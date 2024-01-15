This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The 75th Emmy Awards are happening tonight, after a busy week of award ceremonies.

The winners will be announced live during the ceremony, and the list of winners will be updated in real-time.

Viewers can watch the Emmy Awards live on Fox or stream it on Hulu. Other streaming options are also available.

Award season is in full swing and Hollywood is abuzz with jam-packed weekends filled with award ceremonies and swanky luncheons. After the strikes put a kink in the television award cycle, which would've seen the 75th Annual Emmy Award ceremony play out last fall, they found a new date just 24 hours after the star-studded Critics Choice Awards and a week after the Astra TV Awards. Tonight, fans, critics, and creatives alike will find out who the Television Academy has deemed victorious—and the nominees are a real who's who of the best of the best.

Ted Lasso and The White Lotus led the way at the last Emmy Awards in 2022, and if Succession's recent run of wins is any indication, it looks like they might come home with the most wins tonight. But, there is always room for surprises at every award show, and the Emmys are known for occasionally delivering some unexpected wins. One thing can be said about this year's Emmy Awards—no matter who wins, HBO reigns supreme among the other cable and streaming services. While it has been cancelling some of its popular series, like Our Flag Means Death, HBO has some of the best and most exciting series airing today.

We will be updating this list live tonight as each winner is announced. So check back often to stay up-to-date with all of the wins, losses, and most surprising game-changing moments from the 75th Annual Emmy Awards. Who do you think will lead the way this year? Succession, The Bear, or The White Lotus? Tune in to find out.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, BEEF

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, BEEF

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, BEEF

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "wow," Bill Hader

The Bear, "Review," Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes," Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair," Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Declan Lowney

Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe," Tim Burton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor, "Rix Road," Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time," Peter Hoar

Succession, "America Decides," Andrij Parekh

Succession, "Connor's Wedding," Mark Mylod

Succession, "Living+," Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus, "Arrivederci," Mike White

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin

BEEF, “The Great Fabricator," Jake Schreier

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Prey, Dan Trachtenberg

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "wow," Bill Hader

The Bear, "System," Christopher Storer

Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It," John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor, "One Way Out," Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould

The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin

Succession, “Connor's Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain," Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time," Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, "Stung," Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

How to Watch the Emmys Tonight

You can catch the Emmy Awards live tonight at 8 PM ET on Fox or stream it tomorrow on Hulu. To discover more ways to watch the award show this evening, you can check out our handy guide which lays out the various ways you can get around not having cable to watch live.