I had to do was the acting and the character. And then, I had to just sit there and let them do this stuff to me. They would tinker for hours and days of testing different formulations and different styles. The first time they felt that they got it right, they finally spun me around to the mirror and I had no idea who that person was. I did not recognize myself at all, which was terrifying, at first, and then so liberating. The first time I stood up in the body, of course, I’ve had this body, my whole life, but to be so much woman was empowering in a way that I’ve never quite experienced. Sometimes I was sad to take it off, at the end of the day, because I really liked feeling that powerful. I can see why it feels good.

What was it like to be on set, in the hair and the wardrobe with the boobs, and then get in the car and sit in it? That car is so iconic.

ROSSUM: The whole thing was just a complete out-of-body experience. It’s every actor’s dream to raise your hand and say, “I wanna do a story about this.” And then, people say, “Yes.” That really doesn’t happen. And sitting in the car, a lot of them were old cars. The stunt guys would say, “Okay, so you’re gonna round this corner going 30.” So, I would go 30, and then I’d get out and say, “That felt really fast. That did not feel like 30.” And they would say, “Oh, yeah, that speedometer doesn’t work. That was more like 60.” So, there was definitely a learning curve on that side of things.

Image via Peacock

How much fun was it to also weave in the fantasy elements? Was there a moment that’s just really over the top in this, that you most enjoyed getting to do?

ROSSUM: I would say descending from a pink moon. That was amazing. That definitely put me over the top, surrounded by backup dancers with pink boas and feathers. That was just absolutely epic. And the costumes are somewhat inspired by her own art and her own vibe. It really was just so fun.

She’s such an interesting character because she seems simultaneously delusional and brilliant. She also seems like someone that, the more you learn about her, the less you actually know. So, after all of this, do you feel like you know her now?

ROSSUM: I feel like Angelyne is a mirror, so whatever we see in her says something about us. I see a trailblazing woman who was way before her time, and who was in control of herself and every room she walked into. I see a woman who was authentic and who did on the outside, how she felt on the inside. And I see somebody who has a lot of joy and love to spread. I hope that this show will help celebrate her for a whole new audience.

Angelyne is available to stream at Peacock.

