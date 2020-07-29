The 2020 Emmys Will Be Produced Remotely, Which Makes a Lot of Sense!

When Jimmy Kimmel first announced he was hosting and producing the 2020 Emmys, he quipped that he didn’t “know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.” Now, per a letter to Emmy nominees obtained by Variety, most if not all of those questions have been answered. The 2020 Emmys will be produced remotely, with Kimmel and all of the nominees virtually pulling together to give us an awards show.
The exact details of how this show will be constructed are in the works (especially regarding celebrities needing a professional camera crew and lighting setup in their dang homes), but Kimmel and the other producers of the Emmys (Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy) ensure that each nominee’s comfort and personality comes first. This could, frankly, make for the most exciting and unpredictable ceremony yet! Will winners know ahead of time? Will it all be live? Will we get to see what the inside of Regina King‘s home looks like? Time will tell.
Below, take a look at the full letter Kimmel and the producers wrote to the nominees. The virtually-produced Emmy Awards will air on ABC September 20th, 8pm. Check out our thoughts on the best and worst of the nominees.
Dear Nominees,
The producers of Emmys 2020 congratulate you on this incredible recognition of your work.
We’re delighted and honored to be producing the event on September 20th and have every intention of not only making sure that it is not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives, but that it is the most memorable Emmys ever and that you have a wonderful night. As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!
At a time like this, we’re taking the opportunity to create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home. It’s still television’s highest honor, and we never want to lose the significance of being nominated for, and maybe winning, an Emmy, but we’re going to do in a way that is appropriate to the moment (and guarantees you a memorable night).
But we cannot ignore the circumstances, and aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways. We’ll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story.
So, what does this all mean for September 20th?
We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique “on screen” moments.
So, what are you wearing??? Our informal theme for the night is “come as you are, but make an effort!”
If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.
In the forthcoming days, Jen Proctor, our Talent Producer and her extraordinary team at Cultivated Entertainment will be reaching out to you to start talking through the details.
Once again, congratulations.
With respect and admiration,
Jimmy Kimmel, Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington and David Jammy
Executive Producers, 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards