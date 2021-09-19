It's a great night for Netflix and Apple TV+, which dominated Sunday's winners.

Remember last year's Emmys, which gave us the gift of winners receiving their statues from people in custom-made hazmat tuxedos? This year's ceremony will be hard-pressed to match that for surrealism, but with the wild collection of nominees competing this year for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, there shouldn't be a shortage of drama.

Tonight's nominees skew heavily towards the streaming side of things, with brand new platforms HBO Max and Apple TV+ poised to potentially win their biggest awards yet. And thanks to The Crown, Netflix might finally snag the award for Drama Series after years of nominations, while the Limited Series category features a showdown between Kate Winslet and the MCU that could literally go either way. No matter what, we go into tonight's ceremony knowing that WandaVison's "Agatha All Along" has already won the award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, so at least the Emmys got that right.

Check out the full winners' list below, which was updated as the night progressed.

RELATED: 2021 Emmys Predictions: In a Year of Chaos, Will 'WandaVision,' 'Ted Lasso,' and 'The Crown' Reign?

Drama Series

Image via Netflix

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Image via Apple TV+

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Image via Netflix

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Image via Netflix

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Image via Apple

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Image via WarnerMedia

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Image via Netflix

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Image via HBO

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Variety Talk Series

Image via HBO

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Image via Netflix

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Image via Apple TV+

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Image via WarnerMedia

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Image via HBO

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Image via Disney

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency" - Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva, "Pilot" - Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)" - Lucia Aniello, Written by; Paul W. Downs, Written by; Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15, "Play" - Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" - Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by; Brendan Hunt, Story by; Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso, "Pilot" - Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by; Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by; Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Writing For A Drama Series

Image via Netflix

The Boys, "What I Know" - Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

The Crown, "War" - Peter Morgan, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale, "Home" - Yahlin Chang, Written by

Lovecraft Country, "Sundown" - Misha Green, Teleplay by

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" - Dave Filoni, Written by

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue" - Jon Favreau, Written by

Pose, "Series Finale" - Ryan Murphy, Written by; Brad Falchuk, Written by; Steven Canals, Written by; Janet Mock, Written by; Our Lady J, Written by

Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Image via HBO

I May Destroy You - Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown - Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit - Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" - Chuck Hayward, Written by; Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience" - Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision, "Previously On" - Laura Donney, Written by

Directing For A Comedy Series

Image via HBO Max

B Positive, Pilot - James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency" - Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)" - Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak" - James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso, "Biscuits" - Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You" - MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" - Declan Lowney, Directed by

Directing For A Drama Series

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water" - Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by

The Crown, "Fairytale" - Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown, "War" - Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale, "The Wilderness" - Liz Garbus, Directed by

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal" - Jon Favreau, Directed by

Pose, "Series Finale" - Steven Canals, Directed by

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Image via Netflix

Hamilton - Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You, "Ego Death" - Sam Miller, Directed by; Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes" - Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown - Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit - Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad - Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision - Matt Shakman, Directed by

KEEP READING: Creative Arts Emmys 2021: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'WandaVision' and 'The Mandalorian'

Share Share Tweet Email

Howard Shore in Talks to Score 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show, Instantly Making it 10 Times More Epic May he "Use Well the Days."

Read Next