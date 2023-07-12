The Primetime Emmy Award nominations for 2023 were just announced and while the nominees will rightfully be rejoicing at their recognition, just as many fans, friends and families alike will be aghast at what looks like some surprising snubs from the awards body, with big names like Diego Luna, Harrison Ford, Elizabeth Olsen, and Selena Gomez missing out.

Kevin Costner will also not be bidding farewell to the world of Yellowstone (which failed to pick up any notable nominations) with glory either. Ford, who appears in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, alongside Helen Mirren, was ignored for his performance in both that series and Shrinking, the dramedy from Apple TV+ — although co-star Jason Segel did pick up a nod.

Despite being given a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, the entire cast of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, failed to pick up any acclaim for the acting categories, meaning Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have missed out on much-deserved acclaim. More complicated is the case of nonbinary actor D’Arcy, who chose not to submit to gendered acting categories.

There was also a shock in a galaxy far, far away as Andor, the Star Wars spin-off which garnered acclaim for its writing and directing and has picked up a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series failed to get any recognition in the acting categories either, with the ignorance of the performances of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Andy Serkis as Kino Loy particularly galling.

And speaking of shocks, there was an almighty surprise within the halls of Buckingham Palace as Imelda Staunton became the first actress to portray Queen Elizabeth II to not be nominated in Netflix's The Crown, with only Elizabeth Debicki receiving any recognition from the massive ensemble playing the British Royal Family.

Limited Series Losses and Comedy Clangers

In the comedy categories, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez failed to pick up nominations for the second season of Only Murders in the Building having both received nods last year, while What We Do In the Shadows once again missed out on the Outstanding Comedy Series shortlist. Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face was another glaring omission from the Outstanding Comedy Series bracket, though Lyonne did score a nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

In the limited series categories, there were yet more glaring misses as the likes of Rachel Weisz (for Dead Ringers) and Elizabeth Olsen (Love and Death) were ignored, while shockingly, Black Bird, the crime drama series starring Taron Egerton was blanked out from the Outstanding Limited Series list despite picking up a few nominations in the acting categories.

You can watch Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown announce a handful of the major categories below.