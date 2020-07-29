The 2020 Emmys Will Be Produced Remotely, Which Makes a Lot of Sense!

When Jimmy Kimmel first announced he was hosting and producing the 2020 Emmys, he quipped that he didn’t “know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.” Now, per a letter to Emmy nominees obtained by Variety, most if not all of those questions have been answered. The 2020 Emmys will be produced remotely, with Kimmel and all of the nominees virtually pulling together to give us an awards show.

The exact details of how this show will be constructed are in the works (especially regarding celebrities needing a professional camera crew and lighting setup in their dang homes), but Kimmel and the other producers of the Emmys (Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy) ensure that each nominee’s comfort and personality comes first. This could, frankly, make for the most exciting and unpredictable ceremony yet! Will winners know ahead of time? Will it all be live? Will we get to see what the inside of Regina King‘s home looks like? Time will tell.

Below, take a look at the full letter Kimmel and the producers wrote to the nominees. The virtually-produced Emmy Awards will air on ABC September 20th, 8pm. Check out our thoughts on the best and worst of the nominees.