How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Awards Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel

It’s the beginning of an atypical awards season as the 2020 Primetime Emmys prepare to live stream virtually for the first time in the show’s history. The virtual live stream replaces what would typically be an in-person event broadcast live from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, 2020 has been a big year of firsts for television and movies alike due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the fact that an in-person event would not be feasible, we’ll instead get a remotely produced, live-streamed Emmys show hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel. So, how can you watch this year’s Emmys?

The 2020 Emmys will still be accessible to those of us watching at home despite changes in the show’s production. As usual, the Emmys will air live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Ahead of the main event, you can tune in to the “ABC News Countdown to the Emmys” show from 6:30-8 p.m. ET/3:30-5 p.m. PT. In addition to watching on ABC through your cable provider, you can also watch on ABC.com (which may require your cable provider login information) or the ABC app. Cord cutters also have a variety of options when it comes to live streaming the 2020 Primetime Emmys. Folks can take advantage of the 7-day trial periods for TV substitutes Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu TV. All options include live TV broadcast options which will help you stay on top of the action all night long.

There will also be additional pre- and post-show Emmys programming for viewers to enjoy. E! News will be airing their “Countdown to the Red Carpet” special from 4:30-6 p.m. ET/1:30-3 p.m. PT, followed by “Live from E!”, which runs from 6-8 p.m. ET/3-5 p.m. PT. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will team for “PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: At Home!” pre-show event, set to air on PEOPLE TV, PEOPLE.com, and EW.com from 7-8 p.mm ET/4-5 p.m. PT. After the Emmys wrap up, you can tune into E! News for the “E! After Party,” which airs from 11 p.m. – midnight ET/8-9 p.m. PT.

The 2020 Primetime Emmys will air tonight on ABC. For more, check out the 2020 Emmys predictions made by Senior TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller ahead of tonight’s show.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.