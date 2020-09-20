Emmy Winners 2020: This Year’s Winners, Updating Live

There’s literally no telling what’s going to happen when the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20 — while the Television Academy won’t let a pesky thing like a pandemic stop them from handing out awards, the nature of a remotely-produced ceremony means the real winner of the show might ultimately be total and complete chaos.

Still, that doesn’t tarnish the achievements of the below winners, representing an impressive array of creative achievements, from the wild brilliance of HBO’s Watchmen to the feel-good comforts found in Schitt’s Creek. We’ll be watching the ceremony and updating the list below live. Good luck to all of the nominees (especially Baby Yoda).

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Reality Competition

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Writing For A Comedy Series

The Good Place: “Whenever You’re Ready”

Michael Schur, Written by

The Great: “The Great”

Tony McNamara, Written by

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”

Daniel Levy, Written by

Schitt’s Creek: “The Presidential Suite

David West Read, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows: “Collaboration”

Sam Johnson, Written by

Chris Marcil, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows: “Ghosts”

Paul Simms, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows: “On The Run”

Stefani Robinson, Written by

Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul: “Bad Choice Road”

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Better Call Saul: “Bagman”

Gordon Smith, Written by

The Crown: “Aberfan”

Peter Morgan, Written by

Ozark: “All In”

Chris Mundy, Written by

Ozark: “Boss Fight”

John Shiban, Written by

Ozark: “Fire Pink”

Miki Johnson, Written by

Succession: “This Is Not For Tears”

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America: “Shirley”

Tanya Barfield, Written by

Normal People: “Episode 3”

Sally Rooney, Written by

Alice Birch, Written by

Unbelievable: “Episode 1”

Susannah Grant, Teleplay by

Michael Chabon, Teleplay by

Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by

Unorthodox: “Part 1”

Anna Winger, Written by

Watchmen: “This Extraordinary Being”

Damon Lindelof, Written by

Cord Jefferson, Written by

Directing For A Comedy Series

The Great: “The Great” (Pilot) • Hulu

Matt Shakman, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Marvelous Radio”

Daniel Palladino, Directed by

Modern Family: “Finale Part 2”

Gail Mancuso, Directed by

Ramy: “Miakhalifa.mov”

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”

Andrew Cividino, Directed by

Daniel Levy, Directed by

Will & Grace: “We Love Lucy”

James Burrows, Directed by

Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown: “Aberfan”

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown: “Cri de Coeur”

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Homeland: “Prisoners Of War”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

The Morning Show: “The Interview”

Mimi Leder, Directed by

Ozark: “Fire Pink”

Alik Sakharov, Directed by

Ozark: “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”

Ben Semanoff, Directed by

Succession: “Hunting”

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession: “This Is Not For Tears”

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere: “Find A Way”

Lynn Shelton, Directed by

Normal People: “Episode 5”

Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by

Unorthodox

Maria Schrader, Directed by

Watchmen: “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Nicole Kassell, Directed by

Watchmen: “Little Fear Of Lightning”

Steph Green, Directed by

Watchmen: “This Extraordinary Being”

Stephen Williams, Directed by