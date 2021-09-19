Remember last year's Emmys, which gave us the gift of winners receiving their statues from people in custom-made hazmat tuxedos? This year's ceremony will be hard-pressed to match that for surrealism, but with the wild collection of nominees competing this year for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, there shouldn't be a shortage of drama.
Tonight's nominees skew heavily towards the streaming side of things, with brand new platforms HBO Max and Apple TV+ poised to potentially win their biggest awards yet. And thanks to The Crown, Netflix might finally snag the award for Drama Series after years of nominations, while the Limited Series category features a showdown between Kate Winslet and the MCU that could literally go either way. No matter what, we go into tonight's ceremony knowing that WandaVison's "Agatha All Along" has already won the award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, so at least the Emmys got that right.
Check out the full winners' list below, which was updated as the night progressed.
Drama Series
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Limited Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)
Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency" - Steve Yockey, Written by
Girls5eva, "Pilot" - Meredith Scardino, Written by
Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)" - Lucia Aniello, Written by; Paul W. Downs, Written by; Jen Statsky, Written by
Pen15, "Play" - Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" - Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by; Brendan Hunt, Story by; Joe Kelly, Story by
Ted Lasso, "Pilot" - Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by; Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by; Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by
Writing For A Drama Series
The Boys, "What I Know" - Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by
The Crown, "War" - Peter Morgan, Written by
The Handmaid’s Tale, "Home" - Yahlin Chang, Written by
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown" - Misha Green, Teleplay by
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" - Dave Filoni, Written by
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue" - Jon Favreau, Written by
Pose, "Series Finale" - Ryan Murphy, Written by; Brad Falchuk, Written by; Steven Canals, Written by; Janet Mock, Written by; Our Lady J, Written by
Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You - Michaela Coel, Written by
Mare Of Easttown - Brad Ingelsby, Written by
The Queen’s Gambit - Scott Frank, Teleplay by
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" - Chuck Hayward, Written by; Peter Cameron, Written by
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience" - Jac Schaeffer, Written by
WandaVision, "Previously On" - Laura Donney, Written by
Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive, Pilot - James Burrows, Directed by
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency" - Susanna Fogel, Directed by
Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)" - Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak" - James Widdoes, Directed by
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits" - Zach Braff, Directed by
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You" - MJ Delaney, Directed by
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" - Declan Lowney, Directed by
Directing For A Drama Series
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water" - Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by
The Crown, "Fairytale" - Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown, "War" - Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale, "The Wilderness" - Liz Garbus, Directed by
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal" - Jon Favreau, Directed by
Pose, "Series Finale" - Steven Canals, Directed by
Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton - Thomas Kail, Directed by
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death" - Sam Miller, Directed by; Michaela Coel, Directed by
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes" - Sam Miller, Directed by
Mare Of Easttown - Craig Zobel, Directed by
The Queen’s Gambit - Scott Frank, Directed by
The Underground Railroad - Barry Jenkins, Directed by
WandaVision - Matt Shakman, Directed by
