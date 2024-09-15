For the past seventy-five years, the Primetime Emmy Awards have created excitement, anticipation, and memorable TV moments. From Merritt Wever's hilarious four-word acceptance speech to Viola Davis' historic win as the first black woman awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2015, the esteemed ceremony entertains and educates. Audiences tune in, year after year, to see their favorite shows and performers honored for TV excellence surrounded by all the glitz and glamour.

Inevitably, someone has to lose, and that's understandable. However, what truly sucks is when some worthy TV series and their contributing players don't even get to the nominations stage. Despite critical acclaim, these TV shows from the 2010s were snubbed by the Emmys, to the frustration of critics and audiences alike. From sci-fi efforts like Legion to underappreciated dramas like Mindhunter, these are the worst cases of the Emmys ignoring worthwhile television series for no apparent reason.

10 'Legion' (2017-2019)

Created by Noah Hawley

Visionary creator Noah Hawley summoned his childhood enthusiasm for Marvel's X-Men to develop a series based on a character ripe for exploration: David Haller/Legion (Dan Stevens). The son of Charles Xavier, David spent his youth in various mental facilities following an early schizophrenia diagnosis. After his latest stint in a psychiatric hospital, David falls in love with a fellow patient. With the help of new mutant allies, he learns that his "illness" is a mutant parasite named Amahl Farouk/The Shadow King (Aubrey Plaza), who has invaded his brain.

The brilliant thing about Legion is that Marvel fans can relinquish expectations or loyal adherence to character portrayal because Hawley doesn't play by anyone's rules. Audiences became acquainted with his process following the triumph of his anthology series, Fargo, a fresh nod to the Coen Brother's film masterpiece aimed to celebrate, not duplicate. Legion is a visually splendid, psychedelically surreal spectacle for the eyes and mind. Because David's worldview is corrupted by a (genuinely horrifying) ancient, shape-shifting mutant, viewers must abandon reason and enjoy the show. A high-end production and playful yet thoughtful character submersion by a career-best Dan Stevens make Legion's three-season Emmy snub more confounding than some of David's delusions.

9 'Baskets' (2016-2019)

Created by Zach Galifianakis, Louis C.K., and Jonathan Krisel

Chip Baskets (Zach Galifianakis) has aspirations of becoming a great clown. After failing to graduate from a prestigious Parisian clown school, he returns home to Bakersfield, California, with his French wife, Penelope (Sabrina Sciubba), who only married him for a green card. Undeterred by his inability to become a professional clown on paper, he secures a job at the local rodeo, becoming Baskets the Clown. When he's not utilizing his mother's (Louie Anderson) resources or trying to convince Penelope to give their "marriage" a shot, Chip hangs out with low-energy Costco insurance agent Martha (Martha Kelly).

Baskets, an original, often hilarious, and heartfelt comedy, has the unfortunate legacy of being co-created by Louis C.K., who was accused of sexual misconduct after the series' first season. Despite this association, Galifianakis and Anderson received Emmy nominations for their acting contributions, with a deserved win for Anderson in season one. It's hard to say if Emmy voters would've included Baskets in the Outstanding Comedy Series category if the canceled comedian hadn't been involved, but we'll never know. Irrespective of its co-parentage, the quirky comedy was worthy of an Emmy nod. In memory of the late great Louie Anderson, revisit the Basket family, ride the rails, befriend a Juggalo, and take a trip to Costco to say hi to Martha.

8 'Togetherness' (2015-2016)

Created by Steve Zissis, Mark Duplass, and Jay Duplass

Longtime couple Michelle (Melanie Lynskey) and Brett Pierson (Mark Duplass) have reached a marital impasse after two children, a lost romantic spark, and unrealized career aspirations. Brett's best friend, struggling actor Alex (Steve Zissis), and Michelle's flailing sister Tina (Amanda Peet) move into the house of polite marital implosion. While Michelle discovers an untapped passion for scholastic leadership, Tina abandons a dead-end affair and becomes Alex's hype man. Meanwhile, Brett releases himself from creative confinement, and Alex shoots his shot.

Like The United States of Tara and countless others, fans of Togetherness were saddened and disappointed to learn that another dynamic cable series had been prematurely canceled. Despite critical acclaim, the show didn't accumulate substantial viewership. Lesser, surface-deep network TV explorations of midlife minutiae will continue to win trophies, but Togetherness proved it's possible to create a holistic comedy steeped in reality without sacrificing quality. The stellar ensemble cast with nuanced performances by Zissis and Peet elevated an already high-flying series. Excluding the show from the Emmy conversation makes no sense, to the point where one might question the formula for selecting viable candidates because this math doesn't compute.

7 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Created by Kurt Sutter

Sons of Anarchy sped onto the FX scene with a cacophony of leather, violence, and roaring engines. Vice President of the motorcycle club founded by his late father, the Sons of Anarchy Redwood Original or SAMCRO, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), navigates a treacherous game of familial chess as he attempts to implement his father's vision. Two formidable adversaries stand in his way: his mother, Gemma (Katey Sagal), rumored to have been involved in his father's death, and the newly crowned President of SAMCRO, his stepfather, Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman).

Kurt Sutter's epic modern-day Shakespearian tragedy is a brutal, character-driven thrill ride on two wheels that should be enjoyed with a helmet. Audiences are introduced to dreamy English actor Hunnam as Jax and reunited with TV legend Sagal, no stranger to the Emmy snub. The series doesn't pull punches and rivals Game of Thrones in its shocking storylines and character departures, which is no small feat. Though the show has appeared on numerous all-time best lists and has a devoted fan following, Emmy voters weren't interested in wearing the SAMCRO cut. Lucky for them, the Sons of Anarchy are too cool for trophies.

6 'The Knick' (2014-2015)

Created by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler

In The Knick, Clive Owen is Dr. John Thackery, a character loosely based on a surgical innovator and founding member of Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. William Halstead. Thackery, a medical marvel with a pesky drug addiction, is assisted by a gifted surgeon, Dr. Algernon Edwards (André Holland). Aided by the fictional Knickerbocker Hospital staff at the dawn of the 20th century in New York City, the doctors treat everything from experimental nose transplants to the separation of conjoined twins.

Period pieces aren't for everyone, but most aren't directed by celebrated enterprising filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. In addition to its elevated visual quality and an A+ in atmospheric ambiance, The Knick featured compelling, educational stories transpiring outside the hospital's doors. Though it was a work of fiction, the creative team suffused characters and storylines with actual events from American history. Owens and Holland turn in passionate performances in a beautiful, often visually revolting series. The 2010s were a great time for TV, but the Emmys should've found space to recognize this unique series. If The Knick returns one day, Emmy voters should grab a seat in the operating theater for a second opinion.

5 'The OA' (2016-2019)

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij

A blind woman named Prairie (Brit Marling) is taken and held in a glass cage for seven years by a scientist named Hap (Jason Isaacs). Propelled by an obsession with the afterlife and near-death experiences (NDEs), Hap subjects Prairie, along with fellow captives Homer (Emory Cohen), Rachel (Sharon Van Etten), Scott (Will Brill), and Renata (Paz Vega), to repeat NDE experiments in the name of research. Amid the torture, Prairie awakens from one particular Hap-induced NDE with restored vision. After sustained experimentation, Prairie develops a more profound understanding of self and obtains a powerful tool in the space between life and death.

The OA was never one thing—not one genre or story, nor contained to a specific space in time. The first indication that viewers were witnessing atypical programming happened around fifty-seven minutes into the first episode. In an artistic declarative statement, audiences watched in wild wonder as the opening credit sequence finally began minutes before the episode's conclusion. The OA has been ridiculed, praised, misunderstood, and ultimately canceled without closure. One could argue that the esteemed Emmy voting committee didn't know which category to place the multi-genre series in. Another argument could be made for an ongoing bias against sci-fi, fantasy, horror, or supernatural content. Either way, The OA is an original, inspired accomplishment that would likely have benefited from an Emmy endorsement. Thanks for nothing, Emmy voters. Literally.

4 'Enlightened' (2011-2013)

Created by Mike White

In Enlightened, Amy Jellicoe (Laura Dern) has an affair with her boss, which leads to a demotion and subsequent in-office mental breakdown. After a stint at a tropical wellness center, Amy returns to work as an evolved being, though her age of enlightenment is brief. Now stationed in the basement among the office rejects, Amy is relegated to a menial data entry position with few allies in sight. Her well-meant acts of public service and philanthropy are self-unaware, and it's challenging to locate Amy's redeeming qualities, but her journey is entertaining in its audacity.

These days, studio executives, talent agents, and audiences associate Mike White with hits and hidden gems. However, viewers weren't tuning in to become Enlightened by White's series during its abbreviated run on HBO. The inclusion of A-List costars like Luke Wilson as Amy's drug-abusing ex-husband and Diane Ladd as her mother (on and off-screen) couldn't move the viewership needle either. Years later, Enlightened earned scores of retroactive commendations from critics and delayed fans, but these things don't negate the fact that there's a space on White's award shelf where an Enlightened Emmy should be. Dern's acting masterclass notwithstanding, Enlightened remains one of the greatest on TV with zero Emmy nominations.

3 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Developed by Bryan Fuller

Psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) embarks on a counseling relationship with FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), which evolves into a problematic emotional and mental enmeshment. Graham's intuition as a profiler is a gift, and his empathetic approach creates a unique ability to relate to dangerous criminals. Enticed by these gifts, Dr. Lecter becomes fascinated by the agent. Unfortunately, the elegant doctor's sophisticated palate is the most significant hurdle in their dynamic, as the FBI frowns upon cannibalism.

Lush, luxe, and indulgent are adequate descriptors of Hannibal's visual banquet, heightened further by cinematographer James Hawskinson's intrepid use of light and shadow. Still, lackluster ratings ensued, which some blamed on a notoriously underperforming time slot change in its second season. Other critical opinions thought the man-eating show would've fared better on a cable network. Sadly, the probable Emmy snub variable is the historically problematic horror genre bias. Like many other Emmy snubs, audience participation does not suggest inferior value. It's a shame Emmy voters didn't appreciate Hannibal's worth.

2 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

Based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, Mindhunter is a thrilling drama co-produced and directed by David Fincher. In the series, FBI Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), together with Psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), create a research project designed to collect psychological data from convicted serial killers. The criminal profilers compile case studies based on their in-person interviews for the fledgling Behavioral Science Unit of the FBI in the late 70s.

Many factors contributed to Mindhunter's success and superiority in a sea of true-crime series. One unmistakable component is Fincher, the acclaimed film director known for his daring use of camera angles, light, and signature atmospheric tone. The auteur made a comparable TV companion to his film masterpiece, Zodiac, and premium acting offerings from Groff, McCallany, and Torv didn't hurt either. Despite audience appeal, its illustrious cast, and Fincher's prestige, Netflix canceled for reasons that remain unclear. Online fan discourse ensued, but Fincher stated he understood why Netflix didn't want to pay for another season of the sparsely watched, expensive series. However, what makes absolutely no sense at all is how every member of the Emmy voting collective carried on with their lives after excluding Mindhunter from Emmy contention.

1 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof

The world wakes one morning to discover the sudden, inexplicable absence of 2% of the population. Three years later, survivors Nora Durst (Carrie Coon), her reverend brother Matt (Christopher Eccleston), and Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) and his estranged family members struggle to cope. Nora lost her husband and two children to the "Sudden Departure," whereas Kevin lost his family to local cults and fringe religious groups. As Kevin and Nora grapple with a multifaceted loss, they become bonded to each other on a journey of self-discovery, disillusionment, and release.

The shape-shifting series created by Damon Lindelof can be likened to an immersive experience of the human condition and the effects of chronic uncertainty. The Leftovers explores themes of faith, death, grief, connectivity, and the afterlife. For three epic seasons featuring a ridiculously talented cast and an unbelievable guest roster, The Leftovers defied standard TV formats, social contracts, and, at times, logic. It was so audacious that it alienated viewers in its initial release. Thankfully, after thoughtful consideration, retroactive reevaluations from critics and audiences reinstated the series to its rightful place: at the top. One dedicated inspection of The Leftovers should have resulted in nominations and wins. Instead, the series garnered none, becoming arguably the most egregious Emmy snub from the 2010s.

