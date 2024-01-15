The Big Picture
- The 75th Emmy Awards are happening tonight, after a busy week of award ceremonies.
- The winners will be announced live during the ceremony, and the list of winners will be updated in real-time.
- Viewers can watch the Emmy Awards live on Fox or stream it on Hulu. Other streaming options are also available.
Award season is in full swing and Hollywood is abuzz with jam-packed weekends filled with award ceremonies and swanky luncheons. After the strikes put a kink in the television award cycle, which would've seen the 75th Annual Emmy Award ceremony play out last fall, they found a new date just 24 hours after the star-studded Critics Choice Awards and a week after the Astra TV Awards. Tonight, fans, critics, and creatives alike will find out who the Television Academy has deemed victorious—and the nominees are a real who's who of the best of the best.
Ted Lasso and The White Lotus led the way at the last Emmy Awards in 2022, and if Succession's recent run of wins is any indication, it looks like they might come home with the most wins tonight. But, there is always room for surprises at every award show, and the Emmys are known for occasionally delivering some unexpected wins. One thing can be said about this year's Emmy Awards—no matter who wins, HBO reigns supreme among the other cable and streaming services. While it has been cancelling some of its popular series, like Our Flag Means Death, HBO has some of the best and most exciting series airing today.
We will be updating this list live tonight as each winner is announced. So check back often to stay up-to-date with all of the wins, losses, and most surprising game-changing moments from the 75th Annual Emmy Awards. Who do you think will lead the way this year? Succession, The Bear, or The White Lotus? Tune in to find out.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, BEEF
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, BEEF
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, BEEF
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, BEEF
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
- Maria Bello, BEEF
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Barry, "wow," Bill Hader
- The Bear, "Review," Christopher Storer
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes," Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair," Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Declan Lowney
- Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe," Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Andor, "Rix Road," Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Dearbhla Walsh
- The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time," Peter Hoar
- Succession, "America Decides," Andrij Parekh
- Succession, "Connor's Wedding," Mark Mylod
- Succession, "Living+," Lorene Scafaria
- The White Lotus, "Arrivederci," Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- BEEF, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin
- BEEF, “The Great Fabricator," Jake Schreier
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
- Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Barry, "wow," Bill Hader
- The Bear, "System," Christopher Storer
- Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It," John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Andor, "One Way Out," Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould
- The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin
- Succession, “Connor's Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong
- The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain," Lee Sung Jin
- Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time," Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm, "Stung," Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
How to Watch the Emmys Tonight
You can catch the Emmy Awards live tonight at 8 PM ET on Fox or stream it tomorrow on Hulu. To discover more ways to watch the award show this evening, you can check out our handy guide which lays out the various ways you can get around not having cable to watch live.